42.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

resolve-bin Tests

Resolves the full path to the bin file of a given package by inspecting the "bin" field in its package.json.

var resolveBin = require('resolve-bin');

// package.json: "bin": "bin/tap.js"
resolveBin('tap', function (err, bin) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(bin);  
});

// => [..]/resolve-bin/node_modules/tap/bin/tap.js

Installation

npm install resolve-bin

API

resolveBin(name, opts, cb)

Resolves the full path to the bin file of a given package by inspecting the "bin" field in its package.json.

Parameters:
Name Type Argument Description
name string

module name, i.e. 'tap'
opts Object <optional>

options

Properties
Name Type Description
executable string

(default: @name) executable name (e.g. 'buster-test')
cb function

called back with the full path to the bin file of the module or an error if it couldn't be resolved
resolveBin::sync(name, opts) → {string}

Synchronous version of resolveBin

Parameters:
Name Type Argument Description
name string

module name, i.e. 'tap'
opts Object <optional>

options

Properties
Name Type Description
executable string

(default: @name) executable name (e.g. 'buster-test')
License

MIT

