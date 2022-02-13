resolve

implements the node require.resolve() algorithm such that you can require.resolve() on behalf of a file asynchronously and synchronously

example

asynchronously resolve:

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' ); resolve( 'tap' , { basedir : __dirname }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) console .error(err); else console .log(res); });

$ node example/async .js /home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main .js

synchronously resolve:

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' ); var res = resolve.sync( 'tap' , { basedir : __dirname }); console .log(res);

$ node example/sync .js /home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main .js

methods

var resolve = require ( 'resolve' );

For both the synchronous and asynchronous methods, errors may have any of the following err.code values:

MODULE_NOT_FOUND : the given path string ( id ) could not be resolved to a module

: the given path string ( ) could not be resolved to a module INVALID_BASEDIR : the specified opts.basedir doesn't exist, or is not a directory

: the specified doesn't exist, or is not a directory INVALID_PACKAGE_MAIN : a package.json was encountered with an invalid main property (eg. not a string)

Asynchronously resolve the module path string id into cb(err, res [, pkg]) , where pkg (if defined) is the data from package.json .

options are:

opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

opts.package - package.json data applicable to the module being loaded

opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

opts.includeCoreModules - set to false to exclude node core modules (e.g. fs ) from the search

opts.readFile - how to read files asynchronously

opts.isFile - function to asynchronously test whether a file exists

opts.isDirectory - function to asynchronously test whether a directory exists

opts.realpath - function to asynchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path

opts.readPackage(readFile, pkgfile, cb) - function to asynchronously read and parse a package.json file readFile - the passed opts.readFile or fs.readFile if not specified pkgfile - path to package.json cb - callback

opts.packageFilter(pkg, pkgfile, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field pkg - package data pkgfile - path to package.json dir - directory for package.json

opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package pkg - package data path - the path being resolved relativePath - the path relative from the package.json location returns - a relative path that will be joined from the package.json location

opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this) For advanced users, paths can also be a opts.paths(request, start, opts) function request - the import specifier being resolved start - lookup path getNodeModulesDirs - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution opts - the resolution options

opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this) request - the import specifier being resolved start - lookup path getPackageCandidates - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution opts - the resolution options

opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve basedir to real path before resolving. This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag. Note: this property is currently true by default but it will be changed to false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.

default opts values:

{ paths : [], basedir : __dirname, extensions : [ '.js' ], includeCoreModules : true , readFile : fs.readFile, isFile : function isFile ( file, cb ) { fs.stat(file, function ( err, stat ) { if (!err) { return cb( null , stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO()); } if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR' ) return cb( null , false ); return cb(err); }); }, isDirectory : function isDirectory ( dir, cb ) { fs.stat(dir, function ( err, stat ) { if (!err) { return cb( null , stat.isDirectory()); } if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR' ) return cb( null , false ); return cb(err); }); }, realpath : function realpath ( file, cb ) { var realpath = typeof fs.realpath.native === 'function' ? fs.realpath.native : fs.realpath; realpath(file, function ( realPathErr, realPath ) { if (realPathErr && realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT' ) cb(realPathErr); else cb( null , realPathErr ? file : realPath); }); }, readPackage : function defaultReadPackage ( readFile, pkgfile, cb ) { readFile(pkgfile, function ( readFileErr, body ) { if (readFileErr) cb(readFileErr); else { try { var pkg = JSON .parse(body); cb( null , pkg); } catch (jsonErr) { cb( null ); } } }); }, moduleDirectory : 'node_modules' , preserveSymlinks : true }

Synchronously resolve the module path string id , returning the result and throwing an error when id can't be resolved.

options are:

opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from

opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order

opts.includeCoreModules - set to false to exclude node core modules (e.g. fs ) from the search

opts.readFileSync - how to read files synchronously

opts.isFile - function to synchronously test whether a file exists

opts.isDirectory - function to synchronously test whether a directory exists

opts.realpathSync - function to synchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path

opts.readPackageSync(readFileSync, pkgfile) - function to synchronously read and parse a package.json file readFileSync - the passed opts.readFileSync or fs.readFileSync if not specified pkgfile - path to package.json

opts.packageFilter(pkg, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field pkg - package data dir - directory for package.json (Note: the second argument will change to "pkgfile" in v2)

opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package pkg - package data path - the path being resolved relativePath - the path relative from the package.json location returns - a relative path that will be joined from the package.json location

opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this) For advanced users, paths can also be a opts.paths(request, start, opts) function request - the import specifier being resolved start - lookup path getNodeModulesDirs - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution opts - the resolution options

opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this) request - the import specifier being resolved start - lookup path getPackageCandidates - a thunk (no-argument function) that returns the paths using standard node_modules resolution opts - the resolution options

opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default: "node_modules"

opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve basedir to real path before resolving. This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag. Note: this property is currently true by default but it will be changed to false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.

default opts values:

{ paths : [], basedir : __dirname, extensions : [ '.js' ], includeCoreModules : true , readFileSync : fs.readFileSync, isFile : function isFile ( file ) { try { var stat = fs.statSync(file); } catch (e) { if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR' )) return false ; throw e; } return stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO(); }, isDirectory : function isDirectory ( dir ) { try { var stat = fs.statSync(dir); } catch (e) { if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR' )) return false ; throw e; } return stat.isDirectory(); }, realpathSync : function realpathSync ( file ) { try { var realpath = typeof fs.realpathSync.native === 'function' ? fs.realpathSync.native : fs.realpathSync; return realpath(file); } catch (realPathErr) { if (realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT' ) { throw realPathErr; } } return file; }, readPackageSync : function defaultReadPackageSync ( readFileSync, pkgfile ) { var body = readFileSync(pkgfile); try { var pkg = JSON .parse(body); return pkg; } catch (jsonErr) {} }, moduleDirectory : 'node_modules' , preserveSymlinks : true }

install

With npm do:

npm install resolve

license

MIT