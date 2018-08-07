pino logging restify middleware

To our knowledge, restify-pino-logger is the fastest restify logger in town.

Benchmarks

Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning 'hello world' , using autocannon with 100 connections and 10 pipelined requests ( autocannon -c 100 -p 10 http://localhost:3000 ).

restify.auditLogger + bunyan : 5483.82 req/sec

+ : 5483.82 req/sec restify-bunyan-logger : 6306.73 req/sec

: 6306.73 req/sec restify-logger : 7485.28 req/sec

: 7485.28 req/sec restify-pino-logger : 8207.46 req/sec

: 8207.46 req/sec restify-pino-logger (extreme): 8789.28 req/sec

(extreme): 8789.28 req/sec restify-pino-logger (without restify): 22240.73 req/seq

(without restify): 22240.73 req/seq restify-pino-logger (without restify and extreme): 25536 req/sec

All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).

Whilst we're comparing restify-pino-logger against restify-logger this isn't really a fair contest.

restify-logger sits on top of morgan.

Morgan doesn't support logging arbitrary data, nor does it output JSON. Further Morgan uses a form of eval to achieve high speed logging. Whilst probably safe, using eval at all tends to cause concern, particular when it comes to server-side JavaScript.

The fact that restify-pino-logger achieves higher throughput with JSON logging and arbitrary data, without using eval , serves to emphasise the high-speed capabilities of restify-pino-logger .

With restify-pino-logger you can have features, safety and speed.

Install

npm i restify-pino-logger --save

Example

var restify = require ( 'restify' ) var server = restify.createServer({ name : 'app' }) server.use( require ( 'restify-pino-logger' )()) server.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { req.log.info( 'something else' ) res.send( 'hello world' ) }) server.listen( 3000 )

$ node example.js | pino [ 2016 -04 -20 T20: 50 : 01.260 Z] INFO ( 11809 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): something else req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 55295 } [ 2016 -04 -20 T20: 50 : 01.267 Z] INFO ( 11809 on MacBook-Pro -4. local ): request completed res: { "statusCode": 200 , "header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r

Content-Type: application/json\r

Content-Length: 13\r

Date: Wed, 20 Apr 2016 20:50:01 GMT\r

Connection: keep-alive\r

\r

" } responseTime: 8 req: { "id": 1 , "method": "GET", "url": "/", "headers": { "host": "localhost:3000", "user-agent": "curl/7.43.0", "accept": "*/*" }, "remoteAddress": "::1", "remotePort": 55295 }

API

restify-pino-logger has the same options of pino, look at them there. restify-pino-logger attaches some listeners to the request, so that it will log when the request is completed.

License

MIT