Blazing fast, tiny and minimalist connect-like web framework for building REST micro-services.

You can read more: restana = faster and efficient Node.js REST APIs

Performance

Usage

npm i restana --save

Creating the service instance

Create unsecure HTTP server:

const service = require ( 'restana' )()

Passing HTTP server instance:

const https = require ( 'https' ) const service = require ( 'restana' )({ server : https.createServer({ key : keys.serviceKey, cert : keys.certificate }) })

Create restana HTTP server with http.createServer() :

const http = require ( 'http' ) const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.get( '/hi' , (req, res) => { res.send({ msg : 'Hello World!' }) }) http.createServer(service).listen( 3000 , '0.0.0.0' , function ( ) { console .log( 'running' ) })

Please take note that in the last case, service.close() would not be available, since restana does not have access to http server instance created by http.createServer .

Optionally, learn through examples:

Configuration options

server : Allows to optionally override the HTTP server instance to be used.

: Allows to optionally override the HTTP server instance to be used. prioRequestsProcessing : If TRUE , HTTP requests processing/handling is prioritized using setImmediate . Default value: TRUE

: If , HTTP requests processing/handling is prioritized using . Default value: defaultRoute : Optional route handler when no route match occurs. Default value: ((req, res) => res.send(404))

: Optional route handler when no route match occurs. Default value: errorHandler : Optional global error handler function. Default value: (err, req, res) => res.send(err)

: Optional global error handler function. Default value: routerCacheSize : The router matching cache size, indicates how many request matches will be kept in memory. Default value: 2000

Full service example

const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ) const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.use(bodyParser.json()) const PetsModel = { } service .get( '/pets/:id' , async (req, res) => { res.send( await PetsModel.findOne(req.params.id)) }) .get( '/pets' , async (req, res) => { res.send( await PetsModel.find()) }) .delete( '/pets/:id' , async (req, res) => { res.send( await PetsModel.destroy(req.params.id)) }) .post( '/pets/:name/:age' , async (req, res) => { res.send( await PetsModel.create(req.params)) }) .patch( '/pets/:id' , async (req, res) => { res.send( await PetsModel.update(req.params.id, req.body)) }) service.get( '/version' , function ( req, res ) { res.body = { version : '1.0.0' } res.send() })

Supported HTTP methods:

const methods = [ 'get' , 'delete' , 'put' , 'patch' , 'post' , 'head' , 'options' , 'trace' ]

Using .all routes registration

You can also register a route handler for all supported HTTP methods:

service.all( '/allmethodsroute' , (req, res) => { res.send( 200 ) })

Starting the service

service.start( 3000 ).then( ( server ) => {})

Stopping the service

service.close().then( () => {})

Async / Await support

service.post( '/star/:username' , async (req, res) => { await starService.star(req.params.username) const stars = await starService.count(req.params.username) res.send({ stars }) })

Sending custom headers

res.send( 'Hello World' , 200 , { 'x-response-time' : 100 })

The "res.send" method

Same as in express, for restana we have implemented a handy send method that extends every res object.

Supported datatypes are:

null

undefined

String

Buffer

Object

Stream

Promise

Example usage:

service.get( '/promise' , (req, res) => { res.send( Promise .resolve( 'I am a Promise object!' )) })

The method signature

res.send( 'Hello World' , 200 , { 'x-cache-timeout' : '5 minutes' }, err => { } )

Optionally, you can also just send a response code:

res.send(401)

Global error handling

const service = require ( 'restana' )({ errorHandler (err, req, res) { console .log( `Something was wrong: ${err.message || err} ` ) res.send(err) } }) service.get( '/throw' , (req, res) => { throw new Error ( 'Upps!' ) })

errorHandler not being called?

Some middlewares don't call return next() inside a synchronous flow. In restana we enable async errors handling by default, however this mechanism fails when a subsequent middleware is just calling next() inside a sync or async flow.

Known incompatible middlewares:

How to bring async chain compatibility to existing middlewares? The body-parser example:

const jsonParser = require ( 'body-parser' ).json() const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.use( ( req, res, next ) => { return new Promise ( resolve => { jsonParser(req, res, (err) => { return resolve(next(err)) }) }) })

Global middlewares

const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.use( ( req, res, next ) => { return next() }); ...

Prefix middlewares

const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.use( '/admin' , (req, res, next) => { return next() }); ...

Route level middlewares

Connecting middlewares to specific routes is also supported:

const service = require ( 'restana' )() service.get( '/admin' , (req, res, next) => { return next() }, (req, res) => { res.send( 'admin data' ) }); ...

As well, multiple middleware callbacks are supported:

const service = require ( 'restana' )() const cb0 = ( req, res, next ) => { return next() } const cb1 = ( req, res, next ) => { return next() } service.get( '/test/:id' , [cb0, cb1], (req, res) => { res.send({ id : req.params.id }) })

Nested routers

Nested routers are supported as well:

const service = require ( 'restana' )() const nestedRouter = service.newRouter() nestedRouter.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) }) service.use( '/v1' , nestedRouter) ...

In this example the router routes will be available under /v1 prefix. For example: GET /v1/hello

Third party middlewares support:

All middlewares using the function (req, res, next) signature format are compatible with restana.

Examples :

Async middlewares support

Since version v3.3.x , you can also use async middlewares as described below:

service.use( async (req, res, next) => { await next() console .log( 'All middlewares and route handler executed!' ) })) service.use(logging()) service.use(jwt()) ...

In the same way you can also capture uncaught exceptions inside the request processing flow:

service.use( async (req, res, next) => { try { await next() } catch (err) { console .log( 'upps, something just happened' ) res.send(err) } }) service.use(logging()) service.use(jwt())

Service Events

Service events are accessible through the service.events object, an instance of https://nodejs.org/api/events.html

Available events

service.events.BEFORE_ROUTE_REGISTER : This event is triggered before registering a route.

AWS Serverless Integration

restana is compatible with the serverless-http library, so restana based services can also run as AWS lambdas 🚀

const serverless = require ( 'serverless-http' ) const restana = require ( 'restana' ) const service = restana() service.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) }) const handler = serverless(app); module .exports.handler = async (event, context) => { return await handler(event, context) }

See also:

Running restana service as a lambda using AWS SAM at https://github.com/jkyberneees/restana-serverless

Cloud Functions for Firebase Integration

restana restana based services can also run as Cloud Functions for Firebase 🚀

const functions = require ( "firebase-functions" ); const restana = require ( 'restana' ) const service = restana() service.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) }) exports = module .exports = functions.https.onRequest(app.callback());

Serving static files

You can read more about serving static files with restana in this link: https://itnext.io/restana-static-serving-the-frontend-with-node-js-beyond-nginx-e45fdb2e49cb

Also, the restana-static project simplifies the serving of static files using restana and docker containers:

Swagger/OpenAPI integration

Third party integrations

const service = restana() service.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) }) const server = http.createServer(service.callback())

Application Performance Monitoring (APM)

As a Node.js framework implementation based on the standard http module, restana benefits from out of the box instrumentation on existing APM agents such as:

Elastic APM - Routes Naming

"Routes Naming" discovery is not supported out of the box by the Elastic APM agent, therefore we have created our custom integration.

const agent = require ( 'elastic-apm-node' ).start({ secretToken : process.env.APM_SECRET_TOKEN, serverUrl : process.env.APM_SERVER_URL }) const service = require ( 'restana' )() const apm = require ( 'restana/libs/elastic-apm' ) apm({ agent }).patch(service) service.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) })

New Relic - Routes Naming

"Routes Naming" discovery is not supported out of the box by the New Relic APM agent, therefore we have created our custom integration.

const agent = require ( 'newrelic' ) const service = require ( 'restana' )() const apm = require ( 'restana/libs/newrelic-apm' ) apm({ agent }).patch(service) service.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.send( 'Hello World!' ) })

Performance comparison (framework overhead)

Which is the fastest?

You can checkout restana performance index on the "Which is the fastest" project: https://github.com/the-benchmarker/web-frameworks#full-table-1

Using this project? Let us know 🚀

Breaking changes

Restana version 4.x is much more simple to maintain, mature and faster! Added Node.js v10.x+ is required.

0http sequential router is now the default and only HTTP router.

sequential router is now the default and only HTTP router. Overall middlewares support was improved.

Nested routers are now supported.

Improved error handler through async middlewares.

New getRouter and newRouter methods are added for accesing default and nested routers. Removed The response event was removed.

event was removed. find-my-way router is replaced by 0http sequential router.

router is replaced by sequential router. Returning result inside async handler is not allowed anymore. Use res.send... 3.x: Removed Support for turbo-http library was dropped.

Support / Donate 💚

