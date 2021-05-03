A RESTful API generator

rest-hapi is a hapi plugin that generates RESTful API endpoints based on mongoose schemas. It provides a powerful combination of relational structure with NoSQL flexibility. You define your data models and the rest is done for you. Have your API up and running in minutes!

Features

Live demo

View the swagger docs for the live demo:

https://demo.resthapi.com

Or, for a more complete example, check out the appy api:

https://api.appyapp.io

Documentation

Check out the docs on the official site!

Requirements

You need Node.js installed and you'll need MongoDB installed and running.

Quick Start

(NOTE: For an alternative quick start, check out his awesome yeoman generator for rest-hapi.)

1) Clone the demo repo

git clone https://github.com/JKHeadley/rest-hapi-demo.git cd rest-hapi-demo

2) Install the dependencies

npm install

3) Seed the models

./node_modules/.bin/rest-hapi-cli seed

4) Start the server

$ npm start

5) View the API docs at

http://localhost:8080/

...have fun!

Example Projects

appy: A boilerplate web app.

rest-hapi-demo: A simple demo project implementing rest-hapi in a hapi server.

Contributing

We welcome contributions to rest-hapi! These are the many ways you can help:

Submit patches and features

Improve the documentation and website

Report bugs

Please read our contribution guide to get started. Also note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct, please make sure to review and follow it.

If you have any questions/issues/feature requests, please feel free to open an issue. We'd love to hear from you!

Support

License

rest-hapi is licensed under a MIT License.