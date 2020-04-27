openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

responsive-carousel

by filamentgroup
1.5.8 (see all)

A jQuery-based script for responsive carousels that work with mouse, touch, and keyboard

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52

GitHub Stars

910

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Responsive Carousel

Filament Group

A jQuery-based script for responsive carousels that work with mouse, touch, and keyboard

Getting Started

Install using npm using:

npm install responsive-carousel

This will create a copy of the project in your node_modules folder.

Or get the production version (.min.js) or the development version (.js) from the releases page. Click the dist-<version>.tar.gz download.

In your web page:

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/responsive-carousel.min.js"></script>
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.css" rel="stylesheet">

<div class="carousel">
    <div>
        <!-- carousel item content here -->
    </div>
    <div>
        <!-- carousel item content here -->
    </div>
</div>

The default build includes the slide/drag transition that you can apply by adding a data attribute and including some additional CSS.

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/responsive-carousel.min.js"></script>
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="src/responsive-carousel.slide.css" rel="stylesheet">

<div class="carousel" data-transition="slide">
    <div>
        <!-- carousel item content here -->
    </div>
    <div>
        <!-- carousel item content here -->
    </div>
</div>

Extended features

There are other extensions in the src folder, such as flip and fade transitions, autoplay, keyboard handling, pagination, and more. If you'd like to create a build that includes certain extensions, just add them to the JS files listed under concat in the Gruntfile.js file, and run grunt from a command line.

Demos

Check out the test/functional/ directory for demos.

Documentation

Preventing Content Looping

The default carousel (responsive-carousel.js) returns to the initial active item(s) once it reaches the end of its list. This behavior can be disabled by annotating the carousel DOM element with data-loop='false' and including responsive-carousel.loop.js directly after the core carousel JS. For example:

...
<script src="path/to/responsive-carousel.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/responsive-carousel.loop.js"></script>
...

<div class="carousel" data-loop="false">
  <div>
    <img src="...">
  </div>

  ...
</div>

Then, after both the carousel and plugin have loaded you can initialize as normal.

$( ".carousel" ).carousel();

When the carousel reaches the end or beginning of the list, the inserted navigation links (a.next and a.prev) will be decorated with an additional disabled class. This class receives no properties from the library by default.

For a demo see test/functional/no-loop.html.

To declaratively set the speed of the carousel, add a data-interval to the carousel container with a value set in milliseconds.

<!-- set the carousel to change every 5 seconds -->
<div class="carousel" data-autoplay data-interval="5000">
  <div>
    <img src="...">
  </div>
  ...
</div>

For a demo see test/functional/flip-auto.html .

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit files in the "dist" subdirectory as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Filament Group, Inc. Licensed under the MIT, GPL licenses.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

oc
owl.carouselDEPRECATED jQuery Responsive Carousel.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Slow
1Abandoned
lig
lightsliderJQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
glidejsA dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
167
flexsliderAn awesome, fully responsive jQuery slider plugin
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
jca
jcarouselRiding carousels with jQuery.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
fot
fotoramaA simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial