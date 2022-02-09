A tiny (737b), correct, general-purpose, and configurable
"exports"resolver without file-system reliance
Why?
Hopefully, this module may serve as a reference point (and/or be used directly) so that the varying tools and bundlers within the ecosystem can share a common approach with one another as well as with the native Node.js implementation.
With the push for ESM, we must be very careful and avoid fragmentation. If we, as a community, begin propagating different dialects of
"exports" resolution, then we're headed for deep trouble. It will make supporting (and using)
"exports" nearly impossible, which may force its abandonment and along with it, its benefits.
Let's have nice things.
$ npm install resolve.exports
import { resolve, legacy } from 'resolve.exports';
const contents = {
"name": "foobar",
"module": "dist/module.mjs",
"main": "dist/require.js",
"exports": {
".": {
"import": "./dist/module.mjs",
"require": "./dist/require.js"
},
"./lite": {
"worker": {
"browser": "./lite/worker.brower.js",
"node": "./lite/worker.node.js"
},
"import": "./lite/module.mjs",
"require": "./lite/require.js"
}
}
};
// Assumes `.` as default entry
// Assumes `import` as default condition
resolve(contents); //=> "./dist/module.mjs"
// entry: nullish === "foobar" === "."
resolve(contents, 'foobar'); //=> "./dist/module.mjs"
resolve(contents, '.'); //=> "./dist/module.mjs"
// entry: "foobar/lite" === "./lite"
resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite'); //=> "./lite/module.mjs"
resolve(contents, './lite'); //=> "./lite/module.mjs"
// Assume `require` usage
resolve(contents, 'foobar', { require: true }); //=> "./dist/require.js"
resolve(contents, './lite', { require: true }); //=> "./lite/require.js"
// Throws "Missing <entry> export in <name> package" Error
resolve(contents, 'foobar/hello');
resolve(contents, './hello/world');
// Add custom condition(s)
resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite', {
conditions: ['worker']
}); // => "./lite/worker.node.js"
// Toggle "browser" condition
resolve(contents, 'foobar/lite', {
conditions: ['worker'],
browser: true
}); // => "./lite/worker.browser.js"
// ---
// Legacy
// ---
// prefer "module" > "main" (default)
legacy(contents); //=> "dist/module.mjs"
// customize fields order
legacy(contents, {
fields: ['main', 'module']
}); //=> "dist/require.js"
Returns:
string or
undefined
Traverse the
"exports" within the contents of a
package.json file.
If the contents does not contain an
"exports" map, then
undefined will be returned.
Successful resolutions will always result in a string value. This will be the value of the resolved mapping itself – which means that the output is a relative file path.
This function may throw an Error if:
entry cannot be resolved (aka, not defined in the
"exports" map)
entry was resolved but no known conditions were found (see
options.conditions)
Type:
object
Required:
true
The
package.json contents.
Type:
string
Required:
false
Default:
. (aka, root)
The desired target entry, or the original
import path.
When
entry is not a relative path (aka, does not start with
'.'), then
entry is given the
'./' prefix.
When
entry begins with the package name (determined via the
pkg.name value), then
entry is truncated and made relative.
When
entry is already relative, it is accepted as is.
Examples
Assume we have a module named "foobar" and whose
pkg contains
"name": "foobar".
entry value
|treated as
|reason
null /
undefined
'.'
|default
'.'
'.'
|value was relative
'foobar'
'.'
|value was
pkg.name
'foobar/lite'
'./lite'
|value had
pkg.name prefix
'./lite'
'./lite'
|value was relative
'lite'
'./lite'
|value was not relative & did not have
pkg.name prefix
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When truthy, the
"require" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions.
When falsey, the
"import" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions instead.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When truthy, the
"browser" field is added to the list of allowed/known conditions.
Type:
string[]
Default:
[]
Provide a list of additional/custom conditions that should be accepted when seen.
Important: The order specified within
options.conditionsdoes not matter.
The matching order/priority is always determined by the
"exports"map's key order.
For example, you may choose to accept a
"production" condition in certain environments. Given the following
pkg content:
const contents = {
// ...
"exports": {
"worker": "./index.worker.js",
"require": "./index.require.js",
"production": "./index.prod.js",
"import": "./index.import.mjs",
}
};
resolve(contents, '.');
//=> "./index.import.mjs"
resolve(contents, '.', {
conditions: ['production']
}); //=> "./index.prod.js"
resolve(contents, '.', {
conditions: ['production'],
require: true,
}); //=> "./index.require.js"
resolve(contents, '.', {
conditions: ['production', 'worker'],
require: true,
}); //=> "./index.worker.js"
resolve(contents, '.', {
conditions: ['production', 'worker']
}); //=> "./index.worker.js"
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Important: You probably do not want this option!
It will break out of Node's default resolution conditions.
When enabled, this option will ignore all other options except
options.conditions. This is because, when enabled,
options.unsafe does not assume or provide any default conditions except the
"default" condition.
resolve(contents);
//=> Conditions: ["default", "import", "node"]
resolve(contents, { unsafe: true });
//=> Conditions: ["default"]
resolve(contents, { unsafe: true, require: true, browser: true });
//=> Conditions: ["default"]
In other words, this means that trying to use
options.require or
options.browser alongside
options.unsafe will have no effect. In order to enable these conditions, you must provide them manually into the
options.conditions list:
resolve(contents, {
unsafe: true,
conditions: ["require"]
});
//=> Conditions: ["default", "require"]
resolve(contents, {
unsafe: true,
conditions: ["browser", "require", "custom123"]
});
//=> Conditions: ["default", "browser", "require", "custom123"]
Returns:
string or
undefined
Also included is a "legacy" method for resolving non-
"exports" package fields. This may be used as a fallback method when for when no
"exports" mapping is defined. In other words, it's completely optional (and tree-shakeable).
You may customize the field priority via
options.fields.
When a field is found, its value is returned as written.
When no fields were found,
undefined is returned. If you wish to mimic Node.js behavior, you can assume this means
'index.js' – but this module does not make that assumption for you.
Type:
boolean or
string
Default:
false
When truthy, ensures that the
'browser' field is part of the acceptable
fields list.
Important: If your custom
options.fieldsvalue includes
'browser', then your order is respected.
Otherwise, when truthy,
options.browserwill move
'browser'to the front of the list, making it the top priority.
When
true and
"browser" is an object, then
legacy() will return the the entire
"browser" object.
You may also pass a string value, which will be treated as an import/file path. When this is the case and
"browser" is an object, then
legacy() may return:
false – if the package author decided a file should be ignored; or
options.browser string value – but made relative, if not already
See the `"browser" field specification for more information.
Type:
string[]
Default:
['module', 'main']
A list of fields to accept. The order of the array determines the priority/importance of each field, with the most important fields at the beginning of the list.
By default, the
legacy() method will accept any
"module" and/or "main" fields if they are defined. However, if both fields are defined, then "module" will be returned.
const contents = {
"name": "...",
"worker": "worker.js",
"module": "module.mjs",
"browser": "browser.js",
"main": "main.js",
}
legacy(contents);
// fields = [module, main]
//=> "module.mjs"
legacy(contents, { browser: true });
// fields = [browser, module, main]
//=> "browser.mjs"
legacy(contents, {
fields: ['missing', 'worker', 'module', 'main']
});
// fields = [missing, worker, module, main]
//=> "worker.js"
legacy(contents, {
fields: ['missing', 'worker', 'module', 'main'],
browser: true,
});
// fields = [browser, missing, worker, module, main]
//=> "browser.js"
legacy(contents, {
fields: ['module', 'browser', 'main'],
browser: true,
});
// fields = [module, browser, main]
//=> "module.mjs"
MIT © Luke Edwards