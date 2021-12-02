A webpack loader for responsive images. Creates multiple images from one source image, and returns a srcset . For more information on how to use srcset , read Responsive Images. Browser support is pretty good.

Install

With jimp

npm install responsive-loader jimp --save-dev

Per default, responsive-loader uses jimp to transform images. which needs to be installed alongside responsive-loader. Because jimp is written entirely in JavaScript and doesn't have any native dependencies it will work anywhere. The main drawback is that it's pretty slow.

With sharp

npm install responsive-loader sharp --save-dev

For super-charged performance, responsive-loader also works with sharp. It's recommended to use sharp if you have lots of images to transform, and/or need to generate webp/avif images.

If you want to use sharp, you need to configure responsive-loader to use its adapter:

module.exports = { // ... module: { rules: [ { test: /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i, use: { loader: 'responsive-loader', options: { + adapter: require('responsive-loader/sharp') } } } ] }, }

Usage

Add a rule for loading responsive images to your webpack config:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i , use : { loader : "responsive-loader" , options : { adapter : require ( "responsive-loader/sharp" ), }, }, }, ], }, }

Then import images in your JavaScript files:

import responsiveImage from 'img/myImage.jpg?sizes[]=300,sizes[]=600,sizes[]=1024,sizes[]=2048' ; import responsiveImageWebp from 'img/myImage.jpg?sizes[]=300,sizes[]=600,sizes[]=1024,sizes[]=2048&format=webp' ; ... <picture> < source srcSet = {responsiveImageWebp.srcSet} type = 'image/webp' sizes = '(min-width: 1024px) 1024px, 100vw' /> < img src = {responsiveImage.src} srcSet = {responsiveImage.srcSet} width = {responsiveImage.width} height = {responsiveImage.height} sizes = '(min-width: 1024px) 1024px, 100vw' loading = "lazy" /> </ picture > ...

Notes:

width and height are intrinsic and are used to avoid layout shift, other techniques involve the use of aspect ratio and padding.

and are intrinsic and are used to avoid layout shift, other techniques involve the use of aspect ratio and padding. sizes , without sizes, the browser assumes the image is always 100vw for any viewport. A helpful tool to determine proper sizes https://ausi.github.io/respimagelint/

, without sizes, the browser assumes the image is always 100vw for any viewport. loading do not add loading lazy if the image is part of the initial rendering of the page or close to it.

do not add loading lazy if the image is part of the initial rendering of the page or close to it. srcset Modern browsers will choose the closest best image depending on the pixel density of your screen. in the example above is your pixel density is >1x for a screen >1024px it will display the 2048 image.

Modern browsers will choose the closest best image depending on the pixel density of your screen.

Or use it in CSS (only the first resized image will be used, if you use multiple sizes ):

.myImage { background : url ( "myImage.jpg?size=1140" ); } @ media (max-width: 480px ) { .myImage { background : url ( "myImage.jpg?size=480" ); } }

const responsiveImage = require ( "myImage.jpg?placeholder=true&sizes[]=100,sizes[]=200,sizes[]=300" ) ReactDOM.render( < div style = {{ height: responsiveImage.height , width: responsiveImage.width , backgroundSize: " cover ", backgroundImage: ' url ("' + responsiveImage.placeholder + '")', }} > < img src = {responsiveImage.src} srcSet = {responsiveImage.srcSet} /> </ div > , el )

You can also use the following notation:

< source srcSet={require( "./image.jpg?{sizes:[50,100,200,300,400,500,600,700,800], format: 'webp'}" ).srcSet} type = "image/webp" />

More here https://github.com/webpack/loader-utils#parsequery

Options

Option Type Default Description name string [hash]-[width].[ext] Filename template for output files. outputPath string \| Function undefined Configure a custom output path for your file publicPath string \| Function undefined Configure a custom public path for your file. context string this.options.context Custom file context, defaults to webpack.config.js context sizes array original size Specify all widths you want to use; if a specified size exceeds the original image's width, the latter will be used (i.e. images won't be scaled up). You may also declare a default sizes array in the loader options in your webpack.config.js . size integer original size Specify one width you want to use; if the specified size exceeds the original image's width, the latter will be used (i.e. images won't be scaled up) min integer As an alternative to manually specifying sizes , you can specify min , max and steps , and the sizes will be generated for you. max integer See min above steps integer 4 Configure the number of images generated between min and max (inclusive) quality integer 85 JPEG and WEBP compression quality format string original format Either png or jpg ; use to convert to another format. webp and avif is also supported, but only by the sharp adapter placeholder boolean false A true or false value to specify wether to output a placeholder image as a data URI placeholderSize integer 40 A number value specifying the width of the placeholder image, if enabled with the option above adapter Adapter JIMP Specify which adapter to use. Can only be specified in the loader options. disable boolean false Disable processing of images by this loader (useful in development). srcSet and other attributes will still be generated but only for the original size. Note that the width and height attributes will both be set to 100 but the image will retain its original dimensions. esModule boolean false Use ES modules syntax. emitFile boolean true If true , emits a file (writes a file to the filesystem). If false , the loader will still return a object with the public URI but will not emit the file. It is often useful to disable this option for server-side packages.

Adapter-specific options

jimp

background: number — Background fill when converting transparent to opaque images. Make sure this is a valid hex number, e.g. 0xFFFFFFFF )

sharp

background: string — Background fill when converting transparent to opaque images. E.g. #FFFFFF or %23FFFFFF for webpack > 5

format: webp — Conversion to the image/webp format. Recognizes the quality option.

format: avif — Conversion to the image/avif format. Recognizes the quality option.

progressive: boolean - Use progressive (interlace) scan for image/jpeg format.

rotate: number - Rotates image more here

Examples

Set a default sizes array, so you don't have to declare them with each require .

module .exports = { entry : {...}, output : {...}, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png|webp)$/i , use : [ { loader : "responsive-loader" , options : { adapter : require ( 'responsive-loader/sharp' ), sizes : [ 320 , 640 , 960 , 1200 , 1800 , 2400 ], placeholder : true , placeholderSize : 20 }, }, ], } ] }, }

esModule

Type: Boolean Default: false

By default, responsive-loader generates JS modules that use the CommonJS syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a ES module syntax using:

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i , use : [ { loader : "responsive-loader" , options : { esModule : true , }, }, ], }, ], }, }

Writing Your Own Adapter

Maybe you want to use another image processing library or you want to change an existing one's behavior. You can write your own adapter with the following signature:

type Adapter = ( imagePath: string ) => { metadata : () => Promise <{ width : number, height : number}> resize: ( config: {width: number, mime: string, options: Object } ) => Promise <{ data : Buffer, width : number, height : number}> }

The resize method takes a single argument which has a width , mime and options property (which receives all loader options)

In your webpack config, require your adapter

{ test : /\.(jpe?g|png)$/i , loader : 'responsive-loader' , options : { adapter : require ( './my-adapter' ) foo : 'bar' } }

Notes

Doesn't support 1x , 2x sizes, but you probably don't need it.

