rt

responsive-tabs

by Jelle Kralt
1.6.3

Responsive Tabs is a jQuery plugin that provides responsive tab functionality. The tabs transform to an accordion when it reaches a CSS breakpoint. You can use this plugin as a solution for displaying tabs elegantly on desktop, tablet and mobile.

Readme

jQuery Responsive Tabs

This jQuery plugin provides responsive tab functionality. The tabs transform to an accordion when it reaches a CSS breakpoint. Check out a demo at http://jellekralt.github.io/Responsive-Tabs/

Features

  • Tabs transform to accordion based on breakpoint
  • Uses javascript / jQuery for the technical tab switching (class based)
  • Uses CSS for the desktop/tablet/mobile view
  • Has callback events for the tab events
  • Tabs can be opened with URL hashes
  • Tabs can auto rotate
  • Tabs can be collapsed (optional)
  • Tabs can start collapsed based on the view (optional)
  • Tabs can be disabled
  • The tabs are controllable with API methods
  • Cross browser compatibility (IE7+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Opera)
  • Multiple device support (Web, Tablet, Mobile, etc)

How to use

  • Requires jQuery (minimaly jQuery 1.7.0)
  • Include jquery.responsiveTabs.js
<script src="js/jquery.responsiveTabs.js"></script>
  • Include responsive-tabs.css for the basic Tabs to Accordion switching
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/responsive-tabs.css" />
  • Include style.css for a basic tab/accordion theme
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css" />
  • Use this HTML markup:
<div id="responsiveTabsDemo">
    <ul>
        <li><a href="#tab-1"> .... </a></li>
        <li><a href="#tab-2"> .... </a></li>
        <li><a href="#tab-3"> .... </a></li>
    </ul>

    <div id="tab-1"> ....... </div>
    <div id="tab-2"> ....... </div>
    <div id="tab-3"> ....... </div>
</div>
  • Use this jQuery function to enable responsive tabs on the selected element:
$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs({
    startCollapsed: 'accordion'
});

Get

Bower

bower install responsive-tabs

NPM

npm install responsive-tabs

CDN

Responsive Tabs is available on jsDelivr

http://www.jsdelivr.com/#!jquery.responsive-tabs

API

The following options are available:

Collapsible

If set to 'true' the panels are collapsible. The values 'tabs' and 'accordion' can be used to make the panels collapsible in a specific view/state. If a tab is active and you select it again, the panel will collapse.

collapsible: false // The panels are not collapsible
collapsible: true // The panels are collapsible
collapsible: 'tabs' // The panels are only collapsible if the view is currently tab based
collapsible: 'accordion' // The panels are only collapsible if the view is currently accordion based

Start collapsed

This option defines if the first panel on load starts collapsed or not. With the values 'tabs' and 'accordion' you can specify in which view the tabs are supposed to start collapsed.

startCollapsed: false // Do not collapse on start
startCollapsed: true // Start with the panels collapsed
startCollapsed: 'tabs' // Start with the panels collapsed if the view is currently tab based
startCollapsed: 'accordion' // Start with the panels collapsed if the view is currently accordion based

Disabled tabs

An array with zero based integers that define the tabs that should be disabled

disabled: [0,2] // Disables the first and third tab

Active tab

An 0 based integer that defines the initial opened tab on load.

active: 1 // Opens the second tab on load

Accordion Tab HTML element

A single HTML element template in which the accordion tab will be wrapped.

accordionTabElement: '<div></div>'

Set hash

A boolean that can be used to enable and disable the setting of a reference to the selected tab in the URL hash. If set to 'true', the selecting of a new tab will set the reference to that tab in the URL hash.

setHash: true

Rotate

This option can be used to auto rotate the tabs. The tabs will stop rotating when a tab is selected.

rotate: false, // The tabs won't auto rotate
rotate: true, // The tabs will auto rotate from the start

Event

This option can be used to specify the event that activates a tab. For instance: 'mouseover'. Defaults to 'click'

event: 'click' // (default) The tabs will activate on click
event: 'mouseover' // The tabs will activate on mouseover
etc...

Animation

This option enables the animation of the panels. By default the panels will just show and hide, this option can be used to make the panels slide up and down and fade in and out.

animation: 'fade', // The panels will fade in and out
animation: 'slide', // The panels will slide up and down

You can enable / disable the queueing of the animation by setting the animationQueue option.

animationQueue: false, // (default) disables the queueing of the animations. With this option on, all animations happen at the same time
animationQueue: true, // enables the queueing of the animations. With this option on, animations wait for each other
animationQueue: 'tabs', // enables the queueing of the animations for the tabs state only
animationQueue: 'accordion', // enables the queueing of the animations for the accordion state only

You can set the speed of the animation by setting the duration option.

duration: 500, // (default) Sets the animation duration to 500

Scroll to Accordion panel

This options can be used to enable automatic scrolling to the accordion panel that has been opened

scrollToAccordion: false, // (default) disables the auto scrolling to the accordion panel
scrollToAccordion: true, // enables the auto scrolling to the accordion panel

Scroll to Accordion panel on load

This option can be used to disabling the scrolling to an accordion panel on load

scrollToAccordionOnLoad: true, // (default) enables scrolling to accordion on load
scrollToAccordionOnLoad: false, // disables scrolling to accordion on load

You can define an offset in pixels for the scroll to accordion panel by setting the scrollToAccordionOffset option.

scrollToAccordionOffset: false, // (default) disables the auto scrolling to the accordion panel
scrollToAccordionOffset: true, // enables the auto scrolling to the accordion panel

This option can be used to select a different container element for the navigation <ul>.

navigationContainer: '.some-css-selector'

<div class="some-css-selector">
    <ul>
        <li>Tab</li>
        ...
    </ul>
</div>

Callbacks

Click

This callback is called after a tab is clicked, regardless of whether it's disabled

Arguments

  • event: Clicked event
  • tab: Clicked tab object
click: function(event, tab){},

Activate

This callback is called after a tab is selected

Arguments

  • event: Activate event
  • tab: Activated tab object
activate: function(event, tab){},

Deactivate

This callback is called after a tab is deactivated

Arguments

  • event: Deactivate event
  • tab: Deactivated tab object
deactivate: function(event, tab){},

Load

This callback is called after the plugin has been loaded

Arguments

  • event: Load event
  • tab: First tab object
load: function(event, firstTab){},

Activate State

This callback is called after the plugin switches from state (Tab view / Accordion view)

activateState: function(){}

Methods

The following methods are available:

Activate

This method activates/opens a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs('activate', 1); // This would open the second tab

Deactivate

This method deactivates/closes a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs('deactivate', 1); // This would close the second tab

Enable

This method enables a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs('enable', 1); // This would enable the second tab

Disable

This method deactivates/closes a tab by using a zero based tab reference

$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs('disable', 1); // This would disable the second tab

startRotation

This method start the rotation of the tabs. You can use the first argument to define the speed.

$('#responsiveTabsDemo').responsiveTabs('startRotation', 1000); // This would open the second tab

Events

The following events are emitted on the element the tabs are initialised on (the container):

tabs-load

This event is triggered when the tabs plugin has finished loading

Passed variables

  • event

tabs-activate

This event is triggered when a tab is activated

Passed variables

  • event
  • Activated tab object

tabs-deactivate

This event is triggered when a tab is deactivated

Passed variables

  • event
  • Deactivated tab object

tabs-activate-state

This event is triggered when the state of the plugin changes

Passed variables

  • event
  • State object
    • Old state
    • New state

Credits

The idea for this plugin is based on 'Easy Responsive Tabs to Accordion' by samsono (github.com/samsono)

https://github.com/samsono/Easy-Responsive-Tabs-to-Accordion

Support

If you have any questions, problems or suggestions, feel free to submit a ticket! Also, pull requests with improvements, new features or other great stuff are always very welcome.

Licence

MIT: http://jellekralt.mit-license.org/

