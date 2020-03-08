Resource Loader

A generic resource loader, made with web games in mind.

Philosophy

This library was built to make it easier to load and prepare data asynchronously. The goal was mainly to unify the many different APIs browsers expose for loading data and smooth the differences between versions and vendors.

It is not a goal of this library to be a resource caching and management system, just a loader. This library is for the actual mechanism of loading data. All caching, resource management, knowing what is loaded and what isn't, deciding what to load, etc, should all exist as logic outside of this library.

As a more concrete statement, your project should have a Resource Manager that stores resources and manages data lifetime. When it decides something needs to be loaded from a remote source, only then does it create a loader and load them.

Usage

import { Loader } from 'resource-loader' ; const loader = new Loader(); loader .add(url) .use( ( resource, next ) => { next(); }) .load( ( loader, resources ) => { }); loader.onStart.add( () => {}); loader.onError.add( () => {}); loader.onLoad.add( () => {}); loader.onProgress.add( () => {}); loader.onComplete.add( () => {});

Building

You will need to have node setup on your machine.

Then you can install dependencies and build:

npm i && npm run build

That will output the built distributables to ./dist .

Supported Browsers

IE 9+

FF 13+

Chrome 20+

Safari 6+

Opera 12.1+

Upgrading to v4