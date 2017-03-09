Due to lack of time, I'm afraid I no longer mantain this package. If you'd like to take over I'll be forever grateful and more than happy to pass the torch along.

Responsive wrapper for Facebook's Fixed-Data-Table grids

Installation

This module is available as an npm package.

npm install [--save] responsive-fixed-data- table

Usage

This module includes minified and non minified UMD builds as well as an ES6 build. You choose!

import React from 'react' ; import ResponsiveFixedDataTable from 'responsive-fixed-data-table' ; import { Column } from 'fixed-data-table' ; export default class ResponsiveTable extends React . Component { render() { return ( < ResponsiveFixedDataTable { ...tableProps }> < Column { ...columnsProps } /> </ ResponsiveFixedDataTable > ); } }

All passed props will be passed to the underlying FixedDataTable component. Please check FixedDataTable docs for a list of available options.

Width and height will be overriden to take all the available space of its parent container.

Additional configuration

containerStyle {Object}: Additional styles to be set on the container div.

refreshRate {Number}: Time in milliseconds to debounce the resize handler.

React 0.13 compatibility

If you want to use this module with old versions of React and FixedDataTable please check the v1.5.0-deprecated branch.