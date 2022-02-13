openbase logo
resolve

by browserify
1.20.0 (see all)

Implements the node.js require.resolve() algorithm

Popularity

Downloads/wk

54.2M

GitHub Stars

669

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

58

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

resolve

implements the node require.resolve() algorithm such that you can require.resolve() on behalf of a file asynchronously and synchronously

build status

example

asynchronously resolve:

var resolve = require('resolve');
resolve('tap', { basedir: __dirname }, function (err, res) {
    if (err) console.error(err);
    else console.log(res);
});

$ node example/async.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js

synchronously resolve:

var resolve = require('resolve');
var res = resolve.sync('tap', { basedir: __dirname });
console.log(res);

$ node example/sync.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js

methods

var resolve = require('resolve');

For both the synchronous and asynchronous methods, errors may have any of the following err.code values:

  • MODULE_NOT_FOUND: the given path string (id) could not be resolved to a module
  • INVALID_BASEDIR: the specified opts.basedir doesn't exist, or is not a directory
  • INVALID_PACKAGE_MAIN: a package.json was encountered with an invalid main property (eg. not a string)

resolve(id, opts={}, cb)

Asynchronously resolve the module path string id into cb(err, res [, pkg]), where pkg (if defined) is the data from package.json.

options are:

  • opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

  • opts.package - package.json data applicable to the module being loaded

  • opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

  • opts.includeCoreModules - set to false to exclude node core modules (e.g. fs) from the search

  • opts.readFile - how to read files asynchronously

  • opts.isFile - function to asynchronously test whether a file exists

  • opts.isDirectory - function to asynchronously test whether a directory exists

  • opts.realpath - function to asynchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path

  • opts.readPackage(readFile, pkgfile, cb) - function to asynchronously read and parse a package.json file

    • readFile - the passed opts.readFile or fs.readFile if not specified
    • pkgfile - path to package.json
    • cb - callback

  • opts.packageFilter(pkg, pkgfile, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field

    • pkg - package data
    • pkgfile - path to package.json
    • dir - directory for package.json

  • opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package

    • pkg - package data
    • path - the path being resolved
    • relativePath - the path relative from the package.json location
    • returns - a relative path that will be joined from the package.json location

  • opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)

    For advanced users, paths can also be a opts.paths(request, start, opts) function

    • request - the import specifier being resolved
    • start - lookup path
    • getNodeModulesDirs - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution
    • opts - the resolution options

  • opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this)

    • request - the import specifier being resolved
    • start - lookup path
    • getPackageCandidates - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution
    • opts - the resolution options

  • opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

  • opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve basedir to real path before resolving. This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag. Note: this property is currently true by default but it will be changed to false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.

default opts values:

{
    paths: [],
    basedir: __dirname,
    extensions: ['.js'],
    includeCoreModules: true,
    readFile: fs.readFile,
    isFile: function isFile(file, cb) {
        fs.stat(file, function (err, stat) {
            if (!err) {
                return cb(null, stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO());
            }
            if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR') return cb(null, false);
            return cb(err);
        });
    },
    isDirectory: function isDirectory(dir, cb) {
        fs.stat(dir, function (err, stat) {
            if (!err) {
                return cb(null, stat.isDirectory());
            }
            if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR') return cb(null, false);
            return cb(err);
        });
    },
    realpath: function realpath(file, cb) {
        var realpath = typeof fs.realpath.native === 'function' ? fs.realpath.native : fs.realpath;
        realpath(file, function (realPathErr, realPath) {
            if (realPathErr && realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT') cb(realPathErr);
            else cb(null, realPathErr ? file : realPath);
        });
    },
    readPackage: function defaultReadPackage(readFile, pkgfile, cb) {
        readFile(pkgfile, function (readFileErr, body) {
            if (readFileErr) cb(readFileErr);
            else {
                try {
                    var pkg = JSON.parse(body);
                    cb(null, pkg);
                } catch (jsonErr) {
                    cb(null);
                }
            }
        });
    },
    moduleDirectory: 'node_modules',
    preserveSymlinks: true
}

resolve.sync(id, opts)

Synchronously resolve the module path string id, returning the result and throwing an error when id can't be resolved.

options are:

  • opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

  • opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

  • opts.includeCoreModules - set to false to exclude node core modules (e.g. fs) from the search

  • opts.readFileSync - how to read files synchronously

  • opts.isFile - function to synchronously test whether a file exists

  • opts.isDirectory - function to synchronously test whether a directory exists

  • opts.realpathSync - function to synchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path

  • opts.readPackageSync(readFileSync, pkgfile) - function to synchronously read and parse a package.json file

    • readFileSync - the passed opts.readFileSync or fs.readFileSync if not specified
    • pkgfile - path to package.json

  • opts.packageFilter(pkg, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field

    • pkg - package data
    • dir - directory for package.json (Note: the second argument will change to "pkgfile" in v2)

  • opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package

    • pkg - package data
    • path - the path being resolved
    • relativePath - the path relative from the package.json location
    • returns - a relative path that will be joined from the package.json location

  • opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)

    For advanced users, paths can also be a opts.paths(request, start, opts) function

    • request - the import specifier being resolved
    • start - lookup path
    • getNodeModulesDirs - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution
    • opts - the resolution options

  • opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this)

    • request - the import specifier being resolved
    • start - lookup path
    • getPackageCandidates - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution
    • opts - the resolution options

  • opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

  • opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve basedir to real path before resolving. This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag. Note: this property is currently true by default but it will be changed to false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.

default opts values:

{
    paths: [],
    basedir: __dirname,
    extensions: ['.js'],
    includeCoreModules: true,
    readFileSync: fs.readFileSync,
    isFile: function isFile(file) {
        try {
            var stat = fs.statSync(file);
        } catch (e) {
            if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR')) return false;
            throw e;
        }
        return stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO();
    },
    isDirectory: function isDirectory(dir) {
        try {
            var stat = fs.statSync(dir);
        } catch (e) {
            if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR')) return false;
            throw e;
        }
        return stat.isDirectory();
    },
    realpathSync: function realpathSync(file) {
        try {
            var realpath = typeof fs.realpathSync.native === 'function' ? fs.realpathSync.native : fs.realpathSync;
            return realpath(file);
        } catch (realPathErr) {
            if (realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT') {
                throw realPathErr;
            }
        }
        return file;
    },
    readPackageSync: function defaultReadPackageSync(readFileSync, pkgfile) {
        var body = readFileSync(pkgfile);
        try {
            var pkg = JSON.parse(body);
            return pkg;
        } catch (jsonErr) {}
    },
    moduleDirectory: 'node_modules',
    preserveSymlinks: true
}

install

With npm do:

npm install resolve

license

MIT

