resources - prerelease
resources for any occasion
- account for managing accounts
- admin a web based admin panel
- analytics real-time analytics by google
- api provides a web API for interacting with resources
- bitcoin for managing bitcoins
- calculator a basic calculator
- cli provides a command line interface
- config configuration management for resources
- couchdb adds couchdb persistence
- creature example resource for creatures like dragons, unicorns, and ponies
- cron for managing cron jobs
- datasource perists resources to data storage engines
- datetime date and time helper
- docs for generating documentation
- email for sending emails
- forms for generating HTML forms
- fs adds file-system persistence
- github for interacting with the Github.com API
- hook for managing event hooks ( IF this THEN that )
- html for rendering html
- http provides an HTTP API
- irc for managing communication with irc
- logger a simple STDOUT based logger
- markdown for parsing markdown
- memory adds memory persistence
- mesh provides a distributed p2p event emitter mesh
- node for managing nodes
- npm for interacting with the Node Package Manager api
- oauth for managing oauth providers and sessions
- packager for generating packager files
- page for representing HTML pages
- permissions for managing permissions
- persistence enables persistence for resources
- queue a queue for resource events
- repl enables an interactive Read-Eval-Print-Loop ( REPL )
- replication for managing and keeping track of replication events
- replicator provides an application replication API for resource based apps
- socket websockets resource
- ssh ssh interface resource
- stdin allows application to listen for input from STDIN
- stdout outputs all events as new-line delimited JSON fragments to STDOUT
- swig for parsing swig
- system for interacting with the operating system
- tag a simple hierarchical tagging system
- twitter for interacting with the Twitter API
- validator adds JSON-validator to resources
- video for managing online digital videos
- view for managing views
- virtualhost provides virtual hosts