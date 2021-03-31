Simple example project is available at https://github.com/vedi/restifizer-example.

Full functional seed-project based on MEAN.JS (http://meanjs.org/) is available at https://github.com/vedi/restifizer-mean.js.

If you are looking for Restifizer SDK for Unity3d, you can find it here: https://github.com/vedi/restifizer-unity3d

Restifizer

Restifizer - it's a way to significantly simplify creation of full-functional RESTful services. Access to the data is carried out via plug-in data sources: restifizer-mongoose-ds and restifizer-sequelize-ds. The data source modules are designed on top of the Mongoose and the Sequelize respectively, which allows us to use such databases as the MongoDB, MSSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and SQLite.

The key feature of the restifizer - it's coupled to supported ORMs as result it allows to make implementing of the services as soon as it's possible. Wide list of the features of these ORMs becomes available in your server out of the box. There is a list of some of these features:

querying engine - it literally means you can define MongoDB/Sequelize queries in your http-requests,

nested objects and arrays - since resources are just MongoDB docs, you can easily use any nested structures supported,

data population - you can easily define what the additional data should fetched and populated (JOIN) in your resource.

Such features on one hand allow your service to be developed extremely fast, but on other hand you always should remember, you need to solve all possible performance impacts before coming production. For example you should allow filtering by indexed fields only. By default it's allowed for each ones.

Resources

It's a core of RESTful services. Resources are available at a specific path on the server. For example: "/api/users" .

Supported HTTP methods

In the best traditions of REST-genre the most of the actions with resource can be "expressed" with http-methods. restifizer supports following methods:

GET - selects a set of resources or a resource if a key is specified,

HEAD - retrieve all resources or a resource if a key is specified in a collection (header only),

POST - saves new instance of resource on the server,

PUT - replaces existing instance of resource with data provided in request,

PATCH - updates fields of existing instance of resource with values provided in request,

DELETE - removes existing instance of resource from the server.

Example:

GET (select, selectOne)

Get collection (select) - retrieve all resources in a collection

http GET < serverURL > /api/ < collection >

Get resource (selectOne) - retrieve a single resource with specified

http GET < serverURL > /api/ < collection > / < id >

restifizer allows to get the list of resources according provided criteria. If no criteria provided, it return the first page of maxPageSize with all available fields.

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users? filter ={"username": "test"}&fields=username,createdAt&orderBy={"username": -1 }

Supported parameters

The set of supported parameters is determined by the data source.

filter

It's json value containing any valid MongoDB query. See docs for details.

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users? filter ={"gender": "M", "age": { "$gt": 18 }}

You can use regex values in filter. As we pass JSON in this param it's not possible to use regular expression objects (/pattern/). You should replace it with $regex operator. See docs for details.

fields

Comma separated list of field names.

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users?fields=gender,age

orderBy

It's json value built according MongoDB rules. Use 1 for an ascending sorting, and -1 for a descending sorting. See docs for details.

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users?orderBy={"username": 1 , "age": -1 }

The maximum number of records in the response. defaultPerPage is used by default, and maximum is limited with maxPerPage . See docs for details.

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users?per_page= 10

page

A number of page to return, 1 if a value is not provided. We skip (page - 1) * per_page records in the query to achieve that. See docs for details.

q

Parameter for q-searches. It can be any string value. restifizer will use it to build the following condition for every value in your qFields :

{ $regex : '.*' + q + ".*" , $options : 'i' }

Example:

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users?q=John

See q-search section for details.

In order to filter records to fetch from the server you can specify filter param in URL of your request. It's json value containing any valid sequelize.js query. Besides simple filtering by values it supports additional operators, which allow to build more complex query to the server. See docs for more details.

Example:

http GET localhost:3000/api/users?filter={ "gender" : "M" , "age" : { " $gt " : 18}, "name" : { " $like " : "Ro%" }}

perPage

Every fetching request returns only one page of data. You can change default page size providing perPage param in URL. Default value of the page is 25, and the maximum page size limited by 100.

page

The page param allows you to specify page number to fetch. The page numeration begins from 1.

orderBy

For ordering the records you should use orderBy param in URL. It should be a valid JSON, containing field names as keys, and 1 or -1 as values depending on a way to sort (ASC or DESC).

POST (insert)

http POST localhost: 3000 /api/users username=test password=pass

It allows to add new resources to the server. You can provide field values in body with json, or as form params.

PUT (replace)

http PUT localhost: 3000 /api/users/<id> username=test password=pass

It completely replaces resource with provided id with new one specifided in the request. You can provide field values in body with json, or as form params. Be careful if no value for a field provided, it will be set to undefined.

http PATCH localhost:3000/api/users/ < id > password=pass

It partially update resource with provided id with data from the request. You can provide field values in body with json, or as form params.

If a resource returns an array of associated entity, it’s possible to perform special kind of PATCH request with special array methods. The server supports the following methods: $push - add new associated items, $pull - remove existing associated items. The body of the method can be different among the resources. Please, refer to resource documentation: mongo.

Example: Add tag to the message tags

http PATCH < serverURL > /api/messages/ < messageId > Authorization:'Bearer < access_token > ' { $push: { tags: { tagId: 15 } } }

DELETE

http DELETE 'localhost:3000/api/users/<id>'

It removes the record by id .

count

As an extension to standard rest-kit.

http GET localhost: 3000 /api/users/ count ? filter ={age: { $gt: 18 } }}

It allows to get count of records of specified resource. See docs for details.

Supported params

filter

It's json value containing any valid MongoDB query. See docs for details.

Example:

{ "gender" : "M" , age: { $gt : 18 } }}

Response status

200 OK - after any successful request except POST.

201 Created - after successful POST.

404 Not Found - related resource has not been found for GET (by id), PUT, PATCH, DELETE.

400 Bad Request - request params cannot be parsed, or validation failed, or unique checking failed.

409 Conflict - mongoose VersionError happened.

Paging

It relates to getting the list of resources. Every such response is limited with paging rules:

an user specifies per_page and page params in URL,

and params in URL, if params are not provided default rules are applied (see restifizerOptions.defaultPerPage ),

), if per_page greater then restifizerOptions.maxPerPage , value of maxPerPage is used.

Controllers

Controllers are the way to provide needed configuration for your resource and to customize its behaviour.

Properties

dataSource

This param is a way to specify, what data source will be used. Today available restifizer-mongoose-ds and restifizer-sequelize-ds modules. Any resource is bound to mongoose/sequelize model, and this param is a way to specify, what the model your resource uses.

TODO: Put details about transport

Example (mongoose):

const Restifizer = require ( 'restifizer' ); const User = require ( 'MongooseUserModel' ); class UserController extends Restifizer . Controller { constructor (options) { let publicFields = [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'thumbnailUrl' ]; options = options || {}; Object .assign(options, { dataSource : { type : 'mongoose' , options : { model : User } }, path : '/api/users' }); super (options); ... });

Example (sequelize):

const Restifizer = require ( 'restifizer' ); const User = require ( 'SequelizeUserModel' ); class UserController extends Restifizer . Controller { constructor (options) { let publicFields = [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' , 'thumbnailUrl' ]; options = options || {}; Object .assign(options, { dataSource : { type : 'sequelize' , options : { model : User } }, path : '/api/users' }); super (options); ... });

path

With this option you specify the paths, where resource will be available at. There are 2 important points:

it can be a string, or an array if resource is available at several paths,

you can provide params in paths, and they will be automatically bound to params of requests.

For instance, you can write:

path : [ '/api/appData' , '/api/users/:owner/appData' ]

and in the case if an user requests data at /api/users/543d2605e21f85d73b060979/appData , appData will be filtered by provided value of owner .

fields

By default all the fields you defined in your model schema (without fields with name starting from "__") are available in your resource. Providing this params are you able exclude some fields from the resource, or add new calculated fields.

restrictFields

If true , restricts returned and saved fields with fields array. Default value is true .

idField

Name of id field. By default: '_id'. This value is used in route params for selectOne, replace, update, delete.

defaultFilter

With this param you can specify default filter value for your controller.

orderBy

With this param you can specify default orderBy value for your controller. For example: orderBy: {date: -1}

Q-search allows to search data without specifying exact fields of search. Just specify in your controller searchable fields:

qFields : [ "login" , "firstName" , "lastName" ]

and set q param of your GET request (see q for details).

arrayMethods

Available only for restifizer-mongoose-ds data source.

Supported methods with arrays. Default value: ['$addToSet', '$pop', '$push', '$pull']. It's relevant to update (PATCH) only. You can specify such methods in order to manipulate array fields of your resource.

The params and implementations of these methods relate to the same methods in MongoDB:

Action Options

Option inheritance

You are able to customize the behaviour of your controllers very much. And we did all our best to make this process as simple as it's posible. That's why you're able to specify option in one of the methods, and restifizer will apply inheritence rules to the of other methods.

There are following rules:

default -> select -> selectOne insert -> update -> replace delete count

TODO: Change example

For example if you want to define pre processor for insert, update, partialUpdate, delete that's enough to define it in your insert :

var YourController = Restifizer.Controller.extend({ ... insert: { pre : function ( req, res, next ) { ... } }

Handlers

All handlers receive scope in params, where you can get req for example. In return you can use a promise.

pre

pre(scope)

pre is a preprocessor that is executed at the beginning before any other logic runs. It's a good point to check preconditions of your request. For example check if the request is executed by Admin:

pre: function ( scope ) { if (! this .isAdmin(scope.req)) { throw HTTP_STATUSES.FORBIDDEN.createError(); } }

Additionally you can specify pre -handler on action level, and it will be ran instead.

collectionPost

collectionPost(collection, scope)

When select returns any collection from db, this collection is passed through this postprocessor. It's a good point if you want to manipulate with the set of items of the collection, but not with items by themselves.

Additionally you can specify collectionPost -handler on action level, and it will be ran instead.

post

post(resource, scope)

post is postprocessor. It runs immediately before a resource is sent to an user. At this point you can change the resource by itself. For instance, you can fill calculated fields here:

post: function ( resource, scope ) { if (resource.icon) { resource.icon_url = scope.req.protocol + "://" + scope.req.get( 'host' ) + '/api/resource/' + resource._id + '/icon' ; } return resource; }

Additionally you can specify post -handler on action level, and it will be ran instead.

queryPipe

queryPipe: function (query, scope)

You can use queryPipe if you need to call additional methods at data source query (docs). This method is called after all restifizer calls are done, but immediately before exec .

TODO Update the section Draw your attention, this method is called in 2 different semantics:

in selects - in this case we expect you call callback ,

, in IUD-methods - in this case we expect you directly return query . In order to make your method workable in both semantics use the way from example bellow (return and call callback at the same line).

So, in this example we put populate to our query pipe:

queryPipe: function ( query, req, res, callback ) { return query.populate( "fieldToPopulate" , callback); }

prepareData

prepareData: function (scope)

Prepares data to create new document. It's a point you can specify defaults for your resource when restifizer creates it. Returning promise should contain data - object containing default values of resource fields.

If you do not specify the handler, restifizer uses {} to init the object.

beforeAssignFields

beforeAssignFields: function (scope)

If it's defined, it runs immediately before assignFields , and has the same params. You can use it to define what the params will be set.

beforeSave

beforeSave: function (scope)

Handler, called when you create new resource or change existing instance of your resource after all assignments are already done, but immediately before saving it to your database

afterSave

afterSave: function (scope)

If it's defined, it runs immediately after saveDocument , and has the same params.

afterChange

afterChange: function (scope)

Very similar to afterSave , it calls immediately after it in inserts and updates, but it runs after deletes as well. It can be a good point to integrate your kind of triggerEngine . For instance, you can define something like that in a base controller class of your application:

afterChange: function ( scope ) { redisClient.publish( this .ModelClass.modelName + '.' + scope.model.id, scope.action); }

After that you will be able to subscribe to those events and handle them in flexible and scalable way.

beforeDelete

beforeDelete: function (scope)

If it's defined, it runs immediately before removing the document.

beforeArrayMethod

beforeArrayMethod(queryParam, methodName, fieldName, scope)

If it's defined, it runs immediately before proceeding of array methods.

contextFactory

It's used to create context, if it's defined. Otherwise, {} used.

parseError

Here you can specify a way, how exceptions will be converted to response.

Methods

assignFields

assignFields(scope)

Assigns all fields from scope.source to scope.model . You can fetch any additional data at this point, or completely change the way fields are assigned.

Default implementation iterates through all the fields, passing them through assignFilter , and calling assignField .

assignField

assignField(fieldName, scope)

Assigns single field with name fieldName from scope.source to scope.model . At this point you have enough data to deny assigning of exact values to exact fields for instance:

class YourController extends Restifizer . Controller { assignField(fieldName, scope) { if (fieldName == 'status' && scope.source[fieldName] == STATUSES.RESTRICTED_STATUS) { throw HTTP_STATUSES.FORBIDDEN.createError( 'It\'s not allowable to set restricted status' ); } return super .assignField(fieldName, scope); }, }

assignFilter

assignFilter(queryParams, fieldName, scope)

Filters assigning field with name fieldName . In this method you can synchronously return true / false , allowing / denying to assign exact fields. For example you can silently skip changing of exact fields for non-admin users:

class YourController extends Restifizer . Controller { assignFilter(queryParams, fieldName, scope) { if (fieldName === 'adminOnlyField' ) { return this .isAdmin(req); } return super .assignField(fieldName, scope); }, }

createDocument

createDocument: function (scope)

Create new document instance, called when you create new instance of your resource after all assignments are already done, but immediately before saving it to your database.

saveDocument

saveDocument: function (scope)

Saves document to db, called in inserts and updates.

restifizerOptions

restifizerOptions allows you to define common options for all the controllers of your app.

defaultPerPage

This value is used in all select requests if no per_page / perPage has been provided. Default value is 25 .

maxPerPage

This value restricts maximum value of per_page / perPage supported with your app. Default value is 100 .

Testing

The module uses e2e tests. In order to run them you should start the testing server:

npm run express

Then run:

$ npm test

The test suite will be run and you'll see the results in console.