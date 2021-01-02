openbase logo
rf

resolve-from

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0

Resolve the path of a module like require.resolve() but from a given path

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63.1M

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

resolve-from Build Status

Resolve the path of a module like require.resolve() but from a given path

Install

$ npm install resolve-from

Usage

const resolveFrom = require('resolve-from');

// There is a file at `./foo/bar.js`

resolveFrom('foo', './bar');
//=> '/Users/sindresorhus/dev/test/foo/bar.js'

API

resolveFrom(fromDirectory, moduleId)

Like require(), throws when the module can't be found.

resolveFrom.silent(fromDirectory, moduleId)

Returns undefined instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

fromDirectory

Type: string

Directory to resolve from.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require().

Tip

Create a partial using a bound function if you want to resolve from the same fromDirectory multiple times:

const resolveFromFoo = resolveFrom.bind(null, 'foo');

resolveFromFoo('./bar');
resolveFromFoo('./baz');
  • resolve-cwd - Resolve the path of a module from the current working directory
  • import-from - Import a module from a given path
  • import-cwd - Import a module from the current working directory
  • resolve-pkg - Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point
  • import-lazy - Import a module lazily
  • resolve-global - Resolve the path of a globally installed module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

