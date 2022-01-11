Create Swagger documentation page based on jsdoc

Installation

⚠️ Check your restify version

If you use a restify version prior to v7, you must use the following command:

npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc@^1

Else you can use the following command:

npm install restify-swagger-jsdoc

Initialization

Minimal example

To initialize the swagger JSDoc page, simply add these lines to the file that loads your restify server :

var restifySwaggerJsdoc = require ( 'restify-swagger-jsdoc' ); restifySwaggerJsdoc.createSwaggerPage({ title : 'API documentation' , version : '1.0.0' , server : server, path : '/docs/swagger' });

With these settings, assuming that your server listens on port 80, the Swagger documentation page will be available at http://localhost/docs/swagger.

The swagger.json file is available at http://localhost/docs/swagger/swagger.json.

See below for a complete list of supported parameters.

Supported parameters

Name Type Required Description Default value title string Required Page title version string Required Server version server Server Required Restify server instance created with restify.createServer() path string Required Public url where the swagger page will be available description string Optional A short description of the application '' tags Tag[] Optional A list of tags used by the specification with additional metadata [] host string Optional The host (name or ip) serving the API. This MUST be the host only and does not include the scheme nor sub-paths undefined schemes string[] Optional The transfer protocol of the API. Values MUST be from the list: 'http' , 'https' , 'ws' , 'wss' [] apis string[] Optional Path(s) to the API docs [] definitions Definitions Optional External definitions to add to swagger [] routePrefix string Optional Prefix to add for all routes '' forceSecure boolean Optional Force swagger-ui to use https protocol to load JSON file false validatorUrl string Optional Validate specs against given validator, set to null to disable validation 'https://online.swagger.io/validator' supportedSubmitMethods string[] Optional List of HTTP methods that have the Try it out feature enabled. An empty array disables Try it out for all operations ['get', 'put', 'post', 'delete', 'options', 'head', 'patch', 'trace'] securityDefinitions SecurityDefinitions Optional List of authentication methods available for the current API, available when clicking on the "Authorize" button on the UI (more detail here) undefined

How to document the API

This module is based on swagger-jsdoc, so you can refer to this module's documentation to document your API.