Browser/Client Library for Respoke. Use this library in a JavaScript web app to add individual and group messaging, contact discovery, and voice and video calling to web apps.
npm install respoke
then
require('respoke');
Grab a release from the CDN:
bower install --save respoke
Prebuilt and minified versions of respoke.js can be found at github.com/respoke/respoke-dist.
The documentation for this library resides on the Respoke website. Also check out the quickstart guide and other tutorials.
We welcome discussion on our community and contributions from the community. To get started contributing back, you'll need to clone this repo and run the following commands.
brew install node
# or
# apt-get install nodejs
npm install -g grunt
npm install
There are two different types of tests within transporter.
These can be run simply using grunt.
grunt unit
In order to run the functional tests, go to https://respoke.io and sign up for an account, and
create an application. You then configure
spec/test-config.json with your account and application
credentials.
{
"appId": "",
"appSecret": "",
"username": "",
"password": ""
}
Respoke.js uses CommonJS to manage its dependencies, and the Webpack module bundler to bundle the library. To create the bundled and minified library suitable for distribution, you can run
grunt dist
or
webpack && npm run build-stats
If you want to have the source files watched and built automatically when changes are made, run
webpack --watch
If you want the watch task to rebuild faster, you can comment out the uglify plugin in
webpack.config.js for the duration of your development.
This project uses jshint. The configuration for jshint can be found in the repo at
.jshintrc and
.jshintignore.
npm run jshint
Point your editor to
.jscsrc to follow the project's
JavaScript Code Style (JSCS) rules.
npm run jscs
Respoke.js is licensed under the MIT license.