Popularity

Downloads/wk

713K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resolve-protobuf-schema

Read a protobuf schema from the disk, parse it and resolve all imports

npm install resolve-protobuf-schema

build status

Usage

Store the following example protobuf schema in test.proto

message Test {
  optional string test = 1;
}

Then run

var resolve = require('resolve-protobuf-schema')
console.log(resolve.sync('test.proto')) // prints the parsed schema

Schema imports will resolved as well

import "./test.proto"

message AnotherTest {
  optional string test = 1;
}

console.log(resolve.sync('./another-test.proto')) // will print a combined parsed schema

API

  • resolve(path, cb) read and resolve a schema
  • resolve.sync(path) sync version of resolve

License

MIT

