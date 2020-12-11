restc is an HTTP server middleware, aiming to enhance debugging experience on RESTful APIs.
It can be easily integrated with popular HTTP frameworks. You will see:
You can even share a request by sharing its URL directly to others and everything will be automatically filled in the panel.
npm install --save restc
Use the middleware
const restc = require('restc');
// for express
app.use(restc.express());
// for koa
app.use(restc.koa());
// ...and koa2
app.use(restc.koa2());
// for hapi
server.register(restc.hapi)
// for hapi of legacy version
server.register([{
register: restc.hapiLegacy
}], (err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
})