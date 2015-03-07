Restling is a lightweight Node.js module for building promise-based asynchronous HTTP requests. Under the hood it uses restler to make HTTP calls and bluebird to transform it in promises.
Working on an asynchronous environment you have probably seen this:
User.logIn("user", "pass", {
success: function(user) {
query.find({
success: function(results) {
results[0].save({ key: value }, {
success: function(result) {
// the object was saved.
}
});
}
});
}
});
User.logIn("user", "pass").then(function(user) {
return query.find();
}).then(function(results) {
return results[0].save({ key: value });
}).then(function(result) {
// the object was saved.
});
npm install restling
var rest = require('restling');
rest.get('http://google.com').then(function(result){
console.log(result.data);
}, function(error){
console.log(error.message);
});
The result passed into the success callback is an object with two keys:
data and
response.
Example:
{'data': 3, 'response': res}
The error passed into the error callback is an instance of Error with the attributes below:
Example:
{
'message' : 'getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND',
'statusCode': 404,
'response:' : res,
'data' : result.data
}
Run requests in parallel, without waiting until the previous requests has completed.
To make this we will use a
myRequest object which contains two keys:
url : Path to make the request.
options : OPTIONAL - Some extra params and settings of the request.
Example of
myRequest object:
{'url': 'http://path/to/api', options:{timeout: 5000}}
Each property must be a
myRequest object that will be executed.
The return is a promise with a value that is a object containing each property of the object passed with their respective value.
var rest = require('restling');
var obj = {'google':{'url':'http://google.com'},
'api':{'url':'http://some/rest/api'}}
rest.settleAsync(obj).then(function(result){
// handle result here
// result is {google: responseFromGoogle, api: responseFromApi}
},function(err){
// handle error here
});
It is also possible pass an array of
myRequest object.
THe return is a promise with a value a array which each index contain it respective value in order.
var rest = require('restling');
var array = [{'url':'http://google.com'},
{'url':'http://some/rest/api'}]
rest.settleAsync(array).then(function(result){
// handle results here
// result is [responseFromGoogle, responseFromApi]
},function(err){
// handle error here
});
allAsync instead
settleAsync
If you want to reject the return promise for the whole if one of the parallel request is rejected use
allAsync instead of
settleAsync.
Basic method to make a request of any type. The function returns a promise object:
Create a GET request.
Create a POST request.
Create a PUT request.
Create a DELETE request.
Create a HEAD request.
Create a PATCH request.
Send json
data via GET method.
Send json
data via POST method.
Send json
data via PUT method.
Run the
requestObjects array/object in parallel, without waiting until the previous request has completed.
You can give any of these to the parsers option to specify how the response data is deserialized.
In case of malformed content, parsers emit
error event. Original data returned by server is stored in
response.raw.
Checks the content-type and then uses parsers.xml, parsers.json or parsers.yaml. If the content type isn't recognised it just returns the data untouched.
All of these attempt to turn the response into a JavaScript object. In order to use the YAML and XML parsers you must have yaml and/or xml2js installed.
method Request method, can be get, post, put, delete. Defaults to
"get".
query Query string variables as a javascript object, will override the querystring in the URL. Defaults to empty.
data The data to be added to the body of the request. Can be a string or any object.
Note that if you want your request body to be JSON with the
Content-Type: application/json, you need to
JSON.stringify your object first. Otherwise, it will be sent as
application/x-www-form-urlencoded and encoded accordingly.
Also you can use
json() and
postJson() methods.
parser A function that will be called on the returned data.
encoding The encoding of the request body. Defaults to
"utf8".
decoding The encoding of the response body. For a list of supported values see Buffers. Additionally accepts
"buffer" - returns response as
Buffer. Defaults to
"utf8".
headers A hash of HTTP headers to be sent. Defaults to
{ 'Accept': '*/*', 'User-Agent': 'Restling for node.js' }.
username Basic auth username. Defaults to empty.
password Basic auth password. Defaults to empty.
accessToken OAuth Bearer Token. Defaults to empty.
multipart If set the data passed will be formated as
multipart/form-encoded. See multipart example below. Defaults to
false.
client A http.Client instance if you want to reuse or implement some kind of connection pooling. Defaults to empty.
followRedirects If set will recursively follow redirects. Defaults to
true.
timeout If set, will emit the timeout event when the response does not return within the said value (in ms)
rejectUnauthorized If true, the server certificate is verified against the list of supplied CAs. An 'error' event is emitted if verification fails. Verification happens at the connection level, before the HTTP request is sent. Default true.
var rest = require('./restling');
var successCallback = function(result){
console.log('Data: ' + result.data);
console.log('Response: ' + result.response);
};
var errorCallback = function(error){
console.log('Error: ' + error.message);
if (error.response) {
console.log('Response: ' + error.response);
}
};
rest.get('http://google.com').then(successCallback, errorCallback);
// auto convert json to object
rest.get('http://twaud.io/api/v1/users/danwrong.json')
.then(successCallback, errorCallback);
// auto convert xml to object
rest.get('http://twaud.io/api/v1/users/danwrong.xml')
.then(successCallback, errorCallback);
rest.get('http://someslowdomain.com',{timeout: 10000})
.then(successCallback, errorCallback);
rest.post('http://user:pass@service.com/action', {
data: { id: 334 },
}).then(function(result) {
if (result.response.statusCode == 201) {
result.data;// you can get at the raw response like this...
}
},
errorCallback);
// multipart request sending a 321567 byte long file using https
rest.post('https://twaud.io/api/v1/upload.json', {
multipart: true,
username: 'danwrong',
password: 'wouldntyouliketoknow',
data: {
'sound[message]': 'hello from restling!',
'sound[file]': rest.file('doug-e-fresh_the-show.mp3', null, 321567, null, 'audio/mpeg')
}
}).then(successCallback, errorCallback);
// post JSON
var jsonData = { id: 334 };
rest.postJson('http://example.com/action', jsonData).then(successCallback, errorCallback);
// put JSON
var jsonData = { id: 334 };
rest.putJson('http://example.com/action', jsonData).then(successCallback, errorCallback);