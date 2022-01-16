Respinner

react components for spinners or loaders. Each loader was combined css animation and render dom as svg. easily controlled by react porps.

You could change the count of spinner's children by props count , also the color of themselves. All of them built with SVG, so you can easily scale them with width and height .

Examples

See more details in demo directory or visit website

Usage

npm install --save respinner

Just import it when use with react. Issues go to issues.

Basic

import React, {Component} from 'react' import { BeatLoading, BounceLoading, CircularLoading, ClockLoading, RotateLoading, SpinLoading, WaveLoading, DashLoading, CopperLoading } from 'respinner' class LoadingComponents extends Component { render() { <div className= "spinners" > < SpinLoading fill = "#777" borderRadius = {4} count = {12} /> // use with customized props < CircularLoading /> // or just use with default props </ div > } }

Use with SVG use

<SpinLoading borderRadius={ 2 } count={ 10 } id= "spin" /> <svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg> <svg width="40"><use href="#spin" fill="#fff" /></svg>

API

Common Props

className

width

height

stroke/fill (stroke for circle ones, fill for rectangle ones)

1. BeatLoading

gap: default 6

size: default 8

count: default 6

duration: default 0.8

2. CircularLoading

size: default 40

strokeWidth: default 4

linecap: default 'round'

3. BounceLoading

gap: default 6

count: default 4

barWidth: default 4

barHeight: default 16

duration: default 0.8

4. RotateLoading

size: default 40

opacity: default 0.2

strokeWidth: default 4

5. SpinLoading

size: default 40

count: default 8

barWidth: default 4

duration: default 1

barHeight: default 10

borderRadius: default 1

6. WaveLoading

size: default 40

count: default 3

duration: default 1.5

strokeWidth: default 2

7. ClockLoading

size

duration

strokeWidth

8. DashLoading

size: default 40

duration: default 1.8

stroke

9. CopperLoading

size: default 40

strokeWidth: default 4

Development

npm install npm start

Build