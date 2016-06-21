openbase logo
rt

responsive-toolkit

by Maciej Gurban
2.6.3

Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit allows for easy breakpoint detection in JavaScript

Readme

Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit

Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit provides an easy way of breakpoint detection in JavaScript, detecting changes in currently active breakpoint, as well as executing any breakpoint-specific JavaScript code. Despite the name, you can use it also with Foundation, or any other framework.

Current version: 2.6.3

Documentation

HOW-TO

Installation

Using Bower:

bower install responsive-toolkit

Using NPM:

npm install responsive-toolkit

Demo

Live example available on CodePen. Hosted along with repository are the following usage examples:

Basic usage:

// Wrap IIFE around your code
(function($, viewport){
    $(document).ready(function() {

        // Executes only in XS breakpoint
        if(viewport.is('xs')) {
            // ...
        }

        // Executes in SM, MD and LG breakpoints
        if(viewport.is('>=sm')) {
            // ...
        }

        // Executes in XS and SM breakpoints
        if(viewport.is('<md')) {
            // ...
        }

        // Execute code each time window size changes
        $(window).resize(
            viewport.changed(function() {
                if(viewport.is('xs')) {
                    // ...
                }
            })
        );
    });
})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Execute code on window resize

Allows using custom debounce interval. The default one is set at 300ms.

$(window).resize(
    viewport.changed(function() {

      // ...

    }, 150)
);

Get alias of current breakpoint

$(window).resize(
    viewport.changed(function() {
        console.log('Current breakpoint: ', viewport.current());
    })
);

Using with Foundation

Instead of Bootstrap's aliases xs, sm, md and lg, Foundation uses: small, medium, large, and xlarge.

(function($, viewport){

    viewport.use('Foundation');

    if(viewport.is('small')) {
        // ...
    }

})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Note: Currently, only Foundation 5 visibility classes are supported. If you'd like to support older version of any framework, or provide your own visibility classes, refer to example below.

Providing your own visibility classes

(function($, viewport){

    var visibilityDivs = {
        'alias-1': $('<div class="device-alias-1 your-visibility-class-1"></div>'),
        'alias-2': $('<div class="device-alias-2 your-visibility-class-2"></div>'),
        'alias-3': $('<div class="device-alias-3 your-visibility-class-3"></div>')
    };

    viewport.use('Custom', visibilityDivs);

    if(viewport.is('alias-1')) {
        // ...
    }

})(jQuery, ResponsiveBootstrapToolkit);

Note: It's up to you to create media queries that will toggle div's visibility across different screen resolutions. How? Refer to this example.

How do I include it in my project?

Paste just before </body>

<!-- Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit -->
<script src="js/bootstrap-toolkit.min.js"></script>
<!-- Your scripts using Responsive Bootstrap Toolkit -->
<script src="js/main.js"></script>

Migrating from an older version

Refer to the changelog for a list of changes in each version of the library.

Dependencies:

  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap's responsive utility css classes (included in its standard stylesheet package)

