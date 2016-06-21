Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit provides an easy way of breakpoint detection in JavaScript, detecting changes in currently active breakpoint, as well as executing any breakpoint-specific JavaScript code. Despite the name, you can use it also with Foundation, or any other framework.
Current version: 2.6.3
Using Bower:
bower install responsive-toolkit
Using NPM:
npm install responsive-toolkit
Live example available on CodePen. Hosted along with repository are the following usage examples:
// Wrap IIFE around your code
(function($, viewport){
$(document).ready(function() {
// Executes only in XS breakpoint
if(viewport.is('xs')) {
// ...
}
// Executes in SM, MD and LG breakpoints
if(viewport.is('>=sm')) {
// ...
}
// Executes in XS and SM breakpoints
if(viewport.is('<md')) {
// ...
}
// Execute code each time window size changes
$(window).resize(
viewport.changed(function() {
if(viewport.is('xs')) {
// ...
}
})
);
});
})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);
Allows using custom debounce interval. The default one is set at 300ms.
$(window).resize(
viewport.changed(function() {
// ...
}, 150)
);
$(window).resize(
viewport.changed(function() {
console.log('Current breakpoint: ', viewport.current());
})
);
Instead of Bootstrap's aliases
xs,
sm,
md and
lg, Foundation uses:
small,
medium,
large, and
xlarge.
(function($, viewport){
viewport.use('Foundation');
if(viewport.is('small')) {
// ...
}
})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);
Note: Currently, only Foundation 5 visibility classes are supported. If you'd like to support older version of any framework, or provide your own visibility classes, refer to example below.
(function($, viewport){
var visibilityDivs = {
'alias-1': $('<div class="device-alias-1 your-visibility-class-1"></div>'),
'alias-2': $('<div class="device-alias-2 your-visibility-class-2"></div>'),
'alias-3': $('<div class="device-alias-3 your-visibility-class-3"></div>')
};
viewport.use('Custom', visibilityDivs);
if(viewport.is('alias-1')) {
// ...
}
})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);
Note: It's up to you to create media queries that will toggle div's visibility across different screen resolutions. How? Refer to this example.
Paste just before
</body>
<!-- Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit -->
<script src="js/bootstrap-toolkit.min.js"></script>
<!-- Your scripts using Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit -->
<script src="js/main.js"></script>
Refer to the changelog for a list of changes in each version of the library.