Although it may have been published to the
npm repo, this project is still
considered experimental. It has not been widely deployed, and I am in the
process of rolling it out for personal use and within my company.
As with any alpha-stage storage technology, you MUST expect that it will eat your data and take precautions against this. You SHOULD expect that its APIs and storage schemas will change before it is labelled stable. I MAY respond to bug reports but you MUST NOT expect that I will.
Per the MIT license, usage is entirely at your own risk.
reStore RemoteStorage server written for Node.js. It is designed to be compatible with RemoteStorage.js from version 0.6 onwards, covering versions RemoteStorage-2011.10, RemoteStorage-2012.04, and draft-dejong of the protocol.
$ npm install restore
The following Node script will run a basic server:
process.umask(077);
var reStore = require('restore'),
store = new reStore.FileTree({path: 'path/to/storage'}),
server = new reStore({
store: store,
http: {host: '127.0.0.1', port: 8000}
});
server.boot();
The
host option is optional and specifies the hostname the server will listen
on. Its default value is
0.0.0.0, meaning it will listen on all interfaces.
The server does not allow users to sign up, out of the box. If you need to allow
that, use the
allow.signup option:
var server = new reStore({
store: store,
http: {host: '127.0.0.1', port: 8000},
allow: {signup: true}
});
If you navigate to
http://localhost:8000/ you should then see a sign-up link
in the navigation.
In production, we recommend that you restrict access to the files managed by your reStore server as much as possible. This is particularly true if you host your storage on a machine with other web applications; you need to protect your files in the event that one of those apps is exploited.
You should take these steps to keep your storage safe:
process.umask(077) as shown above so that the server creates files that
can only be accessed by the process's owner
path/to/storage cannot be read, written or executed
by anyone but this user
If you're using the Redis backend, apply similar access restrictions to the database and to any files containing the database access credentials.
Since RemoteStorage is a system for storing arbitrary user-specific data, and since it makes use of OAuth 2.0, we recommend you serve it over a secure connection. You can boot the server to listen for HTTP or HTTPS requests or both. This configuration boots the app on two ports, one secure and one plaintext:
var server = new reStore({
store: store,
http: {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 8000
},
https: {
force: true,
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 4343,
key: 'path/to/ssl.key',
cert: 'path/to/ssl.crt',
ca: 'path/to/ca.pem' // optional
}
});
server.boot();
Note that you should not run reStore as root. To make it available via port 80 or 443, use Apache, nginx or another reverse proxy.
The
force: true line in the
https section means the app will:
reStore considers a request to be secure if:
X-Forwarded-SSL header has the value
on
X-Forwarded-Proto header has the value
https
X-Forwarded-Scheme header has the value
https
So you can have an SSL-terminating proxy in front of reStore as long as it sets
one of those headers, and does not let external clients set them. In this
setup, you can set
https.force = true but omit
https.port; this means
reStore itself will not accept encrypted connections but will apply the above
behaviour to enforce secure connections.
reStore supports pluggable storage backends, and comes with two implementations out of the box:
reStore.FileTree - Uses the filesystem hierarchy and stores each item in its
own individual file. Content and metadata are stored in separate files so the
content does not need base64-encoding and can be hand-edited. Must only be run
using a single server process.
reStore.Redis - Stores data in a Redis database, and all stored data is
base64-encoded. It can be run with any number of server processes.
All the backends support the same set of features, including the ability to store arbitrary binary data with content types and modification times.
They are configured as follows:
// To use the file tree store:
var store = new reStore.FileTree({path: 'path/to/storage'});
// To use the Redis store:
var store = new reStore.Redis({
host: 'redis.example.com', // default is 'localhost'
port: 1234, // default is 6379
database: 2, // default is 0
password: 'unhosted' // default is no password
});
// Then create the server with your store:
var server = new reStore({
store: store,
http: {port: process.argv[2]}
});
server.boot();
