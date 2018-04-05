This is an extension plugin for the webpack plugin html-webpack-plugin.
It adds automatically resource-hints to your html files to improve your load time.
You must be running webpack on node 0.12.x or higher
Install the plugin with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev resource-hints-webpack-plugin
Install the plugin with yarn:
$ yarn add --dev resource-hints-webpack-plugin
Load the plugin
const ResourceHintWebpackPlugin = require('resource-hints-webpack-plugin');
and add it to your webpack config as follows:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin(),
new ResourceHintWebpackPlugin()
]
The above configuration will actually do the same as the following:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
prefetch: ['**/*.*'],
preload: ['**/*.*']
}),
new ResourceHintWebpackPlugin()
]
Even if you generate multiple files make sure that you add the ResourceHintWebpackPlugin only once:
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
prefetch: ['*.js', 'data.json'],
preload: '*.*'
}),
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
preload: ['*.json'],
preload: false,
filename: 'demo.html'
}),
new ResourceHintWebpackPlugin()
]