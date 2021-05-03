openbase logo
rest-hapi

by Justin Headley
2.3.0

🚀 A RESTful API generator for Node.js

Readme

rest-hapi logo


rest-hapi title

A RESTful API generator rest-hapi tweet

rest-hapi is a hapi plugin that generates RESTful API endpoints based on mongoose schemas. It provides a powerful combination of relational structure with NoSQL flexibility. You define your data models and the rest is done for you. Have your API up and running in minutes!

Features

Live demo

rest-hapi-demo-optimized

View the swagger docs for the live demo:

https://demo.resthapi.com

Or, for a more complete example, check out the appy api:

https://api.appyapp.io

Documentation

Check out the docs on the official site!

Requirements

You need Node.js installed and you'll need MongoDB installed and running.

Quick Start

rest-hapi-demo-alt-optimized

(NOTE: For an alternative quick start, check out his awesome yeoman generator for rest-hapi.)

1) Clone the demo repo

$ git clone https://github.com/JKHeadley/rest-hapi-demo.git
$ cd rest-hapi-demo

2) Install the dependencies

$ npm install

3) Seed the models

$ ./node_modules/.bin/rest-hapi-cli seed

4) Start the server

$ npm start

5) View the API docs at

http://localhost:8080/

...have fun!

Example Projects

appy: A boilerplate web app.

rest-hapi-demo: A simple demo project implementing rest-hapi in a hapi server.

Contributing

We welcome contributions to rest-hapi! These are the many ways you can help:

Please read our contribution guide to get started. Also note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct, please make sure to review and follow it.

Contributors

Thanks goes to each one of our contributors! 🙏

Become a contributor.

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities! Become a backer.

Questions?

If you have any questions/issues/feature requests, please feel free to open an issue. We'd love to hear from you!

Support

Like this project? Please star it!

License

rest-hapi is licensed under a MIT License.

Sivasankaramalan GunasekarasivamBangalore22 Ratings0 Reviews
SDET - Mobile Applications (iOS and Android). Expertise in Appium, Espresso, XCUITest, BDD, Cucumber, Rest Assured, JS, K6.
December 14, 2020
Easy to Use

rest-hapi was being used by the backend developers in our organization currently because of it's a simple structure to generate the Restful Api's

