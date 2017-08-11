This repo is being kept for historical purposes and may be deleted in the future. To use the restify plugins, please use:
require('restify').plugins
A collection of core restify plugins
Install the module with:
npm install restify-plugins
This is the core set of plugins that restify ships with. These include lots of header parsing handlers, data parsing handlers, as well as other useful logging/metrics handlers.
This module includes the follow
pre plugins, which are intended to be used
prior to the routing of a request:
sanitizePath() - cleans up duplicate or trailing / on the URL
context() - Provide req.set(key, val) and req.get(key) methods for setting and retrieving context to a specific request.
userAgent(options) - used to support edge cases for HEAD requests when using curl
options.userAgentRegExp {RegExp} regexp to capture curl user-agents
strictQueryParams() - checks req.urls query params with strict key/val format and rejects non-strict requests with status code 400.
options.message {String} response body message string
This module includes the following header parser plugins:
acceptParser(accepts) - Accept header
accepts {Array} an array of acceptable types
authorizationParser(options) - Authorization header
options {Object} options object passed to http-signature module
conditionalRequest() - Conditional headers (If-*)
fullResponse() - handles disappeared CORS headers
This module includes the following data parsing plugins:
bodyParser(options) - parses POST bodies to
req.body. automatically uses one of the following parsers based on content type:
urlEncodedBodyParser(options) - parses url encoded form bodies
jsonBodyParser(options) - parses JSON POST bodies
multipartBodyParser(options) - parses multipart form bodies
options.mapParams - default false. copies parsed post body values onto req.params
options.overrideParams - default false. only applies when if mapParams true. when true, will stomp on req.params value when existing value is found.
jsonp() - parses JSONP callback
queryParser() - Parses URL query paramters into
req.query. Many options
correspond directly to option defined for the underlying
qs.parse.
options.mapParams - Default false. Copies parsed query parameters into
req.params.
options.overrideParams - Default false. Only applies when if mapParams
true. When true, will stomp on req.params field when existing value is
found.
options.allowDots - Default false. Transform
?foo.bar=baz to a nested
object:
{foo: {bar: 'baz'}}.
options.arrayLimit - Default 20. Only transform
?a[$index]=b to an array
if
$index is less than
arrayLimit.
options.depth - Default 5. The depth limit for parsing nested objects,
e.g.
?a[b][c][d][e][f][g][h][i]=j.
options.parameterLimit - Default 1000. Maximum number of query params
parsed. Additional params are silently dropped.
options.parseArrays - Default true. Whether to parse
?a[]=b&a[1]=c to an
array, e.g.
{a: ['b', 'c']}.
options.plainObjects - Default false. Whether
req.query is a "plain"
object -- does not inherit from
Object. This can be used to allow query
params whose names collide with Object methods, e.g.
?hasOwnProperty=blah.
options.strictNullHandling - Default false. If true,
?a&b= results in
{a: null, b: ''}. Otherwise,
{a: '', b: ''}.
requestLogger(options) - adds timers for each handler in your request chain
options.properties {Object} properties to pass to bunyan's
log.child() method
The module includes the following request plugins:
reqIdHeaders(options) - a plugin that lets you use incoming request header
values to set the request id (5.x compatible only)
options.headers {Array} an array of header names to use. lookup
precedence is left to right (lowest index first)
The module includes the following response plugins:
dateParser(delta) - expires requests based on current time + delta
delta {Number} age in seconds
gzip(options) - gzips the response if client accepts it
options {Object} options to pass to zlib
serveStatic() - used to serve static files
throttle(options) - throttles responses
options.burst {Number}
options.rate {Number}
options.ip {Boolean}
options.username {Boolean}
options.xff {Boolean}
options.overrides {Object}
requestExpiry(options) - A request expiry will use headers to tell if the incoming request has expired or not. There are two options for this plugin:
options.absoluteHeader {String} header name of the absolute time for request expiration
options.startHeader {String} header name for the start time of the request
options.timeoutHeader {String} The header name for the time in milliseconds that should ellapse before the request is considered expired.
The module includes the following plugins to be used with restify's
pre,
routed, and
after
event, e.g.,
server.on('after', plugins.auditLogger());:
auditLogger(options) - an audit logger for recording all handled requests
options.event {String} The name of the event, one of
pre,
routed, or
after
options.log {Object} bunyan logger
[options.server] {Object} restify server. if passed in, causes server to
emit 'auditlog' event after audit logs are flushed
[options.printLog] {Boolean} when true, prints audit logs. defaults to true.
The module includes the following plugins to be used with restify's
after
event, e.g.,
server.on('after', plugins.metrics());:
metrics(callback) - a metrics plugin which will invoke callback with the
the following parameters (5.x compatible only):
err {Object} an error if the request had an error
metrics {Object} - metrics about the request
metrics.statusCode {Number} status code of the response. can be undefined
in the case of an uncaughtException
metrics.method {String} http request verb
metrics.latency {Number} request latency
metrics.path {String} req.path() value
metrics.inflightRequests {Number} Number of inflight requests pending in restify.
metrics.unifinishedRequests {Number} Same as
inflightRequests
metrics.connectionState {String} can be either 'close', 'aborted', or
undefined. If this value is set, err will be a corresponding
RequestCloseError or
RequestAbortedError. If connectionState is either
'close' or 'aborted', then the statusCode is not applicable since the
connection was severed before a response was written.
req {Object} the request obj
res {Object} the response obj
route {Object} the route obj that serviced the request
