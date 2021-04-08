Parse css import statements (
@import url(bar.css)) in a string and return the full urls (
http://foo.com/bar.css).
Support for the following
@import syntax:
@import url("fineprint.css") print;
@import 'custom.css' projection;
@import "custom.css";
TODO: Support the following
@import "common.css" screen, projection;
@import url('landscape.css') screen and (orientation:landscape);
@import url("bluish.css") projection, tv;
npm i --save resolve-css-import-urls
const resolveCssImportUrls = require('resolve-css-import-urls')
resolveCssImportUrls('http://example.com/css', 'url(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf url(../bar.css);')
// => ['http://example.com/css/foo.css', 'http://example.com/bar.css']
resolveCssImportUrls("(foo.css); lksjhlksjhdf") // => []
MIT
