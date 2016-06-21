Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit

Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit provides an easy way of breakpoint detection in JavaScript, detecting changes in currently active breakpoint, as well as executing any breakpoint-specific JavaScript code. Despite the name, you can use it also with Foundation, or any other framework.

Current version: 2.6.3

Installation

Using Bower:

bower install responsive-toolkit

Using NPM:

npm install responsive-toolkit

Demo

Live example available on CodePen. Hosted along with repository are the following usage examples:

Basic usage:

( function ( $, viewport ) { $( document ).ready( function ( ) { if (viewport.is( 'xs' )) { } if (viewport.is( '>=sm' )) { } if (viewport.is( '<md' )) { } $( window ).resize( viewport.changed( function ( ) { if (viewport.is( 'xs' )) { } }) ); }); })(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Execute code on window resize

Allows using custom debounce interval. The default one is set at 300ms.

$( window ).resize( viewport.changed( function ( ) { }, 150 ) );

Get alias of current breakpoint

$( window ).resize( viewport.changed( function ( ) { console .log( 'Current breakpoint: ' , viewport.current()); }) );

Using with Foundation

Instead of Bootstrap's aliases xs , sm , md and lg , Foundation uses: small , medium , large , and xlarge .

( function ( $, viewport ) { viewport.use( 'Foundation' ); if (viewport.is( 'small' )) { } })(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Note: Currently, only Foundation 5 visibility classes are supported. If you'd like to support older version of any framework, or provide your own visibility classes, refer to example below.

Providing your own visibility classes

( function ( $, viewport ) { var visibilityDivs = { 'alias-1' : $( '<div class="device-alias-1 your-visibility-class-1"></div>' ), 'alias-2' : $( '<div class="device-alias-2 your-visibility-class-2"></div>' ), 'alias-3' : $( '<div class="device-alias-3 your-visibility-class-3"></div>' ) }; viewport.use( 'Custom' , visibilityDivs); if (viewport.is( 'alias-1' )) { } })(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Note: It's up to you to create media queries that will toggle div's visibility across different screen resolutions. How? Refer to this example.

How do I include it in my project?

Paste just before </body>

< script src = "js/bootstrap-toolkit.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "js/main.js" > </ script >

Migrating from an older version

Refer to the changelog for a list of changes in each version of the library.