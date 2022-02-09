A tiny (737b), correct, general-purpose, and configurable "exports" resolver without file-system reliance

Why?

Hopefully, this module may serve as a reference point (and/or be used directly) so that the varying tools and bundlers within the ecosystem can share a common approach with one another as well as with the native Node.js implementation.

With the push for ESM, we must be very careful and avoid fragmentation. If we, as a community, begin propagating different dialects of "exports" resolution, then we're headed for deep trouble. It will make supporting (and using) "exports" nearly impossible, which may force its abandonment and along with it, its benefits.

Let's have nice things.

TODO

exports string

exports string exports object (single entry)

exports object (single entry) exports object (multi entry)

exports object (multi entry) nested / recursive conditions

nested / recursive conditions exports arrayable

exports arrayable directory mapping ( ./foobar/ => /foobar/ )

directory mapping ( => ) directory mapping ( ./foobar/* => ./other/*.js )

directory mapping ( => ) directory mapping w/ conditions

directory mapping w/ conditions directory mapping w/ nested conditions

directory mapping w/ nested conditions legacy fields ( main vs module vs ...)

legacy fields ( vs vs ...) legacy "browser" files object

Install

$ npm install resolve.exports

Usage

Please see /test/ for examples.

import { resolve, legacy } from 'resolve.exports' ; const contents = { "name" : "foobar" , "module" : "dist/module.mjs" , "main" : "dist/require.js" , "exports" : { "." : { "import" : "./dist/module.mjs" , "require" : "./dist/require.js" }, "./lite" : { "worker" : { "browser" : "./lite/worker.brower.js" , "node" : "./lite/worker.node.js" }, "import" : "./lite/module.mjs" , "require" : "./lite/require.js" } } }; resolve(contents); resolve(contents, 'foobar' ); resolve(contents, '.' ); resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite' ); resolve(contents, './lite' ); resolve(contents, 'foobar' , { require : true }); resolve(contents, './lite' , { require : true }); resolve(contents, 'foobar/hello' ); resolve(contents, './hello/world' ); resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite' , { conditions : [ 'worker' ] }); resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite' , { conditions : [ 'worker' ], browser : true }); legacy(contents); legacy(contents, { fields : [ 'main' , 'module' ] });

API

Returns: string or undefined

Traverse the "exports" within the contents of a package.json file.

If the contents does not contain an "exports" map, then undefined will be returned.

Successful resolutions will always result in a string value. This will be the value of the resolved mapping itself – which means that the output is a relative file path.

This function may throw an Error if:

the requested entry cannot be resolved (aka, not defined in the "exports" map)

cannot be resolved (aka, not defined in the map) an entry was resolved but no known conditions were found (see options.conditions )

pkg

Type: object

Required: true

The package.json contents.

entry

Type: string

Required: false

Default: . (aka, root)

The desired target entry, or the original import path.

When entry is not a relative path (aka, does not start with '.' ), then entry is given the './' prefix.

When entry begins with the package name (determined via the pkg.name value), then entry is truncated and made relative.

When entry is already relative, it is accepted as is.

Examples

Assume we have a module named "foobar" and whose pkg contains "name": "foobar" .

entry value treated as reason null / undefined '.' default '.' '.' value was relative 'foobar' '.' value was pkg.name 'foobar/lite' './lite' value had pkg.name prefix './lite' './lite' value was relative 'lite' './lite' value was not relative & did not have pkg.name prefix

Type: boolean

Default: false

When truthy, the "require" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions.

When falsey, the "import" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions instead.

Type: boolean

Default: false

When truthy, the "browser" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions.

Type: string[]

Default: []

Provide a list of additional/custom conditions that should be accepted when seen.

Important: The order specified within options.conditions does not matter.

The matching order/priority is always determined by the "exports" map's key order.

For example, you may choose to accept a "production" condition in certain environments. Given the following pkg content:

const contents = { "exports" : { "worker" : "./index.worker.js" , "require" : "./index.require.js" , "production" : "./index.prod.js" , "import" : "./index.import.mjs" , } }; resolve(contents, '.' ); resolve(contents, '.' , { conditions : [ 'production' ] }); resolve(contents, '.' , { conditions : [ 'production' ], require : true , }); resolve(contents, '.' , { conditions : [ 'production' , 'worker' ], require : true , }); resolve(contents, '.' , { conditions : [ 'production' , 'worker' ] });

Type: boolean

Default: false

Important: You probably do not want this option!

It will break out of Node's default resolution conditions.

When enabled, this option will ignore all other options except options.conditions . This is because, when enabled, options.unsafe does not assume or provide any default conditions except the "default" condition.

resolve(contents); resolve(contents, { unsafe : true }); resolve(contents, { unsafe : true , require : true , browser : true });

In other words, this means that trying to use options.require or options.browser alongside options.unsafe will have no effect. In order to enable these conditions, you must provide them manually into the options.conditions list:

resolve(contents, { unsafe : true , conditions : [ "require" ] }); resolve(contents, { unsafe : true , conditions : [ "browser" , "require" , "custom123" ] });

Returns: string or undefined

Also included is a "legacy" method for resolving non- "exports" package fields. This may be used as a fallback method when for when no "exports" mapping is defined. In other words, it's completely optional (and tree-shakeable).

You may customize the field priority via options.fields .

When a field is found, its value is returned as written.

When no fields were found, undefined is returned. If you wish to mimic Node.js behavior, you can assume this means 'index.js' – but this module does not make that assumption for you.

Type: boolean or string

Default: false

When truthy, ensures that the 'browser' field is part of the acceptable fields list.

Important: If your custom options.fields value includes 'browser' , then your order is respected.

Otherwise, when truthy, options.browser will move 'browser' to the front of the list, making it the top priority.

When true and "browser" is an object, then legacy() will return the the entire "browser" object.

You may also pass a string value, which will be treated as an import/file path. When this is the case and "browser" is an object, then legacy() may return:

false – if the package author decided a file should be ignored; or

– if the package author decided a file should be ignored; or your options.browser string value – but made relative, if not already

See the `"browser" field specification for more information.

Type: string[]

Default: ['module', 'main']

A list of fields to accept. The order of the array determines the priority/importance of each field, with the most important fields at the beginning of the list.

By default, the legacy() method will accept any "module" and/or "main" fields if they are defined. However, if both fields are defined, then "module" will be returned.

const contents = { "name" : "..." , "worker" : "worker.js" , "module" : "module.mjs" , "browser" : "browser.js" , "main" : "main.js" , } legacy(contents); legacy(contents, { browser : true }); legacy(contents, { fields : [ 'missing' , 'worker' , 'module' , 'main' ] }); legacy(contents, { fields : [ 'missing' , 'worker' , 'module' , 'main' ], browser : true , }); legacy(contents, { fields : [ 'module' , 'browser' , 'main' ], browser : true , });

License

MIT © Luke Edwards