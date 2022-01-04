This library tries to implement something similar to
querySelector and
querySelectorAll, but through the React VirtualDOM. You can query for React composite elements or HTML elements. It provides two functions
resq$ and
resq$$ for selecting one or multiple components, respectively.
$ npm install --save resq
$ yarn add resq
To get the most out of the library, we recommend you use React Dev Tools to verify the component names you want to select. Granted for basic usage you don't need this as long as you know the component name beforehand, but for Styled components and MaterialUI components it will be of great help.
interface RESQNode {
name: 'MyComponent',
node: HTMLElement | null,
isFragment: boolean,
state: string | boolean | any[] | {},
props: {},
children: RESQNode[]
}
resq$(selector: string, element?: HTMLElement): RESQNode
resq$$(selector: string, element?: HTMLElement): Array<RESQNode>
Take this React App:
// imports
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>My Component</div>
)
const App = () => (
<div><MyComponent /></div>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
Selecting
MyComponent:
import { resq$ } from 'resq'
const root = document.getElementById('root');
resq$('MyComponent', root);
/*
{
name: 'MyComponent',
node: <div />,
isFragment: false,
state: {},
props: {},
children: []
}
*/
You can select your components by partial name use a wildcard selectors:
// imports
const MyComponent = () => (
<div>My Component</div>
)
const MyAnotherComponent = () => (
<div>My Another Component</div>
)
const App = () => (
<div>
<MyComponent />
<MyAnotherComponent />
</div>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
Selecting both components by wildcard:
import { resq$$ } from 'resq'
const root = document.getElementById('root');
resq$$('My*', root);
/*
[
{
name: 'MyComponent',
node: <div />,
isFragment: false,
state: {},
props: {},
children: []
},
{
name: 'MyAnotherComponent',
node: <div />,
isFragment: false,
state: {},
props: {},
children: []
},
]
*/
Selecting
MyAnotherComponent by wildcard:
import { resq$ } from 'resq'
const root = document.getElementById('root');
resq$('My*Component', root);
/*
{
name: 'MyAnotherComponent',
node: <div />,
isFragment: false,
state: {},
props: {},
children: []
}
*/
Going by the same example as in basic usage, if you don't want to pass the root element to the function, you can do it this way:
import { resq$, waitToLoadReact } from 'resq'
async function getReactElement(name) {
try {
await waitToLoadReact(2000) // time in MS to wait before erroring
return resq$(name)
} catch (error) {
console.warn('resq error', error)
}
}
getReactElement('MyComponent')
You can filter your selections
byState or
byProps. These are methods attached to the RESQNode return objects.
Example app:
// imports
const MyComponent = ({ someBooleanProp }) => (
<div>My Component {someBooleanProp ? 'show this' : ''} </div>
)
const App = () => (
<div>
<MyComponent />
<MyComponent someBooleanProp={true} />
</div>
)
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'))
To select the first instance of
MyComponent where
someBooleanProp is true:
import { resq$ } from 'resq'
const root = document.getElementById('root')
const myComponent = resq$('MyComponent', root)
const filtered = myComponent.byProps({ someBooleanProp: true })
console.log(filtered)
/*
{
name: 'MyComponent',
node: <div />,
isFragment: false,
state: {},
props: {
someBooleanProp: true,
},
children: []
}
*/
Deep Matching with
exact flag
If you are in need of filtering
byProps or
byState and require the filter to match exactly every property and value in the object (or nested objects), you can pass the
exact flag to the function:
import { resq$ } from 'resq'
const root = document.getElementById('root')
const myComponent = resq$('MyComponent', root)
const filtered = myComponent.byProps({ someBooleanProp: true }, { exact: true })