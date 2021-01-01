Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point

Some packages like CLI tools and grunt tasks don't have a entry point, like "main": "foo.js" in package.json, resulting in them not being resolvable by require.resolve() . Unlike require.resolve() , this module also resolves packages without an entry point, returns undefined instead of throwing when the module can't be found, and resolves from process.cwd() instead __dirname by default.

Install

npm install resolve-pkg

Usage

const resolvePkg = require ( 'resolve-pkg' ); resolvePkg( 'grunt-svgmin/tasks' , { cwd : __dirname}); require .resolve( 'grunt-svgmin/tasks' );

API

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require() .

options

cwd

Type: string

Default: process.cwd()

Directory to resolve from.

