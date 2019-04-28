A resource can be considered a combination of a Model and a Controller. Resource methods can have associated schemas which act as a contract for the input and output of the method. Using resources provides unified invocation and validation of all function arguments and results.
npm install resource
component install bigcompany/resource
Defines a new type of Resource.
The name of the new resource to define. Example:
weapon
An optional CommonJS module with exported methods. Any functions the CommonJS module exports are interpreted as controller methods.
An optional mschema to the define the properties and methods of the resource using a schema.
Maps a new function to the resource.
The name of the method as it should appear on the resource. Example:
fire
The JavaScript function to bind to the method.
An optional mschema to the define the input and output of the method.
Maps a new property to the resource.
The name of the property to add to the resource. Example:
ammo
An optional mschema to the define the input and output of the method.
Enables persistence of Resource instances to a datasource.
Adds the following methods to the resource:
The type of datasource to use. Can be string such as
memory or an object literal such as
{ type: 'couchdb', username: 'foo', password: 'bar' }
