Restberry works with both Express and Restify!
Framework for setting up RESTful JSON APIs with NodeJS. Define your models and setup CRUD API calls without needing to write any code (see Usage). All API calls will handle and identify issues and throw necessary HTTP responses and easy to debug error responses. Restberry also handles authentication and permission checks and throws appropriate errors.
npm install restberry
See
example for a detailed documentation of how you setup a Restberry app.
var restberry = require('restberry');
restberry
.config({
apiPath: '/api/v1',
port: 5000,
})
.listen();
restberry.model('Foo')
.schema({
name: {type: String},
})
.routes
.addCreateRoute()
.addReadManyRoute();
restberry.model('Bar')
.schema({
foo: {type: restberry.odm.ObjectId, ref: 'Foo'},
name: {type: String},
})
.routes
.addCRUDRoutes({
parentModel: 'Foo',
});
NOTE: By default, Restberry integrates with ExpressJS and Mongoose but it can be hooked up with other packages. See more usages in the tests and dependent packages like:
All these responses below are automatically handled without needing to write any additional code.
2014-05-11T11:55:53.916Z|172.16.122.129|GET|/api/v1/foos/536f6549e88ad2b5a71ffdc6|<{}>
2014-05-11T11:55:53.920Z|172.16.122.129|200|<{
"foo": {
"href": "/api/v1/foos/536f6549e88ad2b5a71ffdc7",
"id": "536f6549e88ad2b5a71ffdc7",
"name": "test"
}
}>
2014-05-11T11:55:54.210Z|172.16.122.129|POST|/api/v1/foos|<{
"name": "test"
}>
2014-05-11T11:55:54.210Z|172.16.122.129|201|<{
"foo": {
"href": "/api/v1/foos/536f654ae88ad2b5a71ffdcb",
"id": "536f654ae88ad2b5a71ffdcb",
"name": "test"
}
}>
2014-05-11T11:55:52.575Z|172.16.122.129|DELETE|/api/v1/foos/536f6548e88ad2b5a71ffdb7|<{}>
2014-05-11T11:55:52.579Z|172.16.122.129|204|
NOTE: See
restberry-errors for possible error responses.
See
restberry-passport.
restberry.model('Foo')
.routes
.addCreateRoute() // POST /foos
.addDeleteRoute() // DELETE /foos/:id
.addPartialUpdateRoute() // POST /foos/:id
.addReadManyRoute() // GET /foos
.addReadRoute() // GET /foos/:id
.addUpdateRoute() // PUT /foos/:id
.addCRUDRoutes() // All of the above...
Handle action query strings like this:
restberry.model('Foo')
.routes
.addPartialUpdateRoutes({
actions: {
build: function(req, res, next) {
...
}, // POST /foos/:id?action=build
},
})
And Handle parent models like this:
restberry.model('Foo')
.routes
.addCreateRoutes({
parentModel: restberry.model('Bar'),
}) // POST /bars/:id/foos
NOTE: this can only be applied to ReadMany and Create.
You can also create custom routes. The possible configurations you can make are:
restberry
.routes
.addCustomRoutes({
action: function(req, res, next) {
...
},
apiPath: '/api/v1', // overrides the one set on Restberry
actions: { },
loginRequired: false, // should authenticate the request
method: 'GET', // choices: DELETE, GET, POST, PUT
parentModel: restberry.model('Bar'),
path: '/path/to', // the path of the route, will append apiPath
postAction: function(json, req, res, next) {
...
}, // will be executed after action
preAction: function(req, res, next) {
...
}, // will be executed before action
verbose: false, // will print the API call on initiation
})
NOTE: you can set these properties to all the predefined API definitions,
you won't be able to override
action however.
npm test
I have written an article series on RESTful JSON API design which this package is base upon, you can find the three parts here: part 1, part 2 and part 3.
I'm really interested to here what you guys think of Restberry, especially if you have any suggestions to improve the package. Please contact me at thematerik@gmail.com.