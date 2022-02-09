restify is a framework, utilizing connect style middleware for building REST APIs. For full details, see http://restify.com
var restify = require('restify');
const server = restify.createServer({
name: 'myapp',
version: '1.0.0'
});
server.use(restify.plugins.acceptParser(server.acceptable));
server.use(restify.plugins.queryParser());
server.use(restify.plugins.bodyParser());
server.get('/echo/:name', function (req, res, next) {
res.send(req.params);
return next();
});
server.listen(8080, function () {
console.log('%s listening at %s', server.name, server.url);
});
var assert = require('assert');
var clients = require('restify-clients');
var client = clients.createJsonClient({
url: 'http://localhost:8080',
version: '~1.0'
});
client.get('/echo/mark', function (err, req, res, obj) {
assert.ifError(err);
console.log('Server returned: %j', obj);
});
$ npm install restify
Restify aims to support the Node.js LTS (Active and Maintenance) versions along with Node.js current stable version.
|Node Release
|Supported in Current Version
|Notes
|11.x
|Yes
|Current stable
|10.x
|Yes
|Active LTS
|8.x
|Yes
|Maintenance LTS
|6.x
|No
|Use restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only
|4.x
|No
|Use restify v7.x, team will backport critical issues only
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 restify
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
The best alternative of the express framework while building REST API. Most of the time I use express but when I use it it seems that the API performance is good enough compared to express. Using it debugging is more comfortable for me. I think it will grow faster and get users soon.
I am using this module wherever I don't have the provision to use fancy frameworks. It simplified my work and fulfills the basic REST api development with simple routes. Works somewhat similar to express. Very helpful for Node.js developers.
APIs remain as one of the most important parts of any Node.js application, it’s what makes the real-time actually become real. If you are looking to build a RESTful API, then Restify library will give you the quirks and tools required to perform the task. In more ways than one; Restify is the library you will want to use when building REST services for the web. It’s simply that good.