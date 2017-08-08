openbase logo
res

restructured

by Seiichi KONDO
0.0.11 (see all)

Pure JavaScript reStructuredText parser

Overview

Readme

restructured

A reStructuredText parser for JavaScript.

Online Demo

demo.

Example

> npm install -g restructured
> echo 'Hello, world' | restructured | jq
{
  "type": "document",
  "children": [
    {
      "type": "paragraph",
      "children": [
        {
          "type": "text",
          "value": "Hello, world\n"
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Consider the following script.

import restructured from 'restructured';

const parsed = restructured.parse(`
=====
Title
=====

Subtitle
--------

This is a paragraph.

- This is item 1
- This is item 2
`);

console.log(JSON.stringify(parsed));

The above script outputs the following JSON.

{
  "type": "document",
  "children": [
    {
      "type": "section",
      "depth": 1,
      "children": [
        {
          "type": "title",
          "children": [
            {
              "type": "text",
              "value": "Title"
            }
          ]
        },
        {
          "type": "section",
          "depth": 2,
          "children": [
            {
              "type": "title",
              "children": [
                {
                  "type": "text",
                  "value": "Subtitle"
                }
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "paragraph",
              "children": [
                {
                  "type": "text",
                  "value": "This is a paragraph.\n"
                }
              ]
            },
            {
              "type": "bullet_list",
              "bullet": "-",
              "children": [
                {
                  "type": "list_item",
                  "children": [
                    {
                      "type": "paragraph",
                      "children": [
                        {
                          "type": "text",
                          "value": "This is item 1\n"
                        }
                      ]
                    }
                  ]
                },
                {
                  "type": "list_item",
                  "children": [
                    {
                      "type": "paragraph",
                      "children": [
                        {
                          "type": "text",
                          "value": "This is item 2\n"
                        }
                      ]
                    }
                  ]
                }
              ]
            }
          ]
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Progress

  • Document Structure
    • Document
    • Sections
    • Transitions
  • Body Elements
    • Paragraphs
    • Bullet Lists
    • Enumerated Lists
    • Definition Lists
    • Field Lists
      • Bibliographic Fields
      • RCS Keywords
    • Option Lists
    • Literal Blocks
      • Indented Literal Blocks
      • Quoted Literal Blocks
    • Line Blocks
    • Block Quotes
    • Doctest Blocks
    • Tables
      • Grid Tables
      • Simple Tables
      • List tables
      • CSV tables
    • Explicit Markup Blocks
      • Footnotes
        • Auto-Numbered Footnotes
        • Auto-Symbol Footnotes
        • Mixed Manual and Auto-Numbered Footnotes
      • Citations
      • Hyperlink Targets
        • Anonymous Hyperlinks
      • Directives
      • Substitution Definitions
      • Comments
  • Implicit Hyperlink Targets
  • Inline Markup
    • Emphasis
    • Strong Emphasis
    • Interpreted Text
    • Inline Literals
    • Hyperlink References
      • Embedded URIs and Aliases
    • Inline Internal Targets
    • Footnote References
    • Citation References
    • Substitution References
    • Standalone Hyperlinks

License

MIT

