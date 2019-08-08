The best lazy loading implementation available.
You can find a demo at http://ivopetkov.github.io/responsivelyLazy/ and learn how the magic works at http://ivopetkov.com/b/lazy-load-responsive-images/
Download the minified css and js files or install through npm and bower
npm install responsively-lazy
bower install responsively-lazy
The library does not have any dependencies, and it's just 1.1kb gzipped and minified.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="responsivelyLazy.min.css">
<script async src="responsivelyLazy.min.js"></script>
<div class="responsively-lazy" style="padding-bottom:68.44%;">
<img alt="" src="images/2500.jpg" data-srcset="images/400.jpg 400w, images/400.webp 400w, images/600.jpg 600w, images/1000.jpg 1000w" srcset="" />
</div>
The things to customize are the padding-bottom style, and the values of the src and data-srcset attributes. If you don't know the image aspect ratio you can skip the div tag and move the responsively-lazy class to te img tag:
<img class="responsively-lazy" alt="" src="images/2500.jpg" data-srcset="images/400.jpg 400w, images/400.webp 400w, images/600.jpg 600w, images/1000.jpg 1000w" srcset="" />
You can list image versions in the WebP format which will be used if the browser supports it.
Responsively Lazy is very different from the other lazy loading libraries. They make you break your HTML by removing the
src attribute, or make you put tiny version there or make you use
<noscript> to make your images appear in Google Images. The following code has worked for ages:
<img src="image.jpg" />
Let's not break it when we can enhance it.
<img src="image.jpg" data-src="image-200.jpg 200w, image-400.jpg 400w" srcset="..." />
The lazy loading works in browsers supporting the srcset attribute. As of December 2017 that's 86.78%. Unsupported browsers will load the image in the src attribute. That's the image search engines and social networks will find, so it's better to make it high resolution.
The library will listen for DOM changes and you can also trigger visible images loading by calling
responsivelyLazy.run().
Free to use under the MIT license.
You can find me at @IvoPetkovCom and ivopetkov.com