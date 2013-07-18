openbase logo
Downloads/wk

511

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resources - prerelease

resources for any occasion

  • account for managing accounts
  • admin a web based admin panel
  • analytics real-time analytics by google
  • api provides a web API for interacting with resources
  • bitcoin for managing bitcoins
  • calculator a basic calculator
  • cli provides a command line interface
  • config configuration management for resources
  • couchdb adds couchdb persistence
  • creature example resource for creatures like dragons, unicorns, and ponies
  • cron for managing cron jobs
  • datasource perists resources to data storage engines
  • datetime date and time helper
  • docs for generating documentation
  • email for sending emails
  • forms for generating HTML forms
  • fs adds file-system persistence
  • github for interacting with the Github.com API
  • hook for managing event hooks ( IF this THEN that )
  • html for rendering html
  • http provides an HTTP API
  • irc for managing communication with irc
  • logger a simple STDOUT based logger
  • markdown for parsing markdown
  • memory adds memory persistence
  • mesh provides a distributed p2p event emitter mesh
  • node for managing nodes
  • npm for interacting with the Node Package Manager api
  • oauth for managing oauth providers and sessions
  • packager for generating packager files
  • page for representing HTML pages
  • permissions for managing permissions
  • persistence enables persistence for resources
  • queue a queue for resource events
  • repl enables an interactive Read-Eval-Print-Loop ( REPL )
  • replication for managing and keeping track of replication events
  • replicator provides an application replication API for resource based apps
  • socket websockets resource
  • ssh ssh interface resource
  • stdin allows application to listen for input from STDIN
  • stdout outputs all events as new-line delimited JSON fragments to STDOUT
  • swig for parsing swig
  • system for interacting with the operating system
  • tag a simple hierarchical tagging system
  • twitter for interacting with the Twitter API
  • validator adds JSON-validator to resources
  • video for managing online digital videos
  • view for managing views
  • virtualhost provides virtual hosts

