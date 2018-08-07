openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

restify-pino-logger

by pinojs
3.0.0 (see all)

🌲 pino logging restify middleware

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

936

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

restify-pino-logger  Build Status

pino logging restify middleware

To our knowledge, restify-pino-logger is the fastest restify logger in town.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning 'hello world', using autocannon with 100 connections and 10 pipelined requests (autocannon -c 100 -p 10 http://localhost:3000).

  • restify.auditLogger + bunyan: 5483.82 req/sec
  • restify-bunyan-logger: 6306.73 req/sec
  • restify-logger: 7485.28 req/sec
  • restify-pino-logger: 8207.46 req/sec
  • restify-pino-logger (extreme): 8789.28 req/sec
  • restify-pino-logger (without restify): 22240.73 req/seq
  • restify-pino-logger (without restify and extreme): 25536 req/sec

All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).

Whilst we're comparing restify-pino-logger against restify-logger this isn't really a fair contest.

restify-logger sits on top of morgan.

Morgan doesn't support logging arbitrary data, nor does it output JSON. Further Morgan uses a form of eval to achieve high speed logging. Whilst probably safe, using eval at all tends to cause concern, particular when it comes to server-side JavaScript.

The fact that restify-pino-logger achieves higher throughput with JSON logging and arbitrary data, without using eval, serves to emphasise the high-speed capabilities of restify-pino-logger.

With restify-pino-logger you can have features, safety and speed.

Install

npm i restify-pino-logger --save

Example

'use strict'

var restify = require('restify')
var server = restify.createServer({name: 'app'})

server.use(require('restify-pino-logger')())

server.get('/', function (req, res) {
  req.log.info('something else')
  res.send('hello world')
})

server.listen(3000)

$ node example.js | pino
[2016-04-20T20:50:01.260Z] INFO (11809 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): something else
    req: {
      "id": 1,
      "method": "GET",
      "url": "/",
      "headers": {
        "host": "localhost:3000",
        "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
        "accept": "*/*"
      },
      "remoteAddress": "::1",
      "remotePort": 55295
    }
[2016-04-20T20:50:01.267Z] INFO (11809 on MacBook-Pro-4.local): request completed
    res: {
      "statusCode": 200,
      "header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nContent-Type: application/json\r\nContent-Length: 13\r\nDate: Wed, 20 Apr 2016 20:50:01 GMT\r\nConnection: keep-alive\r\n\r\n"
    }
    responseTime: 8
    req: {
      "id": 1,
      "method": "GET",
      "url": "/",
      "headers": {
        "host": "localhost:3000",
        "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
        "accept": "*/*"
      },
      "remoteAddress": "::1",
      "remotePort": 55295
    }

API

restify-pino-logger has the same options of pino, look at them there. restify-pino-logger attaches some listeners to the request, so that it will log when the request is completed.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial