Restify Jwt Community

Restify middleware that validates JsonWebTokens and sets req.user .

This module lets you authenticate HTTP requests using JWT tokens in your restify applications.

Anyone can propose ideas. Anyone can help.

Install

npm i restify-jwt-community

Status

Credits

Based on auth0/express-jwt. The major difference is that restify-jwt tries to use built in restify errors wherever possible.

Also, based on amrav/restify-jwt. The official repo.

Thanks to all those people who help Contributors.

License

MIT