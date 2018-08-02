End-to-end typing for REST APIs with TypeScript
RESTyped is a specification (see below). You can use these server and client packages along with a RESTyped defintion file to declare and consume APIs in a type-safe manner:
You can help make RESTyped more useful by implementing support in your favorite server framework or HTTP client!
RESTyped requires TypeScript 2.4 or higher.
It's very easy to get started with RESTyped. Just follow a few steps to type your existing API or create a new typed API:
{my_api_name}API
from a file ending in
.d.ts
/api/.
GET,
POST,
PUT,
PATCH,
DELETE,
HEAD or
OPTIONS
params: Route params in the URL (e.g.
/users/:id would have
id as a
param)
query: Query string params, typically used in
GET requests (e.g.
req.query in express)
body: JSON body object (e.g.
req.body in express or
data object in an
axios request)
response: The route's JSON response
Also see the spec implementation base defintions.
Example:
my-social-api.d.ts
interface User {
// Model inteface--could be imported from another file
email: string
name: string
gender: 'Male' | 'Female' | 'Other'
}
export interface MySocialAPI {
'/users': {
// Route name (without prefix, if you have one)
GET: {
// Any valid HTTP method
query: {
// Query string params (e.g. /me?includeProfilePics=true)
includeProfilePics?: boolean
}
response: User[] // JSON response
}
}
'/user/:id/send-message': {
POST: {
params: {
// Inline route params
id: string
}
body: {
// JSON request body
message: string
}
response: {
// JSON response
success: boolean
}
}
}
}
export interface FoodDeliveryAPI {
'/me/orders': {
POST: {
body: {
foodItemIds: number[]
address: string
paymentMethod: 'card' | 'cash'
}
response: {
success: boolean
eta?: string
}
}
}
// ...other routes...
}
import RestypedRouter from 'restyped-express-async'
import { FoodDeliveryAPI } from './food-delivery-api'
import * as express from 'express'
const app = express()
const apiRouter = express.Router()
app.use('/api', apiRouter)
const router = RestypedRouter<FoodDeliveryAPI>(apiRouter)
router.post('/me/orders', async req => {
// Will not compile if you attempt to access an invalid body property
const {
foodItemIds, // number[]
address, // string
paymentMethod // 'card' | 'cash'
} = req.body
const success = await OrderModel.order(foodItemIds, address, paymentMethod)
// Will not compile if returned value is not of type {success: boolean}
return { success }
})
import axios from 'restyped-axios'
import { FoodDeliveryAPI } from './food-delivery-api'
const api = axios.create<FoodDeliveryAPI>({
baseURL: 'https://fooddelivery.com/api/'
})
async function order() {
// Will not compile if you pass incorrectly typed body params
const res = await api.post('/me/orders', {
foodItemIds: [142, 788],
address: '1601 Market St, Phiadelphia, PA 19103',
paymentMethod: 'cash'
})
// TypeScript knows that res.data is of type {success: boolean, eta?: string}
const { success, eta } = res.data
}
