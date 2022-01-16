openbase logo
res

respinner

by Jiachi Liu
3.0.4 (see all)

Pretty and customizable svg spinners for React.js

Readme

Respinner

react components for spinners or loaders. Each loader was combined css animation and render dom as svg. easily controlled by react porps.

You could change the count of spinner's children by props count, also the color of themselves. All of them built with SVG, so you can easily scale them with width and height.

Examples

demo

See more details in demo directory or visit website

Usage

npm install --save respinner

Just import it when use with react. Issues go to issues.

Basic

import React, {Component} from 'react'
// easily import from entry
import {
  BeatLoading, BounceLoading, CircularLoading,
  ClockLoading, RotateLoading, SpinLoading,
  WaveLoading, DashLoading, CopperLoading
} from 'respinner'

class LoadingComponents extends Component {  
  render() {
    <div className="spinners">
      <SpinLoading fill="#777" borderRadius={4} count={12} /> // use with customized props
      <CircularLoading /> // or just use with default props
    </div>
  }
}

Use with SVG use

// pre-define a spinner
<SpinLoading borderRadius={2} count={10} id="spin" />

// reuse them
<svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg>
<svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg>

API

Common Props

  • className
  • width
  • height
  • stroke/fill (stroke for circle ones, fill for rectangle ones)

1. BeatLoading

  • gap: default 6
  • size: default 8
  • count: default 6
  • duration: default 0.8

2. CircularLoading

  • size: default 40
  • strokeWidth: default 4
  • linecap: default 'round'

3. BounceLoading

  • gap: default 6
  • count: default 4
  • barWidth: default 4
  • barHeight: default 16
  • duration: default 0.8

4. RotateLoading

  • size: default 40
  • opacity: default 0.2
  • strokeWidth: default 4

5. SpinLoading

  • size: default 40
  • count: default 8
  • barWidth: default 4
  • duration: default 1
  • barHeight: default 10
  • borderRadius: default 1

6. WaveLoading

  • size: default 40
  • count: default 3
  • duration: default 1.5
  • strokeWidth: default 2

7. ClockLoading

  • size
  • duration
  • strokeWidth

8. DashLoading

  • size: default 40
  • duration: default 1.8
  • stroke

9. CopperLoading

  • size: default 40
  • strokeWidth: default 4

Development

npm install
npm start

# see demo in http://localhost:3000

Build

npm run build

