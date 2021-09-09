A powerful, accessible, developer friendly, framework for building responsive websites

Responsive Boilerplate is the developers' framework.

Other frameworks are too design opinionated and heavy. They're great for prototyping but every time you start a real, front-facing, project with them you have to overwrite lots of designer styles that do nothing to add to the functionality of the website. That costs developers time and money.

Responsive Boilerplate has been built with that in mind. It is the result of thousands of hours of real, client driven web development and testing; specifically developed to be as lightweight as possible to prevent the need to undo styles set by the framework itself and allow developers to write efficient code and lower costs.

Responsive Boilerplate is tiny. The combined output CSS and JavaScript is only 20.3kb minified and gzipped but there is a lot of functionality built into the framework with touch, right-to-left language, and accessibility support.

Browser support covers all evergreen browsers.

Downloading Responsive Boilerplate

Several options are available for downloading Responsive:

Documentation

Responsives' documentation, included in the gh-pages repo. It is built with Jekyll and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at http://responsivebp.com. The docs may also be run locally.

If necessary, install Jekyll (requires v2.5.2).

If you are running Windows please read this unofficial guide to get Jekyll up and running without problems.

From the root /Responsive directory, run jekyll serve in the command line.

Open http://localhost:4000 in your browser to view the compiled docs.

Learn more about using Jekyll by reading its documentation.

Contributing

Contribution is most welcome, that's the whole idea! Together as a community we can build a boilerplate for building responsive sites that will ensure that high standards can be delivered across all devices.

Please adhere to existing JavaScript and Sass styles though when submitting code and ensure that you test thoroughly on multiple devices.

Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

Building the Sass and JavaScript

The build process for Responsive is powered by Webpack. To build Responsive you will need to first install the required plugins using the following commands from the root /Responsive directory:

npm install to install the necessary build dependencies based on the contents of the package.json file.

If you are adding new functionality to the build process use:

npm install {your_new_build_dependency}

There are three types of build available:

npm run build Compiles the framework to the dist folder. npm run dev For development purposes. Compiles the framework to the dist folder and watches for further changes

Authors

James South @james_m_south and the Responsive contributors.

Community

Follow @responsivebp on Twitter. Discuss Responsive on Gitter.

Copyright and license

Copyright 2013 James Jackson-South under the MIT license.