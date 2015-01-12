$ [sudo] npm install resourceful
var resourceful = require('resourceful');
var Creature = resourceful.define('creature', function () {
//
// Specify a storage engine
//
this.use('couchdb');
//
// Specify some properties with validation
//
this.string('diet');
this.bool('vertebrate');
this.array('belly');
//
// Specify timestamp properties
//
this.timestamps();
});
//
// Now that the `Creature` prototype is defined
// we can add custom logic to be available on all instances
//
Creature.prototype.feed = function (food) {
this.belly.push(food);
};
See the wiki for more documention.
These methods are available on all user-defined resource constructors, as well as on the default
resourceful.Resource constructor.
Resource.get(id, [callback]): Fetch a resource by
id.
Resource.update(id, properties, [callback]): Update a resource with properties.
Resource.destroy(id, [callback]): Destroy a resource by
id.
Resource.all([callback]): Fetches all resources of this type.
Resource.find(properties, [callback]): Find all resources of this type which satisfy
properties conditions.
Resource.save(inst, [callback]): Saves the specified resource instance
inst by overwriting all properties.
Resource.create(properties, [callback]): Creates a new instance of the Resource with the specified
properties.
Resource.new(properties): Instantiates a new instance of the Resource with the
properties.
Resource.prototype.save([callback])
Resource.prototype.update(properties, [callback])
Resource.prototype.destroy([callback])
Resource.prototype.reload([callback])
These methods are available on all user-defined resource constructors which are in a relationship
Parent.children(id, [callback]): Fetches all the children for the specified
id.
Parent.createChild(id, properties, [callback]): Create a child for
id with the specified
properties.
Child.byParent(id, [callback]): Fetches all the children for the parent given by
id.
Parent.prototype.children([callback])
Parent.prototype.createChild(properties, [callback])
Child.prototype.parent([callback]): Fetches the parent of the given child instance.
Resourceful supports a simple
Resource.parent API, supports one-one, one-many, and many-many relationships.
All tests are written with vows and should be run with npm:
$ npm test
Copyright 2012 Nodejitsu, Inc.
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.