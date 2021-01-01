Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point
Some packages like CLI tools and grunt tasks don't have a entry point, like
"main": "foo.js" in package.json, resulting in them not being resolvable by
require.resolve(). Unlike
require.resolve(), this module also resolves packages without an entry point, returns
undefined instead of throwing when the module can't be found, and resolves from
process.cwd() instead
__dirname by default.
$ npm install resolve-pkg
const resolvePkg = require('resolve-pkg');
// $ npm install --save-dev grunt-svgmin
resolvePkg('grunt-svgmin/tasks', {cwd: __dirname});
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/unicorn/node_modules/grunt-svgmin/tasks'
// Fails here as Grunt tasks usually don't have a defined main entry point
require.resolve('grunt-svgmin/tasks');
//=> Error: Cannot find module 'grunt-svgmin'
Type:
string
What you would use in
require().
Type:
string
Default:
process.cwd()
Directory to resolve from.
