Adds cookie reading/setting to restify.
Adds the request.cookie object, which is a hash containing all the key-value cookie pairs sent with this request. For setting cookies this adds the
response.setCookie method, which takes a key and value and adds it to the cookie header.
response.setCookie('key', 'value'),
response.setCookie('key', 'value', cookieOptions); // options explained below
There is also
response.clearCookie, which will set the value of a cookie to an empty string. It takes a key and optionally additional cookie options.
response.clearCookie('key');
response.clearCookie('key', cookieOptions); // options explained below
Installation:
npm install restify-cookies
Example Usage:
var CookieParser = require('restify-cookies');
var Restify = require('restify');
var server = Restify.createServer();
server.use(CookieParser.parse);
server.get('/', function(req, res, next){
var cookies = req.cookies; // Gets read-only cookies from the request
res.setCookie('my-new-cookie', 'Hi There'); // Adds a new cookie to the response
if (req.cookies['my-old-cookie']){
res.clearCookie('my-old-cookie'); // Remove this old cookie
}
res.send(JSON.stringify(cookies));
});
server.listen(8080);
Cookies can have options specified detailing the lifetime of the cookie, the domain, the paths the cookie is set for, HTTPS only and disallowing JavaScript access to the cookie. To set these options use
setCookie with the optional third parameter or
clearCookie with the optional second parameter.
The cookie options object is a hash containing these fields:
true if the cookie should only be sent for HTTPS requests. Default:
false.
true to disable client-side manipulation of the cookie. Default:
false.
lax,
strict or
none.
Example:
res.setCookie('myCookie', 'Hi There', {
path: '/home/',
domain: 'www.example.com',
maxAge: 60,
secure: true,
httpOnly: true
});
MIT License