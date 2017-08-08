A reStructuredText parser for JavaScript.
demo.
> npm install -g restructured
> echo 'Hello, world' | restructured | jq
{
"type": "document",
"children": [
{
"type": "paragraph",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "Hello, world\n"
}
]
}
]
}
Consider the following script.
import restructured from 'restructured';
const parsed = restructured.parse(`
=====
Title
=====
Subtitle
--------
This is a paragraph.
- This is item 1
- This is item 2
`);
console.log(JSON.stringify(parsed));
The above script outputs the following JSON.
{
"type": "document",
"children": [
{
"type": "section",
"depth": 1,
"children": [
{
"type": "title",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "Title"
}
]
},
{
"type": "section",
"depth": 2,
"children": [
{
"type": "title",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "Subtitle"
}
]
},
{
"type": "paragraph",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "This is a paragraph.\n"
}
]
},
{
"type": "bullet_list",
"bullet": "-",
"children": [
{
"type": "list_item",
"children": [
{
"type": "paragraph",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "This is item 1\n"
}
]
}
]
},
{
"type": "list_item",
"children": [
{
"type": "paragraph",
"children": [
{
"type": "text",
"value": "This is item 2\n"
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
MIT