resource

A resource can be considered a combination of a Model and a Controller. Resource methods can have associated schemas which act as a contract for the input and output of the method. Using resources provides unified invocation and validation of all function arguments and results.

Features

Provides EventEmitters for all resource methods

Provides hooks ( before, after ) for all resource methods

Methods' input and output arguments are validated with mschema

Built in datasource persistence using JugglingDB

Install with npm

npm install resource

Install with component

component install bigcompany/resource

API

resource.define(name, controller [optional], mschema [optional] )

Defines a new type of Resource.

name

The name of the new resource to define. Example: weapon

controller

An optional CommonJS module with exported methods. Any functions the CommonJS module exports are interpreted as controller methods.

mschema

An optional mschema to the define the properties and methods of the resource using a schema.

Resource.method(name, fn, mschema [optional])

Maps a new function to the resource.

name

The name of the method as it should appear on the resource. Example: fire

The JavaScript function to bind to the method.

mschema

An optional mschema to the define the input and output of the method.

Resource.property(name, mschema [optional])

Maps a new property to the resource.

name

The name of the property to add to the resource. Example: ammo

mschema

An optional mschema to the define the input and output of the method.

Enables persistence of Resource instances to a datasource.

Adds the following methods to the resource:

Resource.all

Resource.create

Resource.destroy

Resource.find

Resource.get

Resource.update

Resource.updateOrCreate

datasource

The type of datasource to use. Can be string such as memory or an object literal such as { type: 'couchdb', username: 'foo', password: 'bar' }

Tests