openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

resolve-css-import-urls

by cssstats
4.0.0 (see all)

Visualize various stats about your CSS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resolve-css-import-urls Build Status js-standard-style

Parse css import statements (@import url(bar.css)) in a string and return the full urls (http://foo.com/bar.css).

Support for the following @import syntax:

@import url("fineprint.css") print;
@import 'custom.css' projection;
@import "custom.css";

TODO: Support the following

@import "common.css" screen, projection;
@import url('landscape.css') screen and (orientation:landscape);
@import url("bluish.css") projection, tv;

Installation

npm i --save resolve-css-import-urls

Usage

const resolveCssImportUrls = require('resolve-css-import-urls')

resolveCssImportUrls('http://example.com/css', 'url(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf url(../bar.css);')
// => ['http://example.com/css/foo.css', 'http://example.com/bar.css']

resolveCssImportUrls("(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf") // => []

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

Crafted with <3 by John Otander.

This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial