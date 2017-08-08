restructured

A reStructuredText parser for JavaScript.

Example

> npm install -g restructured > echo 'Hello, world' | restructured | jq { "type" : "document" , "children" : [ { "type" : "paragraph" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "Hello, world

" } ] } ] }

Consider the following script.

import restructured from 'restructured' ; const parsed = restructured.parse( ` ===== Title ===== Subtitle -------- This is a paragraph. - This is item 1 - This is item 2 ` ); console .log( JSON .stringify(parsed));

The above script outputs the following JSON.

{ "type" : "document" , "children" : [ { "type" : "section" , "depth" : 1 , "children" : [ { "type" : "title" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "Title" } ] }, { "type" : "section" , "depth" : 2 , "children" : [ { "type" : "title" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "Subtitle" } ] }, { "type" : "paragraph" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "This is a paragraph.

" } ] }, { "type" : "bullet_list" , "bullet" : "-" , "children" : [ { "type" : "list_item" , "children" : [ { "type" : "paragraph" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "This is item 1

" } ] } ] }, { "type" : "list_item" , "children" : [ { "type" : "paragraph" , "children" : [ { "type" : "text" , "value" : "This is item 2

" } ] } ] } ] } ] } ] } ] }

Progress

Document Structure Document Sections Transitions

Document Structure Body Elements Paragraphs Bullet Lists Enumerated Lists Definition Lists Field Lists Bibliographic Fields RCS Keywords Option Lists Literal Blocks Indented Literal Blocks Quoted Literal Blocks Line Blocks Block Quotes Doctest Blocks Tables Grid Tables Simple Tables List tables CSV tables Explicit Markup Blocks Footnotes Auto-Numbered Footnotes Auto-Symbol Footnotes Mixed Manual and Auto-Numbered Footnotes Citations Hyperlink Targets Anonymous Hyperlinks Directives Substitution Definitions Comments

Body Elements Implicit Hyperlink Targets

Implicit Hyperlink Targets Inline Markup Emphasis Strong Emphasis Interpreted Text Inline Literals Hyperlink References Embedded URIs and Aliases Inline Internal Targets Footnote References Citation References Substitution References Standalone Hyperlinks

Inline Markup

License

MIT