Modern CSS reset
npm install --save ress
or
bower install --save ress
box-sizing: border-box; in all elements.
padding and
margin in all elements.
background-repeat: no-repeat in all elements and pseudo elements.
text-decoration and
vertical-align to
::before and
::after.
outline when hovering in all browsers.
font-family: monospace in code elements.
border-radius in input elements.
cursor: pointer to button elements.
tab-size: 4 in
html.
select like a standard input.
cursor by aria attributes.
ress uses Normalize.css under the hood with some customizations to apply a solid base to start your stylesheet.
Inherit from Normalize
https://unpkg.com/ress/dist/ress.min.css
# Production
https://cdn.rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css
# Development
https://rawgit.com/filipelinhares/ress/master/dist/ress.min.css
MIT © Filipe Linhares