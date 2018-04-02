Response time for Node.js servers.

This module creates a middleware that records the response time for requests in HTTP servers. The "response time" is defined here as the elapsed time from when a request enters this middleware to when the headers are written out to the client.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install response-time

API

var responseTime = require ( 'response-time' )

Create a middleware that adds a X-Response-Time header to responses. If you don't want to use this module to automatically set a header, please see the section about responseTime(fn) .

Options

The responseTime function accepts an optional options object that may contain any of the following keys:

digits

The fixed number of digits to include in the output, which is always in milliseconds, defaults to 3 (ex: 2.300ms ).

header

The name of the header to set, defaults to X-Response-Time .

suffix

Boolean to indicate if units of measurement suffix should be added to the output, defaults to true (ex: 2.300ms vs 2.300 ).

Create a new middleware that records the response time of a request and makes this available to your own function fn . The fn argument will be invoked as fn(req, res, time) , where time is a number in milliseconds.

Examples

var express = require ( 'express' ) var responseTime = require ( 'response-time' ) var app = express() app.use(responseTime()) app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'hello, world!' ) })

vanilla http server

var finalhandler = require ( 'finalhandler' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var responseTime = require ( 'response-time' ) var _responseTime = responseTime() http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { var done = finalhandler(req, res) _responseTime(req, res, function ( err ) { if (err) return done(err) res.setHeader( 'content-type' , 'text/plain' ) res.end( 'hello, world!' ) }) })

response time metrics

var express = require ( 'express' ) var responseTime = require ( 'response-time' ) var StatsD = require ( 'node-statsd' ) var app = express() var stats = new StatsD() stats.socket.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .error(error.stack) }) app.use(responseTime( function ( req, res, time ) { var stat = (req.method + req.url).toLowerCase() .replace( /[:.]/g , '' ) .replace( /\//g , '_' ) stats.timing(stat, time) })) app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.send( 'hello, world!' ) })

License

MIT