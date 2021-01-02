Resolve the path of a module like require.resolve() but from a given path

Install

$ npm install resolve- from

Usage

const resolveFrom = require ( 'resolve-from' ); resolveFrom( 'foo' , './bar' );

API

Like require() , throws when the module can't be found.

Returns undefined instead of throwing when the module can't be found.

fromDirectory

Type: string

Directory to resolve from.

moduleId

Type: string

What you would use in require() .

Tip

Create a partial using a bound function if you want to resolve from the same fromDirectory multiple times:

const resolveFromFoo = resolveFrom.bind( null , 'foo' ); resolveFromFoo( './bar' ); resolveFromFoo( './baz' );

Related

resolve-cwd - Resolve the path of a module from the current working directory

import-from - Import a module from a given path

import-cwd - Import a module from the current working directory

resolve-pkg - Resolve the path of a package regardless of it having an entry point

import-lazy - Import a module lazily

resolve-global - Resolve the path of a globally installed module

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus