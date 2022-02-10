openbase logo
respec

by w3c
31.0.3 (see all)

A tool for creating technical documents and web standards

ReSpec

ReSpec is a JS library that makes it easier to write technical specifications, or documents that tend to be technical in nature in general. It was originally designed for the purpose of writing W3C specifications, but has since grown to be able to support other outputs as well.

Getting started

If you are just interested in writing a spec, you can grab the starter spec.

We have extensive documentation on how to use ReSpec in our wiki, including:

You don't need to check-out or fork this repository.

If you are new to spec writing, we strongly encourage you to read:

Getting help

If you experience issues, please email spec-prod@w3.org or if you think something is broken, file a bug.

Please note: ReSpec is not endorsed by W3C and nobody should expect the W3C Webmaster to provide advice on problems encountered with ReSpec, or on why it may be failing to produce pubrules-compliant content.

Bibliographical references

Bibliographical references have been moved out of ReSpec. You want to use specref.org.

Want to see complete documentation?

Documentation for ReSpec is available in our wiki.

Contribute

Please see our developer guide.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

