by ● filipe
4.0.0 (see all)

🚿 A modern CSS reset

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.2K

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Modern CSS reset

Installation

npm install --save ress

or

bower install --save ress

Features

  1. Apply box-sizing: border-box; in all elements.
  2. Reset padding and margin in all elements.
  3. Specify background-repeat: no-repeat in all elements and pseudo elements.
  4. Inherit text-decoration and vertical-align to ::before and ::after.
  5. Remove the outline when hovering in all browsers.
  6. Specify font-family: monospace in code elements.
  7. Reset border-radius in input elements.
  8. Specify font inheritance of form elements.
  9. Remove the default button styling in all browsers.
  10. Specify textarea resizability to vertical.
  11. Apply cursor: pointer to button elements.
  12. Apply tab-size: 4 in html.
  13. Style select like a standard input.
  14. Style cursor by aria attributes.

Crossbrowser

ress uses Normalize.css under the hood with some customizations to apply a solid base to start your stylesheet.

Browser support

Inherit from Normalize

CDN

unpkg

https://unpkg.com/ress/dist/ress.min.css

RawGit

# Production
https://cdn.rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css

# Development
https://rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css

License

MIT © Filipe Linhares

