Resolve the path of a module like
require.resolve()but from a given path
$ npm install resolve-from
const resolveFrom = require('resolve-from');
// There is a file at `./foo/bar.js`
resolveFrom('foo', './bar');
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/test/foo/bar.js'
Like
require(), throws when the module can't be found.
Returns
undefined instead of throwing when the module can't be found.
Type:
string
Directory to resolve from.
Type:
string
What you would use in
require().
Create a partial using a bound function if you want to resolve from the same
fromDirectory multiple times:
const resolveFromFoo = resolveFrom.bind(null, 'foo');
resolveFromFoo('./bar');
resolveFromFoo('./baz');
MIT © Sindre Sorhus