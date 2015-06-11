Responsive Nav

Responsive navigation plugin without library dependencies and with fast touch screen support.

Responsive Nav is a tiny JavaScript plugin which weighs only 1.3kb minified and Gzip’ed, and helps you to create a toggled navigation for small screens. It uses touch events and CSS3 transitions for the best possible performance. It also contains a “clever” workaround that makes it possible to transition from height: 0 to height: auto , which isn’t normally possible with CSS3 transitions.

Simple, semantic markup.

Weighs only 1.3kb minified and Gzip’ed.

Doesn’t require any external library.

Uses CSS3 transitions and touch events.

Supports RequireJS and multiple instances.

Removes the 300ms delay between a physical tap and the click event.

Makes it possible to use CSS3 transitions with height: auto.

Built with accessibility in mind, meaning that everything works on screen readers and with JavaScript disabled, too.

Works in all major desktop and mobile browsers, including IE 6 and up.

Free to use under the MIT license.

Demos

Usage instructions

Following the steps below you will be able to get the plugin up and running. If you notice any bugs, please post them to GitHub issues.

Link files: < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "responsive-nav.css" > < script src = "responsive-nav.js" > </ script > Add markup: < nav class = "nav-collapse" > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > About </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Projects </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Contact </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ nav > Hook up the plugin: < script > var nav = responsiveNav( ".nav-collapse" ); </ script > Customizable options: var nav = responsiveNav( ".nav-collapse" , { animate : true , transition : 284 , label : "Menu" , insert : "before" , customToggle : "" , closeOnNavClick : false , openPos : "relative" , navClass : "nav-collapse" , navActiveClass : "js-nav-active" , jsClass : "js" , init : function ( ) {}, open : function ( ) {}, close : function ( ) {} });

Public methods

See the example code here for the usage.

nav.toggle();

nav.open();

nav.close();

nav.destroy();

nav.resize();

Changing the breakpoint

Breakpoint is defined in the responsive-nav.css file. Responsive Nav checks on window resize and on orientation change if the navigation toggle has display: none; and based on that switches between mobile and desktop states.

Supporting old IEs

Even though Responsive Nav works even on IE6, you should remember that IE8 and under do not support media queries and thus can’t change between "small screen" and "large screen" styles. If needed, you can add Media Query support for those browsers using respond.js. There’s an example here.

When old IE support is needed you should stick to using ID selector with Responsive Nav. That’s because the plugin uses getElementById method by default which is widely supported in all browsers. When using classes or element selectors querySelector will be used instead which isn’t supported in old IEs.

Things to keep in mind

Calculated Max-height doesn't account for top/bottom padding on .nav-collapse (this is on purpose). If you need to add padding inside the nav, you can apply it to any other element, for example the <ul> inside .nav-collapse .

Tested on the following platforms

iOS 4.2.1+

Android 1.6+

Windows Phone 7.5+

Blackberry 7.0+

Blackberry Tablet 2.0+

Jolla 1.0+

Kindle 3.3+

Maemo 5.0+

Meego 1.2+

Symbian 3

Symbian Belle

Symbian S40 Asha

webOS 2.0+

Windows XP+

Mac OS X

Working on the repository

GruntJS is used for the build process, which means node and npm are required. If you already have those on your machine, you can install Grunt and all dependencies required for the build using:

npm install -g grunt-cli npm install

Starting the server

python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000

Git Hooks

It is useful to setup a pre-commit and post-checkout hooks to smooth your workflow. On pre-commit we want to ensure that the project can build successfully, and on post-checkout we want to ensure that any new dependencies are installed via npm.

touch .git/hooks/pre-commit && echo -e '#!/bin/sh

grunt test' > .git/hooks/pre-commit && chmod +x .git/hooks/pre-commit

touch .git/hooks/post-checkout && echo -e '#!/bin/sh

npm install

exit 0' > .git/hooks/post-checkout && chmod +x .git/hooks/post-checkout

Building The Project

To build the project, run unit tests etc. enter the following at the terminal:

grunt

Grunt can also be used to monitor files and re-build the project on each change. For this we use Grunt's watch task:

grunt watch

Next time you change the file, Grunt will perform all build tasks.

Testing

The test suite can be run with grunt test and is also part of the default Grunt task. This command runs all tests locally using PhantomJS.

Running on multiple devices/browsers

It's possible to run the test suite on multiple devices with Karma.

The Karma server can be started with grunt karma and multiple browsers should then point to the machine running the server on port 9876 (e.g. http://localhost:9876). Once the browsers are connected, the test suite can be run with grunt karma:all:run .

An easier way to test on multiple devices as part of the development cycle is to use karma with the watch task. Running grunt karma watch will automatically start the Karma server in the background and will run the tests automatically every time a file changes, on every connected device.

Special thanks

In random order:

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2013 Viljami Salminen, http://viljamis.com/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Changelog

1.0.39 (2015-04-09) - Adds Browserify support.

1.0.38 (2015-04-02) - Fixes custom-toggle demo, adds feature detection for event.stopImmediatePropagation, removes all pointer-event hacks completely and also fixes an issue which caused multiple taps to sometimes freeze the nav completely.

1.0.34 (2014-12-16) - Fixes versioning.

1.0.33 (2014-12-15) - "closeOnNavClick" now works on old IEs too, so no more features that only work in modern browsers. Fixes a bug which caused the navigation to sometimes not toggle. Also fixes a bug in Safari that sometimes caused the navigation render incorrectly when switching between browser tabs. (+Adds more comments to the code.)

1.0.32 (2014-03-05) - Ditching the [].forEach.call(NodeList) hack to make the code more sensible and future-proof.

1.0.31 (2014-03-02) - Fixes Chrome Mobile rendering issue.

1.0.30 (2014-03-02) - Better performance. New fixed navigation example provided by Adtile. This release fixes an issue where multiple navigations on the same page got the same calculated height. Toggle now has an "active" class when the nav is open. Two new options are added: "closeOnNavClick" and "navActiveClass". Two new methods are also added: "open" and "close" (thanks to @munkius for the heads up on this!). This release adds also better "hamburger" icon for advanced demos which you can now style via css (size, color, shadow & etc). Includes also other bug fixes targeting older Android devices.

1.0.25 (2013-12-13) - Fixes ghost click issues on Android + a problem where calculated max-height might get overridden under certain circumstances.

1.0.24 (2013-11-27) - Adds new option called "navClass." All tests should also work now on real iOS, Windows Phone and Android devices (when using grunt-karma), and not just with PhantomJS.

1.0.23 (2013-09-25) - Fixes IE8 bugs + starts using automated builds and tests.

1.0.22 (2013-09-19) - Public resize method (to allow calling resize manually when needed).

1.0.21 (2013-09-18) - Multiple instances are now possible thanks to @toomuchdesign. Uses classes instead of ID's now by default, but can be configured to use ID's if old IE support is needed (check the "ie-support" folder in demos).

1.0.20 (2013-08-12) - Uses now touchmove & touchend, which means that the menu doesn’t trigger anymore if the user starts moving finger instead of just tapping. Also fixes one Android bug and a bug which appeared when tapping the toggle really fast over and over. Plugin’s Functionality doesn’t depent on window load event anymore so it works now with tools like require.js too.

1.0.16 (2013-08-02) - Set navOpen state in the _init method. Thanks @nicolashery!

1.0.15 (2013-06-28) - Responsive Nav now automatically combines multiple navigations inside a container.

1.0.14 (2013-04-13) - Adds touchend listener and stopProganation + prevents ghost click from happening on some Android browsers. "tabIndex" and "debug" settings are being removed.

v1.11 (2013-04-09) - Performance optimization, bug fixes and 6 additional usage examples

v1.07 (2013-04-03) - Simplifies the codebase and fixes few bugs

v1.05 (2013-03-31) - Adds callback functionality and removes unnecessary CSS.

v1.03 (2013-03-28) - Adds option to disable CSS3 transitions + three other options called "tabIndex", "openPos" and "jsClass".

v1.00 (2013-03-25) - Release. Big thank you’s for the help go out to @cubiq, @stowball, @jcxplorer and @vesan!

Want to do a pull request?

Great! New ideas are more than welcome, but please check the Pull Request Guidelines first before doing so.