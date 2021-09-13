This project is special-purpose, made to resolve
package.json files for:
It cannot and does not resolve anything else.
To achieve its file-resolution performance, it does two specific things:
It memoizes results identically to node's
require. Specifically,
for a given moduleName and baseDir it will, for the duration of the process,
always return the exact same response.
It re-implements the parts of
require.resolve needed to resolve package.json
files ONLY. This removes unneeded I/O. (based on @davecombs approach)
yarn add resolve-package-path
const resolvePackagePath = require('resolve-package-path');
resolvePackagePath('rsvp', 'base-dir/to/start/the/node_resolution-algorithm-from') // => /path/to/rsvp.json or null
const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath;
findUpPackagePath('base-dir/to/start') // => path/to/package.json or null
Node supports
--preserve-symlinks and
NODE_PRESERVE_SYMLINKS=1 for compatibility this library respects these.
Although by default
resolve-package-path caches or memoizes results, this feature can be disabled:
const resolvePackagePath = require('resolve-package-path');
resolvePackagePath('rsvp', 'base-dir/to/start/the/node_resolution-algorithm-from', false) // => uncached result /path/to/rsvp.json or null
const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath;
findUpPackagePath('base-dir/to/start', false) // => path/to/package.json or null
const resolvePackagePath = require('resolve-package-path');
resolvePackagePath._resetCache();
In some advanced circumtances, you may want to gain access to the cache to share between more systems. In that case, a cache instance of the following form can be provided as a third argument:
cache = {
RESOLVED_PACKAGE_PATH: new Map(),
REAL_FILE_PATH: new Map(),
REAL_DIRECTORY_PATH: new Map(),
};
findUpCache = new Map();
const resolvePackagePath = require('resolve-package-path');
resolvePackagePath('rsvp', 'path/to/start/from', cache);
const { findUpPackagePath } = resolvePackagePath;
findUpPackagePath('base-dir/to/start', findUpCache) // => path/to/package.json or null
For consumers who also do
getRealFilePath or
getRealDirectoryPath calls on relevant paths, we expose them as utilities.
These utilties ensure identical functionality to resolve-package-path, and a
shared cache, which may help reduce IO.