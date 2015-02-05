openbase logo
restify-namespace

by Mario Pareja
0.1.1 (see all)

Namespace your restify routes

Documentation
8.1K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

restify-namespace - simple route namespacing

Defining sub-routes is something that happens often. Why keep repeating yourself? restify-namespace makes it easy to define nested route prefixes to DRY up your routes.

Installation

npm install --save restify-namespace

Example

Here is how you might define some routes:

var namespace = require('restify-namespace');
var app = restify.createServer();
namespace(app, '/api', function () {
    app.get('/thingys', thingysHandler);

    namespace(app, '/beep', function () {
        app.get('/boop', plunkHandler);
    });
});

This would create the following routes:

GET /api/thingys
GET /api/beep/boop

Not Implemented

At the moment restify-namespace does not support regular expression subroutes. It will throw to warn you of this.

