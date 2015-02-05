restify-namespace - simple route namespacing

Defining sub-routes is something that happens often. Why keep repeating yourself? restify-namespace makes it easy to define nested route prefixes to DRY up your routes.

Installation

npm install --save restify-namespace

Example

Here is how you might define some routes:

var namespace = require ( 'restify-namespace' ); var app = restify.createServer(); namespace(app, '/api' , function ( ) { app.get( '/thingys' , thingysHandler); namespace(app, '/beep' , function ( ) { app.get( '/boop' , plunkHandler); }); });

This would create the following routes:

GET /api/thingys GET /api/beep/boop

Not Implemented