Allow restricted character sets in
input elements.
Try the latest version of Restricted Input here.
Install dependencies
nvm use # if you have node version manager installed
npm i
Watch files and run demo server
npm run development
This will start a server on port
3099 which can be overridden with the
PORT env var.
Unit tests
The following command will run the linting task and the unit tests.
npm test
Integration tests
We use Browserstack to automate end to end testing on Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer 11.
First, sign up for a free open source Browserstack account.
Copy the
.env.example file to
.env
cp .env.example .env
Fill in the BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME and BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY environmental variables with your credentials:
BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME=username
BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY=access_key
To run the integration tests in Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox, IE11 and Microsoft Edge:
npm run development # in another terminal window
npm run test:integration
To run tests in only one browser, prefix the test command with an
ONLY_BROWSERS env variable:
# run only in edge browser
ONLY_BROWSERS=edge npm run test:integration
# run only in chrome browser
ONLY_BROWSERS=chrome npm run test:integration
# run only in ie 11 browser
ONLY_BROWSERS=ie npm run test:integration
# run only in safari browser
ONLY_BROWSERS=safari npm run test:integration
# run only in firefox browser
ONLY_BROWSERS=firefox npm run test:integration
To run tests in certain browsers, prefix the test command with an
ONLY_BROWSERS env variable, with each browser comma separated:
# run only in edge and chrome browsers
ONLY_BROWSERS=edge,chrome npm run test:integration
To run only certain tests, add the
.only property before running the test:
it.only('does something', function () {
import RestrictedInput from "restricted-input";
const formattedCreditCardInput = new RestrictedInput({
element: document.querySelector("#credit-card"),
pattern: "{{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}}",
});
Patterns are a mixture of
Placeholders and
PermaChars.
A
Placeholder is the part of the pattern that accepts user input based on some restrictions. A placeholder is defined in the pattern using two open curly brackets, the placeholder, followed by two closing curly brackets e.g.
{{Abc123}}.
The patterns a
Placeholder can be are:
/[A-Za-z]/. e.g.
{{C}} will match one alpha character.
/[0-9]/. e.g.
{{3}} will match one digit.
* character that matches
/./. e.g.
{{*}} will match the next character.
A
PermaChar is the part of the pattern that is automatically inserted.
PermaChars are defined in the pattern as any characters other than
Placeholders.
Some example patterns with behavior are listed:
12{{3}}
12.
{{A}}BC
BC.
${{*2L}}E
$.
E.
If an input is changed via a paste event, you may want to adjust the pattern before input formatting occurs. In this case, pass an
onPasteEvent callback:
const formattedCreditCardInput = new RestrictedInput({
element: document.querySelector('#credit-card'),
pattern: '{{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}}',
onPasteEvent: function (payload) {
var value = payload.unformattedInputValue;
if (requiresAmexPattern(value)) {
formattedCreditCardInput.setPattern('{{9999}} {{999999}} {{99999}}')
} else {
formattedCreditCardInput.setPattern('{{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}} {{9999}}')
}
})
});
|Key
|Type
|Description
|element
HTMLInputElement or
HTMLTextAreaElement
|A valid reference to an
input or
textarea DOM node
|pattern
String
|Pattern describing the allowed character set you wish for entry into corresponding field. See Patterns.
|onPasteEvent
Function (optional)
|A callback function to inspect the unformatted value of the input during a paste event. See Paste Event.
Desktop
Old versions of Samsung Android browsers are incompatible with formatting. These will not attempt to intercept the values and format the input.