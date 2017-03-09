openbase logo
rfd

responsive-fixed-data-table

by Viky Guerra
2.0.0 (see all)

Responsive wrapper for Facebook's Fixed-Data-Table grids

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

358

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Important:

Due to lack of time, I'm afraid I no longer mantain this package. If you'd like to take over I'll be forever grateful and more than happy to pass the torch along.

responsive-fixed-data-table

Responsive wrapper for Facebook's Fixed-Data-Table grids

Installation

This module is available as an npm package.

npm install [--save] responsive-fixed-data-table

Usage

This module includes minified and non minified UMD builds as well as an ES6 build. You choose!

import React from 'react';
import ResponsiveFixedDataTable from 'responsive-fixed-data-table';
import { Column } from 'fixed-data-table';

export default class ResponsiveTable extends React.Component {
    render() {
        return (
            <ResponsiveFixedDataTable {...tableProps}>
                <Column {...columnsProps} />
            </ResponsiveFixedDataTable>
        );
    }
}

All passed props will be passed to the underlying FixedDataTable component. Please check FixedDataTable docs for a list of available options.
Width and height will be overriden to take all the available space of its parent container.

Additional configuration

containerStyle {Object}: Additional styles to be set on the container div.
refreshRate {Number}: Time in milliseconds to debounce the resize handler.

React 0.13 compatibility

If you want to use this module with old versions of React and FixedDataTable please check the v1.5.0-deprecated branch.

