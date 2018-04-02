Response time for Node.js servers.
This module creates a middleware that records the response time for requests in HTTP servers. The "response time" is defined here as the elapsed time from when a request enters this middleware to when the headers are written out to the client.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install response-time
var responseTime = require('response-time')
Create a middleware that adds a
X-Response-Time header to responses. If
you don't want to use this module to automatically set a header, please
see the section about
responseTime(fn).
The
responseTime function accepts an optional
options object that may
contain any of the following keys:
The fixed number of digits to include in the output, which is always in
milliseconds, defaults to
3 (ex:
2.300ms).
The name of the header to set, defaults to
X-Response-Time.
Boolean to indicate if units of measurement suffix should be added to
the output, defaults to
true (ex:
2.300ms vs
2.300).
Create a new middleware that records the response time of a request and
makes this available to your own function
fn. The
fn argument will be
invoked as
fn(req, res, time), where
time is a number in milliseconds.
var express = require('express')
var responseTime = require('response-time')
var app = express()
app.use(responseTime())
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var responseTime = require('response-time')
// create "middleware"
var _responseTime = responseTime()
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
_responseTime(req, res, function (err) {
if (err) return done(err)
// respond to request
res.setHeader('content-type', 'text/plain')
res.end('hello, world!')
})
})
var express = require('express')
var responseTime = require('response-time')
var StatsD = require('node-statsd')
var app = express()
var stats = new StatsD()
stats.socket.on('error', function (error) {
console.error(error.stack)
})
app.use(responseTime(function (req, res, time) {
var stat = (req.method + req.url).toLowerCase()
.replace(/[:.]/g, '')
.replace(/\//g, '_')
stats.timing(stat, time)
}))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})