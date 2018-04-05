Resource Hints Webpack Plugin

This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin.

It adds automatically resource-hints to your html files to improve your load time.

Installation

You must be running webpack on node 0.12.x or higher

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install --save-dev resource-hints-webpack-plugin

Install the plugin with yarn:

yarn add --dev resource-hints-webpack-plugin

Basic Usage

Load the plugin

const ResourceHintWebpackPlugin = require ( 'resource-hints-webpack-plugin' );

and add it to your webpack config as follows:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin(), new ResourceHintWebpackPlugin() ]

The above configuration will actually do the same as the following:

plugins: [ new HtmlWebpackPlugin({ prefetch : [ '**/*.*' ], preload : [ '**/*.*' ] }), new ResourceHintWebpackPlugin() ]

Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the ResourceHintWebpackPlugin only once: