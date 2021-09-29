Resolves the full path to the bin file of a given package by inspecting the
"bin" field in its package.json.
var resolveBin = require('resolve-bin');
// package.json: "bin": "bin/tap.js"
resolveBin('tap', function (err, bin) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(bin);
});
// => [..]/resolve-bin/node_modules/tap/bin/tap.js
npm install resolve-bin
Resolves the full path to the bin file of a given package by inspecting the "bin" field in its package.json.
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Description
|
name
|string
|
module name, i.e. 'tap'
|
opts
|Object
|
<optional>
|
options
Properties
|
cb
|function
|
called back with the full path to the bin file of the module or an error if it couldn't be resolved
Synchronous version of resolveBin
|Name
|Type
|Argument
|Description
|
name
|string
|
module name, i.e. 'tap'
|
opts
|Object
|
<optional>
|
options
Properties
generated with docme
MIT