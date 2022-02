Return an array of resolved filepaths for require-able local or named npm modules. Wildcard (glob) patterns may be used.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save resolve-dep

Usage

Similar in concept to matchdep and load-grunt-tasks, but returns an array of fully resolved file paths to any local modules or npm modules listed in package.json dependencies.

var resolve = require ( 'resolve-dep' ); resolve( patterns, options )

patterns

Type: string|array

The file path, glob pattern, or name of the npm module to resolve.

File paths

resolve( 'templates/*.hbs' ) resolve([ 'a/*.hbs' , 'b/*.hbs' ])

NPM modules

resolve( '*' ) resolve([ 'grunt-*' , 'gulp-*' ]) resolve([ 'grunt-*' , 'gulp-*' ], { type : 'devDependencies' }) resolve([ 'lodash' , 'assemble' ]);

Options

Type: object

The options object supports any globby options, as well as the following:

Type: Object Default value: package.json

Pass an explicit config object to use instead of package.json.

Type: String|Array

Default value: all

Valid values: all|dependencies|devDepencies|peerDependencies

Any valid npm dependency field that can be used in package.json is a valid value for this option.

Examples:

resolve([ 'chai' , 'mocha' ], { type : 'devDependencies' }); resolve([ 'lodash' ], { type : 'dependencies' }); resolve([ '*' ], { type : 'dependencies' }); resolve( '*' );

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor

36 jonschlinkert 4 tunnckoCore 2 TrySound 2 doowb 1 jaridmargolin

Building docs

(This document was generated by verb-generate-readme (a verb generator), please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in .verb.md.)

To generate the readme and API documentation with verb:

$ npm install -g verb verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.2.0, on December 10, 2016.