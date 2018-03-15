jQuery Responsive Tabs

This jQuery plugin provides responsive tab functionality. The tabs transform to an accordion when it reaches a CSS breakpoint. Check out a demo at http://jellekralt.github.io/Responsive-Tabs/

Features

Tabs transform to accordion based on breakpoint

Uses javascript / jQuery for the technical tab switching (class based)

Uses CSS for the desktop/tablet/mobile view

Has callback events for the tab events

Tabs can be opened with URL hashes

Tabs can auto rotate

Tabs can be collapsed (optional)

Tabs can start collapsed based on the view (optional)

Tabs can be disabled

The tabs are controllable with API methods

Cross browser compatibility (IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera)

Multiple device support (Web, Tablet, Mobile, etc)

How to use

Requires jQuery (minimaly jQuery 1.7.0)

Include jquery.responsiveTabs.js

< script src = "js/jquery.responsiveTabs.js" > </ script >

Include responsive-tabs.css for the basic Tabs to Accordion switching

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/responsive-tabs.css" />

Include style.css for a basic tab/accordion theme

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/style.css" />

Use this HTML markup:

< div id = "responsiveTabsDemo" > < ul > < li > < a href = "#tab-1" > .... </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#tab-2" > .... </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#tab-3" > .... </ a > </ li > </ ul > < div id = "tab-1" > ....... </ div > < div id = "tab-2" > ....... </ div > < div id = "tab-3" > ....... </ div > </ div >

Use this jQuery function to enable responsive tabs on the selected element:

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs({ startCollapsed : 'accordion' });

Get

Bower

bower install responsive-tabs

NPM

npm install responsive-tabs

CDN

Responsive Tabs is available on jsDelivr

http :

API

The following options are available:

Collapsible

If set to 'true' the panels are collapsible. The values 'tabs' and 'accordion' can be used to make the panels collapsible in a specific view/state. If a tab is active and you select it again, the panel will collapse.

collapsible: false collapsible : true collapsible : 'tabs' collapsible : 'accordion'

Start collapsed

This option defines if the first panel on load starts collapsed or not. With the values 'tabs' and 'accordion' you can specify in which view the tabs are supposed to start collapsed.

startCollapsed: false startCollapsed : true startCollapsed : 'tabs' startCollapsed : 'accordion'

Disabled tabs

An array with zero based integers that define the tabs that should be disabled

disabled: [ 0 , 2 ]

Active tab

An 0 based integer that defines the initial opened tab on load.

active: 1

Accordion Tab HTML element

A single HTML element template in which the accordion tab will be wrapped.

accordionTabElement: '<div></div>'

Set hash

A boolean that can be used to enable and disable the setting of a reference to the selected tab in the URL hash. If set to 'true', the selecting of a new tab will set the reference to that tab in the URL hash.

setHash: true

Rotate

This option can be used to auto rotate the tabs. The tabs will stop rotating when a tab is selected.

rotate: false , rotate : true ,

Event

This option can be used to specify the event that activates a tab. For instance: 'mouseover'. Defaults to 'click'

event: 'click' event : 'mouseover' etc...

Animation

This option enables the animation of the panels. By default the panels will just show and hide, this option can be used to make the panels slide up and down and fade in and out.

animation: 'fade' , animation : 'slide' ,

You can enable / disable the queueing of the animation by setting the animationQueue option.

animationQueue: false , animationQueue : true , animationQueue : 'tabs' , animationQueue : 'accordion' ,

You can set the speed of the animation by setting the duration option.

duration: 500 ,

Scroll to Accordion panel

This options can be used to enable automatic scrolling to the accordion panel that has been opened

scrollToAccordion: false , scrollToAccordion : true ,

Scroll to Accordion panel on load

This option can be used to disabling the scrolling to an accordion panel on load

scrollToAccordionOnLoad: true , scrollToAccordionOnLoad : false ,

You can define an offset in pixels for the scroll to accordion panel by setting the scrollToAccordionOffset option.

scrollToAccordionOffset: false , scrollToAccordionOffset : true ,

Navigation container

This option can be used to select a different container element for the navigation <ul> .

navigationContainer: '.some-css-selector'

< div class = "some-css-selector" > < ul > < li > Tab </ li > ... </ ul > </ div >

Callbacks

Click

This callback is called after a tab is clicked, regardless of whether it's disabled

Arguments

event: Clicked event

tab: Clicked tab object

click: function ( event, tab ) {},

Activate

This callback is called after a tab is selected

Arguments

event: Activate event

tab: Activated tab object

activate: function ( event, tab ) {},

Deactivate

This callback is called after a tab is deactivated

Arguments

event: Deactivate event

tab: Deactivated tab object

deactivate: function ( event, tab ) {},

Load

This callback is called after the plugin has been loaded

Arguments

event: Load event

tab: First tab object

load: function ( event, firstTab ) {},

Activate State

This callback is called after the plugin switches from state (Tab view / Accordion view)

activateState: function ( ) {}

Methods

The following methods are available:

Activate

This method activates/opens a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs( 'activate' , 1 );

Deactivate

This method deactivates/closes a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs( 'deactivate' , 1 );

Enable

This method enables a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs( 'enable' , 1 );

Disable

This method deactivates/closes a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs( 'disable' , 1 );

startRotation

This method start the rotation of the tabs. You can use the first argument to define the speed.

$( '#responsiveTabsDemo' ).responsiveTabs( 'startRotation' , 1000 );

Events

The following events are emitted on the element the tabs are initialised on (the container):

This event is triggered when the tabs plugin has finished loading

Passed variables

event

This event is triggered when a tab is activated

Passed variables

event

Activated tab object

This event is triggered when a tab is deactivated

Passed variables

event

Deactivated tab object

This event is triggered when the state of the plugin changes

Passed variables

event

State object Old state New state



Credits

The idea for this plugin is based on 'Easy Responsive Tabs to Accordion' by samsono (github.com/samsono)

https://github.com/samsono/Easy-Responsive-Tabs-to-Accordion

Support

If you have any questions, problems or suggestions, feel free to submit a ticket! Also, pull requests with improvements, new features or other great stuff are always very welcome.

Licence

MIT: http://jellekralt.mit-license.org/