This NPM package is an attempt at creating a 'generic' hypermedia client, it supports an opinionated set of modern features REST services might have.
This means that there's a strong focus on links and link-relationships.
Initially we'll build in strong support for Web Linking, a.k.a. the HTTP
Link header, and HAL.
npm install --save restl
Restl is a library that sits on top of a Fetch API to provide a RESTful interface and make it easier to follow REST best practices more strictly.
It provides some useful abstractions that make it easier to work with true hypermedia / HATEAOS servers. It currently parses HAL and has a deep understanding of links and embedded resources. There's also support for parsing and following links from HTML documents.
Using this library it becomes very easy to follow links from a single bookmark,
and discover resources and features on the server. Embedded resources are
completely hidden. Embedded resources just show up as links, but when you're
asking for the representation, the response to the
GET request will be
served from a cache.
This feature allows HAL servers to upgrade links to embedded resources, and allows any client to transparently take advantage of this change and issue less HTTP requests.
var restl = require('restl')('http://my-hal-api.example.org/');
// Fetch the home resource
var home = restl.getResource()
// Then get the 'author' relationship from _links
home.follow('author')
.then(function(authorResource)) {
// Follow the 'me' resource.
return authorResource.follow('me');
}.then(function(meResource) {
// Get the full body
return meResource.get();
}.then(function(meBody) {
// Output the body
console.log(meBody);
}).catch(function(err) {
// Error
console.log(err);
});
It's possible to follow a chain of links with follow:
client.follow('rel1')
.then(function(resource1) {
return resource1.follow('rel2');
})
.then(function(resource2) {
return resource2.follow('rel3');
})
.then(function(resource3) {
console.log(resource3.getLinks());
});
As you can see,
follow() returns a Promise. However, the returned promise
has an additional
follow() function itself, which makes it possible to
shorten this to:
client
.follow('rel1')
.follow('rel2')
.follow('rel3')
.then(function(resource3) {
console.log(resource3.getLinks());
});
Options can be passed via the constructor o the client.
Example:
var bookMark = 'https://my-hal-api.example.org';
var options {
auth: {
type: 'basic',
userName: 'foo',
password: 'bar'
},
accept: 'application/json'
}
var restl = require('restl')(bookMark, options);
Currently the following options are supported:
auth, an object with autentication information.
accept a list of Content-Types which are accepted. Must follow the same
format as the HTTP header.
contentType the default contentType the client sends over. By default
this is
application/hal+json.
var client = new Client(bookMark, options);
bookMark - The base URL of the web service.
options optional - A list of options.
Client.getResource()
Returns a 'Resource' object based on the url. If
var resource = client.getResource(url);
url - URL to fetch. Might be relative. If not provided, the bookMark is
fetched instead.
This function returns a
Resource.
Resource.get()
Returns the result of a
GET request. This function returns a
Promise.
resource.get().then(function(body) {
console.log(body);
});
If the resource was fetched earlier, it will return a cached copy.
Resource.put()
Updates the resource with a new representation
resource.put({ 'foo' : 'bar' });
This function returns a Promise that resolves to
null.
Resource.delete()
Deletes the resource.
resource.delete();
This function returns a Promise that resolves to
null.
Resource.post()
This function is meant to be an easy way to create new resources. It's not
necessarily for any type of
POST request, but it is really meant as a
convenience method APIs that follow the typical pattern of using
POST for
creation.
If the HTTP response from the server was successful and contained a
Location
header, this method will resolve into a new Resource. For example, this might
create a new resource and then get a list of links after creation:
resource.post({ property: 'value'})
.then(function(newResource) {
return newResource.links();
})
.then(function(links) {
console.log(links);
});
Resource.refresh()
Refreshes the internal cache for a resource and does a
GET request again.
This function returns a
Promise that resolves when the operation is complete,
but the
Promise does not have a value.
resource.refresh().then(function() {
return resource.get()
}).then(function(body) {
// A fresh body!
});
Resource.links()
Returns a list of
Link objects for the resource.
resource.links().then(function(links) {
console.log(links);
});
You can also request only the links for a relation-type you are interested in:
resource.links('item').then(function(links) {
});
Resource.follow()
Follows a link, by it's relation-type and returns a new resource for the target.
resource.follow('author').then(function(author) {
return author.get();
}).then(function(body) {
console.log(body);
});
The follow function returns a special kind of Promise that has a
follow()
function itself.
This makes it possible to chain follows:
resource
.follow('author')
.follow('homepage')
.follow('icon');
Lastly, it's possible to follow RFC6570 templated links, using the second argument.
For example, a link specified as:
{ href: "/foo{?a}", templated: true}
May be followed using
resource
.follow('some-templated-link', { a: 'bar'})
This would result following a link to the
/foo?a=bar uri.
Resource.followAll()
This method works like
follow() but resolves into a list of resources.
Multiple links with the same relation type can appear in resources; for
example in collections.
resource.followAll('item')
.then(function(items) {
console.log(items);
});
Resource.representation()
This function is similar to
GET, but instead of just returning a response
body, it returns a
Representation object.
Representation
The Representation is typically the 'body' of a resource in REST terminology. It's the R in REST.
The Representation is what gets sent by a HTTP server in response to a
GET
request, and it's what gets sent by a HTTP client in a
POST request.
The Representation provides access to the body, a list of links and HTTP
headers that represent real meta-data of the resource. Currently this is only
Content-Type but this might be extended to include encoding, language and
cache-related information.
Representation.body
The
body property has the body contents of a
PUT request or a
GET response.
Representation.links
The
links property has the list of links for a resource.
Representation.contentType
The
contentType property has the value of the
Content-Type header for both
requests and responses.