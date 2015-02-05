Defining sub-routes is something that happens often. Why keep repeating yourself?
restify-namespace makes it easy to define nested route prefixes to DRY up your routes.
npm install --save restify-namespace
Here is how you might define some routes:
var namespace = require('restify-namespace');
var app = restify.createServer();
namespace(app, '/api', function () {
app.get('/thingys', thingysHandler);
namespace(app, '/beep', function () {
app.get('/boop', plunkHandler);
});
});
This would create the following routes:
GET /api/thingys
GET /api/beep/boop
At the moment
restify-namespace does not support regular expression subroutes. It will throw to warn you of this.