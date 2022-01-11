openbase logo
rsj

restify-swagger-jsdoc

by Rémy Jeancolas
3.2.4 (see all)

Create Swagger documentation page based on jsdoc

Installation

⚠️ Check your restify version

If you use a restify version prior to v7, you must use the following command:

npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc@^1

Else you can use the following command:

npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc

Initialization

Minimal example

To initialize the swagger JSDoc page, simply add these lines to the file that loads your restify server :

var restifySwaggerJsdoc = require('restify-swagger-jsdoc');
restifySwaggerJsdoc.createSwaggerPage({
    title: 'API documentation', // Page title
    version: '1.0.0', // Server version
    server: server, // Restify server instance created with restify.createServer()
    path: '/docs/swagger' // Public url where the swagger page will be available
});

With these settings, assuming that your server listens on port 80, the Swagger documentation page will be available at http://localhost/docs/swagger.
The swagger.json file is available at http://localhost/docs/swagger/swagger.json.

See below for a complete list of supported parameters.

Supported parameters

NameTypeRequiredDescriptionDefault value
titlestringRequiredPage title
versionstringRequiredServer version
serverServerRequiredRestify server instance created with restify.createServer()
pathstringRequiredPublic url where the swagger page will be available
descriptionstringOptionalA short description of the application''
tagsTag[]OptionalA list of tags used by the specification with additional metadata[]
hoststringOptionalThe host (name or ip) serving the API. This MUST be the host only and does not include the scheme nor sub-pathsundefined
schemesstring[]OptionalThe transfer protocol of the API. Values MUST be from the list: 'http', 'https', 'ws', 'wss'[]
apisstring[]OptionalPath(s) to the API docs[]
definitionsDefinitionsOptionalExternal definitions to add to swagger[]
routePrefixstringOptionalPrefix to add for all routes''
forceSecurebooleanOptionalForce swagger-ui to use https protocol to load JSON filefalse
validatorUrlstringOptionalValidate specs against given validator, set to null to disable validation'https://online.swagger.io/validator'
supportedSubmitMethodsstring[]OptionalList of HTTP methods that have the Try it out feature enabled. An empty array disables Try it out for all operations['get', 'put', 'post', 'delete', 'options', 'head', 'patch', 'trace']
securityDefinitionsSecurityDefinitionsOptionalList of authentication methods available for the current API, available when clicking on the "Authorize" button on the UI (more detail here)undefined

How to document the API

This module is based on swagger-jsdoc, so you can refer to this module's documentation to document your API.

