react components for spinners or loaders. Each loader was combined css animation and render dom as svg. easily controlled by react porps.
You could change the count of spinner's children by props
count, also the
color of themselves. All of them built with SVG, so you can easily scale them with
width and
height.
See more details in
demo directory or visit website
npm install --save respinner
Just import it when use with react. Issues go to issues.
import React, {Component} from 'react'
// easily import from entry
import {
BeatLoading, BounceLoading, CircularLoading,
ClockLoading, RotateLoading, SpinLoading,
WaveLoading, DashLoading, CopperLoading
} from 'respinner'
class LoadingComponents extends Component {
render() {
<div className="spinners">
<SpinLoading fill="#777" borderRadius={4} count={12} /> // use with customized props
<CircularLoading /> // or just use with default props
</div>
}
}
use
// pre-define a spinner
<SpinLoading borderRadius={2} count={10} id="spin" />
// reuse them
<svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg>
<svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg>
npm install
npm start
# see demo in http://localhost:3000
npm run build