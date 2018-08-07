pino logging restify middleware
To our knowledge,
restify-pino-logger is the fastest restify logger in town.
Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning
'hello world', using
autocannon with 100
connections and 10 pipelined requests (
autocannon -c 100 -p 10 http://localhost:3000).
restify.auditLogger +
bunyan: 5483.82 req/sec
restify-bunyan-logger: 6306.73 req/sec
restify-logger: 7485.28 req/sec
restify-pino-logger: 8207.46 req/sec
restify-pino-logger (extreme): 8789.28 req/sec
restify-pino-logger (without restify): 22240.73 req/seq
restify-pino-logger (without restify and extreme): 25536 req/sec
All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).
Whilst we're comparing
restify-pino-logger against
restify-logger this isn't really a fair contest.
restify-logger sits on top of morgan.
Morgan doesn't support logging arbitrary data, nor does it output JSON. Further Morgan uses a form of
eval to achieve high speed logging. Whilst probably safe, using
eval at all tends to cause concern, particular when it comes to server-side JavaScript.
The fact that
restify-pino-logger achieves higher throughput with JSON logging and arbitrary data, without using
eval, serves to emphasise the high-speed capabilities of
restify-pino-logger.
With
restify-pino-logger you can have features, safety and speed.
npm i restify-pino-logger --save
'use strict'
var restify = require('restify')
var server = restify.createServer({name: 'app'})
server.use(require('restify-pino-logger')())
server.get('/', function (req, res) {
req.log.info('something else')
res.send('hello world')
})
server.listen(3000)
$ node example.js | pino
[2016-04-20T20:50:01.260Z] INFO (11809 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): something else
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 55295
}
[2016-04-20T20:50:01.267Z] INFO (11809 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): request completed
res: {
"statusCode": 200,
"header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nContent-Type: application/json\r\nContent-Length: 13\r\nDate: Wed, 20 Apr 2016 20:50:01 GMT\r\nConnection: keep-alive\r\n\r\n"
}
responseTime: 8
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 55295
}
restify-pino-logger has the same options of
pino, look at them there.
restify-pino-logger attaches some listeners to the request, so that
it will log when the request is completed.
MIT