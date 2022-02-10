reSolve is a full stack functional JavaScript framework.
Make sure you have NodeJS version 14.17 or higher.
Use create-resolve-app package to create a new reSolve application. The easiest way is to use npx
npx create-resolve-app my-awesome-app
cd my-awesome-app
npm run dev
Note: Installing a package globally may require administrative privileges.
npm i -g create-resolve-app
create-resolve-app my-awesome-app
cd my-awesome-app
npm run dev
yarn create resolve-app my-awesome-app
cd my-awesome-app
yarn run dev
Your application will be running at http://localhost:3000/.
There are several code examples provided. You can add code from these examples into your projects. To list the available examples use the create-resolve-app -h command.
To create a new application with the code of the specific example use the create-resolve-app command with the -e flag followed by the example's name.
For instance, to run the shopping-list example, run:
npx create-resolve-app resolve-example -e shopping-list
You can find reSolve documentation in the docs section.
To get started with reSolve, see the step-by-step tutorial.
reSolve is developed by Developer Express Inc.