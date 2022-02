Resolve a directory that is either local, global or in the user's home directory.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save resolve-dir

Usage

var resolve = require ( 'resolve-dir' );

Returns a local directory path unchanged

resolve( 'a' )

Resolves the path to user home

resolve( '~' ) resolve( '~/foo' )

Resolves the path to global npm modules

resolve( '@' ) resolve( '@/foo' )

About

