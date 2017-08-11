This repo is being kept for historical purposes and may be deleted in the future. To use the restify plugins, please use:

require ( 'restify' ).plugins

A collection of core restify plugins

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install restify-plugins

Usage

This is the core set of plugins that restify ships with. These include lots of header parsing handlers, data parsing handlers, as well as other useful logging/metrics handlers.

This module includes the follow pre plugins, which are intended to be used prior to the routing of a request:

sanitizePath() - cleans up duplicate or trailing / on the URL

- cleans up duplicate or trailing / on the URL context() - Provide req.set(key, val) and req.get(key) methods for setting and retrieving context to a specific request.

- Provide req.set(key, val) and req.get(key) methods for setting and retrieving context to a specific request. userAgent(options) - used to support edge cases for HEAD requests when using curl options.userAgentRegExp {RegExp} regexp to capture curl user-agents

- used to support edge cases for HEAD requests when using curl strictQueryParams() - checks req.urls query params with strict key/val format and rejects non-strict requests with status code 400. options.message {String} response body message string

- checks req.urls query params with strict key/val format and rejects non-strict requests with status code 400.

This module includes the following header parser plugins:

acceptParser(accepts) - Accept header accepts {Array} an array of acceptable types

- Accept header authorizationParser(options) - Authorization header options {Object} options object passed to http-signature module

- Authorization header conditionalRequest() - Conditional headers (If-*)

- Conditional headers (If-*) fullResponse() - handles disappeared CORS headers

This module includes the following data parsing plugins:

bodyParser(options) - parses POST bodies to req.body . automatically uses one of the following parsers based on content type: urlEncodedBodyParser(options) - parses url encoded form bodies jsonBodyParser(options) - parses JSON POST bodies multipartBodyParser(options) - parses multipart form bodies All bodyParsers support the following options: options.mapParams - default false. copies parsed post body values onto req.params options.overrideParams - default false. only applies when if mapParams true. when true, will stomp on req.params value when existing value is found.

- parses POST bodies to . automatically uses one of the following parsers based on content type: jsonp() - parses JSONP callback

- parses JSONP callback queryParser() - Parses URL query paramters into req.query . Many options correspond directly to option defined for the underlying qs.parse . options.mapParams - Default false. Copies parsed query parameters into req.params . options.overrideParams - Default false. Only applies when if mapParams true. When true, will stomp on req.params field when existing value is found. options.allowDots - Default false. Transform ?foo.bar=baz to a nested object: {foo: {bar: 'baz'}} . options.arrayLimit - Default 20. Only transform ?a[$index]=b to an array if $index is less than arrayLimit . options.depth - Default 5. The depth limit for parsing nested objects, e.g. ?a[b][c][d][e][f][g][h][i]=j . options.parameterLimit - Default 1000. Maximum number of query params parsed. Additional params are silently dropped. options.parseArrays - Default true. Whether to parse ?a[]=b&a[1]=c to an array, e.g. {a: ['b', 'c']} . options.plainObjects - Default false. Whether req.query is a "plain" object -- does not inherit from Object . This can be used to allow query params whose names collide with Object methods, e.g. ?hasOwnProperty=blah . options.strictNullHandling - Default false. If true, ?a&b= results in {a: null, b: ''} . Otherwise, {a: '', b: ''} .

- Parses URL query paramters into . Many options correspond directly to option defined for the underlying . requestLogger(options) - adds timers for each handler in your request chain options.properties {Object} properties to pass to bunyan's log.child() method

- adds timers for each handler in your request chain

The module includes the following request plugins:

reqIdHeaders(options) - a plugin that lets you use incoming request header values to set the request id (5.x compatible only) options.headers {Array} an array of header names to use. lookup precedence is left to right (lowest index first)

- a plugin that lets you use incoming request header values to set the request id (5.x compatible only)

The module includes the following response plugins:

dateParser(delta) - expires requests based on current time + delta delta {Number} age in seconds

gzip(options) - gzips the response if client accepts it options {Object} options to pass to zlib

serveStatic() - used to serve static files

throttle(options) - throttles responses options.burst {Number} options.rate {Number} options.ip {Boolean} options.username {Boolean} options.xff {Boolean} options.overrides {Object}

requestExpiry(options) - A request expiry will use headers to tell if the incoming request has expired or not. There are two options for this plugin: Absolute Time Time in Milliseconds since the Epoch when this request should be considered expired Timeout The request start time is supplied A timeout, in milliseconds, is given The timeout is added to the request start time to arrive at the absolute time in which the request is considered expires options.absoluteHeader {String} header name of the absolute time for request expiration options.startHeader {String} header name for the start time of the request options.timeoutHeader {String} The header name for the time in milliseconds that should ellapse before the request is considered expired.



The module includes the following plugins to be used with restify's pre , routed , and after event, e.g., server.on('after', plugins.auditLogger()); :

auditLogger(options) - an audit logger for recording all handled requests options.event {String} The name of the event, one of pre , routed , or after options.log {Object} bunyan logger [options.server] {Object} restify server. if passed in, causes server to emit 'auditlog' event after audit logs are flushed [options.printLog] {Boolean} when true, prints audit logs. defaults to true.

- an audit logger for recording all handled requests

The module includes the following plugins to be used with restify's after event, e.g., server.on('after', plugins.metrics()); :

metrics(callback) - a metrics plugin which will invoke callback with the the following parameters (5.x compatible only): err {Object} an error if the request had an error metrics {Object} - metrics about the request metrics.statusCode {Number} status code of the response. can be undefined in the case of an uncaughtException metrics.method {String} http request verb metrics.latency {Number} request latency metrics.path {String} req.path() value metrics.inflightRequests {Number} Number of inflight requests pending in restify. metrics.unifinishedRequests {Number} Same as inflightRequests metrics.connectionState {String} can be either 'close', 'aborted', or undefined. If this value is set, err will be a corresponding RequestCloseError or RequestAbortedError . If connectionState is either 'close' or 'aborted', then the statusCode is not applicable since the connection was severed before a response was written. req {Object} the request obj res {Object} the response obj route {Object} the route obj that serviced the request

- a metrics plugin which will invoke callback with the the following parameters (5.x compatible only):

Contributing

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Ensure that lint and style checks pass.

To start contributing, install the git pre-push hooks:

make githooks

Before committing, run the prepush hook:

make prepush

If you have style errors, you can auto fix whitespace issues by running:

make codestyle-fix

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Alex Liu

Licensed under the MIT license.