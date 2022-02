Restafary

REST for CRUD file operations.

What is it?

REpresentational State Transfer is an abstraction of the architecture of the World Wide Web.

Create Read Update Delete is 4 basic functions of persistent storage.

Install

npm i restafary --save

REST

Name Method Query Body Description fs GET get file or dir content sort sort dir content by name , size or time order order of sorting, can be: asc or desc raw get file or raw dir content size get file or dir size hash get file hash download content disposition attachment PUT file content create/write file unzip file content unzip and create/write file dir create dir PATCH diff patch file DELETE delete file files Array of names delete files

How to use?

const restafary = require ( 'restafary' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const server = http.createServer(app); const port = 1337 ; const ip = '0.0.0.0' ; app.use(restafary({ prefix : '/fs' , root : '/' , })); app.use(express.static(__dirname)); server.listen(port, ip);

License

MIT