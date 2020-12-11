openbase logo
restc

by ElemeFE
0.5.0 (see all)

A server-side middleware to visualize REST requests.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

restc

中文文档

Introduction

restc is an HTTP server middleware, aiming to enhance debugging experience on RESTful APIs.

It can be easily integrated with popular HTTP frameworks. You will see:

  • formatted JSON responses in the browser
  • a debug panel with which you can send GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests directly in the browser

You can even share a request by sharing its URL directly to others and everything will be automatically filled in the panel.

Getting Started

npm install --save restc

Use the middleware

const restc = require('restc');
// for express
app.use(restc.express());
// for koa
app.use(restc.koa());
// ...and koa2
app.use(restc.koa2());
// for hapi
server.register(restc.hapi)
// for hapi of legacy version
server.register([{
  register: restc.hapiLegacy
}], (err) => {
  if (err) {
    throw err
  }
})

