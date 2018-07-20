Read a protobuf schema from the disk, parse it and resolve all imports

npm install resolve-protobuf-schema

Usage

Store the following example protobuf schema in test.proto

message Test { optional string test = 1 ; }

Then run

var resolve = require ( 'resolve-protobuf-schema' ) console .log(resolve.sync( 'test.proto' ))

Schema imports will resolved as well

import "./test.proto" message AnotherTest { optional string test = 1 ; }

console .log(resolve.sync( './another-test.proto' ))

API

resolve(path, cb) read and resolve a schema

read and resolve a schema resolve.sync(path) sync version of resolve

License

MIT