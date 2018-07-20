Read a protobuf schema from the disk, parse it and resolve all imports
npm install resolve-protobuf-schema
Store the following example protobuf schema in
test.proto
message Test {
optional string test = 1;
}
Then run
var resolve = require('resolve-protobuf-schema')
console.log(resolve.sync('test.proto')) // prints the parsed schema
Schema imports will resolved as well
import "./test.proto"
message AnotherTest {
optional string test = 1;
}
console.log(resolve.sync('./another-test.proto')) // will print a combined parsed schema
resolve(path, cb) read and resolve a schema
resolve.sync(path) sync version of
resolve
MIT