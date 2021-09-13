This project is special-purpose, made to resolve package.json files for:

a given module name and basedir or

a given basedir

It cannot and does not resolve anything else.

To achieve its file-resolution performance, it does two specific things:

It memoizes results identically to node's require . Specifically, for a given moduleName and baseDir it will, for the duration of the process, always return the exact same response.

It re-implements the parts of require.resolve needed to resolve package.json files ONLY. This removes unneeded I/O. (based on @davecombs approach)

Usage

yarn add resolve-package-path

const resolvePackagePath = require ( 'resolve-package-path' ); resolvePackagePath( 'rsvp' , 'base-dir/to/start/the/node_resolution-algorithm-from' ) const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath; findUpPackagePath( 'base-dir/to/start' )

Advanced usage

Node supports --preserve-symlinks and NODE_PRESERVE_SYMLINKS=1 for compatibility this library respects these.

Disable default caching

Although by default resolve-package-path caches or memoizes results, this feature can be disabled:

const resolvePackagePath = require ( 'resolve-package-path' ); resolvePackagePath( 'rsvp' , 'base-dir/to/start/the/node_resolution-algorithm-from' , false ) const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath; findUpPackagePath( 'base-dir/to/start' , false )

Purge the cache

const resolvePackagePath = require ( 'resolve-package-path' ); resolvePackagePath._resetCache();

Provide an alternative cache

In some advanced circumtances, you may want to gain access to the cache to share between more systems. In that case, a cache instance of the following form can be provided as a third argument:

cache = { RESOLVED_PACKAGE_PATH : new Map (), REAL_FILE_PATH : new Map (), REAL_DIRECTORY_PATH : new Map (), }; findUpCache = new Map (); const resolvePackagePath = require ( 'resolve-package-path' ); resolvePackagePath( 'rsvp' , 'path/to/start/from' , cache); const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath; findUpPackagePath( 'base-dir/to/start' , findUpCache)

Use internal helper functions