restify is a framework, utilizing connect style middleware for building REST APIs. For full details, see http://restify.com

Usage

Server

var restify = require ( 'restify' ); const server = restify.createServer({ name : 'myapp' , version : '1.0.0' }); server.use(restify.plugins.acceptParser(server.acceptable)); server.use(restify.plugins.queryParser()); server.use(restify.plugins.bodyParser()); server.get( '/echo/:name' , function ( req, res, next ) { res.send(req.params); return next(); }); server.listen( 8080 , function ( ) { console .log( '%s listening at %s' , server.name, server.url); });

Client

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var clients = require ( 'restify-clients' ); var client = clients.createJsonClient({ url : 'http://localhost:8080' , version : '~1.0' }); client.get( '/echo/mark' , function ( err, req, res, obj ) { assert.ifError(err); console .log( 'Server returned: %j' , obj); });

Installation

$ npm install restify

Supported Node Versions

Restify aims to support the Node.js LTS (Active and Maintenance) versions along with Node.js current stable version.

Node Release Supported in Current Version Notes 11.x Yes Current stable 10.x Yes Active LTS 8.x Yes Maintenance LTS 6.x No Use restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only 4.x No Use restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only

