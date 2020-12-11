中文文档

Introduction

restc is an HTTP server middleware, aiming to enhance debugging experience on RESTful APIs.

It can be easily integrated with popular HTTP frameworks. You will see:

formatted JSON responses in the browser

a debug panel with which you can send GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests directly in the browser

You can even share a request by sharing its URL directly to others and everything will be automatically filled in the panel.

Getting Started

npm install --save restc

Use the middleware