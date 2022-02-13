implements the node
require.resolve()
algorithm
such that you can
require.resolve() on behalf of a file asynchronously and
synchronously
asynchronously resolve:
var resolve = require('resolve');
resolve('tap', { basedir: __dirname }, function (err, res) {
if (err) console.error(err);
else console.log(res);
});
$ node example/async.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js
synchronously resolve:
var resolve = require('resolve');
var res = resolve.sync('tap', { basedir: __dirname });
console.log(res);
$ node example/sync.js
/home/substack/projects/node-resolve/node_modules/tap/lib/main.js
var resolve = require('resolve');
For both the synchronous and asynchronous methods, errors may have any of the following
err.code values:
MODULE_NOT_FOUND: the given path string (
id) could not be resolved to a module
INVALID_BASEDIR: the specified
opts.basedir doesn't exist, or is not a directory
INVALID_PACKAGE_MAIN: a
package.json was encountered with an invalid
main property (eg. not a string)
Asynchronously resolve the module path string
id into
cb(err, res [, pkg]), where
pkg (if defined) is the data from
package.json.
options are:
opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from
opts.package -
package.json data applicable to the module being loaded
opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order
opts.includeCoreModules - set to
false to exclude node core modules (e.g.
fs) from the search
opts.readFile - how to read files asynchronously
opts.isFile - function to asynchronously test whether a file exists
opts.isDirectory - function to asynchronously test whether a directory exists
opts.realpath - function to asynchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path
opts.readPackage(readFile, pkgfile, cb) - function to asynchronously read and parse a package.json file
opts.readFile or
fs.readFile if not specified
opts.packageFilter(pkg, pkgfile, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field
opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package
opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal
node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)
For advanced users,
paths can also be a
opts.paths(request, start, opts) function
node_modules resolution
opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this)
node_modules resolution
opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default:
"node_modules"
opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve
basedir to real path before resolving.
This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag.
Note: this property is currently
true by default but it will be changed to
false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.
default
opts values:
{
paths: [],
basedir: __dirname,
extensions: ['.js'],
includeCoreModules: true,
readFile: fs.readFile,
isFile: function isFile(file, cb) {
fs.stat(file, function (err, stat) {
if (!err) {
return cb(null, stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO());
}
if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR') return cb(null, false);
return cb(err);
});
},
isDirectory: function isDirectory(dir, cb) {
fs.stat(dir, function (err, stat) {
if (!err) {
return cb(null, stat.isDirectory());
}
if (err.code === 'ENOENT' || err.code === 'ENOTDIR') return cb(null, false);
return cb(err);
});
},
realpath: function realpath(file, cb) {
var realpath = typeof fs.realpath.native === 'function' ? fs.realpath.native : fs.realpath;
realpath(file, function (realPathErr, realPath) {
if (realPathErr && realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT') cb(realPathErr);
else cb(null, realPathErr ? file : realPath);
});
},
readPackage: function defaultReadPackage(readFile, pkgfile, cb) {
readFile(pkgfile, function (readFileErr, body) {
if (readFileErr) cb(readFileErr);
else {
try {
var pkg = JSON.parse(body);
cb(null, pkg);
} catch (jsonErr) {
cb(null);
}
}
});
},
moduleDirectory: 'node_modules',
preserveSymlinks: true
}
Synchronously resolve the module path string
id, returning the result and
throwing an error when
id can't be resolved.
options are:
opts.basedir - directory to begin resolving from
opts.extensions - array of file extensions to search in order
opts.includeCoreModules - set to
false to exclude node core modules (e.g.
fs) from the search
opts.readFileSync - how to read files synchronously
opts.isFile - function to synchronously test whether a file exists
opts.isDirectory - function to synchronously test whether a directory exists
opts.realpathSync - function to synchronously resolve a potential symlink to its real path
opts.readPackageSync(readFileSync, pkgfile) - function to synchronously read and parse a package.json file
opts.readFileSync or
fs.readFileSync if not specified
opts.packageFilter(pkg, dir) - transform the parsed package.json contents before looking at the "main" field
opts.pathFilter(pkg, path, relativePath) - transform a path within a package
opts.paths - require.paths array to use if nothing is found on the normal
node_modules recursive walk (probably don't use this)
For advanced users,
paths can also be a
opts.paths(request, start, opts) function
node_modules resolution
opts.packageIterator(request, start, opts) - return the list of candidate paths where the packages sources may be found (probably don't use this)
node_modules resolution
opts.moduleDirectory - directory (or directories) in which to recursively look for modules. default:
"node_modules"
opts.preserveSymlinks - if true, doesn't resolve
basedir to real path before resolving.
This is the way Node resolves dependencies when executed with the --preserve-symlinks flag.
Note: this property is currently
true by default but it will be changed to
false in the next major version because Node's resolution algorithm does not preserve symlinks by default.
default
opts values:
{
paths: [],
basedir: __dirname,
extensions: ['.js'],
includeCoreModules: true,
readFileSync: fs.readFileSync,
isFile: function isFile(file) {
try {
var stat = fs.statSync(file);
} catch (e) {
if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR')) return false;
throw e;
}
return stat.isFile() || stat.isFIFO();
},
isDirectory: function isDirectory(dir) {
try {
var stat = fs.statSync(dir);
} catch (e) {
if (e && (e.code === 'ENOENT' || e.code === 'ENOTDIR')) return false;
throw e;
}
return stat.isDirectory();
},
realpathSync: function realpathSync(file) {
try {
var realpath = typeof fs.realpathSync.native === 'function' ? fs.realpathSync.native : fs.realpathSync;
return realpath(file);
} catch (realPathErr) {
if (realPathErr.code !== 'ENOENT') {
throw realPathErr;
}
}
return file;
},
readPackageSync: function defaultReadPackageSync(readFileSync, pkgfile) {
var body = readFileSync(pkgfile);
try {
var pkg = JSON.parse(body);
return pkg;
} catch (jsonErr) {}
},
moduleDirectory: 'node_modules',
preserveSymlinks: true
}
With npm do:
npm install resolve
MIT