A jQuery-based script for responsive carousels that work with mouse, touch, and keyboard
Install using
npm using:
npm install responsive-carousel
This will create a copy of the project in your
node_modules folder.
Or get the production version (.min.js) or the development version (.js) from the releases page. Click the
dist-<version>.tar.gz download.
In your web page:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/responsive-carousel.min.js"></script>
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.css" rel="stylesheet">
<div class="carousel">
<div>
<!-- carousel item content here -->
</div>
<div>
<!-- carousel item content here -->
</div>
</div>
The default build includes the slide/drag transition that you can apply by adding a data attribute and including some additional CSS.
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/responsive-carousel.min.js"></script>
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.slide.css" rel="stylesheet">
<div class="carousel" data-transition="slide">
<div>
<!-- carousel item content here -->
</div>
<div>
<!-- carousel item content here -->
</div>
</div>
There are other extensions in the
src folder, such as flip and fade transitions, autoplay, keyboard handling, pagination, and more. If you'd like to create a build that includes certain extensions, just add them to the JS files listed under
concat in the
Gruntfile.js file, and run
grunt from a command line.
Check out the
test/functional/ directory for demos.
The default carousel (
responsive-carousel.js) returns to the initial active item(s) once it reaches the end of its list. This behavior can be disabled by annotating the carousel DOM element with
data-loop='false' and including
responsive-carousel.loop.js directly after the core carousel JS. For example:
...
<script src="path/to/responsive-carousel.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/responsive-carousel.loop.js"></script>
...
<div class="carousel" data-loop="false">
<div>
<img src="...">
</div>
...
</div>
Then, after both the carousel and plugin have loaded you can initialize as normal.
$( ".carousel" ).carousel();
When the carousel reaches the end or beginning of the list, the inserted navigation links (
a.next and
a.prev) will be decorated with an additional
disabled class. This class receives no properties from the library by default.
For a demo see
test/functional/no-loop.html.
To declaratively set the speed of the carousel, add a
data-interval to the carousel container with a value set in milliseconds.
<!-- set the carousel to change every 5 seconds -->
<div class="carousel" data-autoplay data-interval="5000">
<div>
<img src="...">
</div>
...
</div>
For a demo see
test/functional/flip-auto.html .
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!
Copyright (c) 2015 Filament Group, Inc. Licensed under the MIT, GPL licenses.