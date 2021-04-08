Parse css import statements ( @import url(bar.css) ) in a string and return the full urls ( http://foo.com/bar.css ).

Support for the following @import syntax:

@ import url( "fineprint.css" ) print; @ import 'custom.css' projection; @ import "custom.css" ;

TODO: Support the following

@ import "common.css" screen, projection; @ import url( 'landscape.css' ) screen and (orientation:landscape); @ import url( "bluish.css" ) projection, tv;

Installation

npm i --save resolve-css- import -urls

Usage

const resolveCssImportUrls = require ( 'resolve-css-import-urls' ) resolveCssImportUrls( 'http://example.com/css' , 'url(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf url(../bar.css);' ) resolveCssImportUrls( "(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf" )

License

MIT

Contributing

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

