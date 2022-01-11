Create Swagger documentation page based on jsdoc
If you use a restify version prior to v7, you must use the following command:
npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc@^1
Else you can use the following command:
npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc
To initialize the swagger JSDoc page, simply add these lines to the file that loads your restify server :
var restifySwaggerJsdoc = require('restify-swagger-jsdoc');
restifySwaggerJsdoc.createSwaggerPage({
title: 'API documentation', // Page title
version: '1.0.0', // Server version
server: server, // Restify server instance created with restify.createServer()
path: '/docs/swagger' // Public url where the swagger page will be available
});
With these settings, assuming that your server listens on port 80, the Swagger documentation page will be available at http://localhost/docs/swagger.
The swagger.json file is available at http://localhost/docs/swagger/swagger.json.
See below for a complete list of supported parameters.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Default value
|title
string
|Required
|Page title
|version
string
|Required
|Server version
|server
Server
|Required
|Restify server instance created with
restify.createServer()
|path
string
|Required
|Public url where the swagger page will be available
|description
string
|Optional
|A short description of the application
''
|tags
Tag[]
|Optional
|A list of tags used by the specification with additional metadata
[]
|host
string
|Optional
|The host (name or ip) serving the API. This MUST be the host only and does not include the scheme nor sub-paths
undefined
|schemes
string[]
|Optional
|The transfer protocol of the API. Values MUST be from the list:
'http',
'https',
'ws',
'wss'
[]
|apis
string[]
|Optional
|Path(s) to the API docs
[]
|definitions
Definitions
|Optional
|External definitions to add to swagger
[]
|routePrefix
string
|Optional
|Prefix to add for all routes
''
|forceSecure
boolean
|Optional
|Force swagger-ui to use https protocol to load JSON file
false
|validatorUrl
string
|Optional
|Validate specs against given validator, set to
null to disable validation
'https://online.swagger.io/validator'
|supportedSubmitMethods
string[]
|Optional
|List of HTTP methods that have the Try it out feature enabled. An empty array disables Try it out for all operations
['get', 'put', 'post', 'delete', 'options', 'head', 'patch', 'trace']
|securityDefinitions
SecurityDefinitions
|Optional
|List of authentication methods available for the current API, available when clicking on the "Authorize" button on the UI (more detail here)
undefined
This module is based on swagger-jsdoc, so you can refer to this module's documentation to document your API.