resl

resl (RESource Loader) is a tiny streaming asset loader intended for use with WebGL applications.

Example

require ( 'resl' )({ manifest : { 'scores' : { type : 'text' , src : 'data/scores.csv' }, 'an_image' : { type : 'image' , src : 'images/some-image.png' }, 'some_video' : { type : 'video' , stream : true , src : 'videos/some-video.mp4' }, 'json_data' : { type : 'text' , src : 'mydata.json' , parser : JSON .parse } }, onDone : ( assets ) => { console .log(assets.scores) document .body.appendChild(assets.some_video) document .body.appendChild(assets.an_image) console .log(assets.json_data) }, onProgress : ( progress, message ) => { document .body.innerHTML = '<b>' + (progress * 100 ) + '% loaded</b>: ' + message }, onError : ( err ) => { console .error(err) } })

Install

The easiest way to install resl is to use npm:

npm install resl

API

resl takes a single configuration object as input. At minimum this object must specify a callback which is executed once asset loading is finished and a manifest of assets which must be loaded. The config object accepts the following properties:

Config parameter Interpretation manifest (Required) An object listing each resource to be loaded. For more details see below onDone(assets) (Required) A callback which is executed once all assets have loaded. This is passed a dictionary of all assets. onProgress(progress, message) A callback which is executed each time more assets are loaded. Gets passed two arguments: progress so far as a fraction of the total bundle and a message related to the most recent progress event. onError(error) A callback which is executed if any errors are encountered during preloading. Gets passed the last error which occurred.

Manifest Entries

Each entry in the manifest is an object specifying the location (URL) of an asset, its type and some optional data related to parsing the asset. User defined parsers can be added to assets to help streamline loading resources.

Manifest parameter Interpretation Default src (Required) The URL of the asset N/A type The type of the asset. 'text' parser An optional parser (see below) null stream If set to true, then the resource is streamed. false credentials If set to true, then pass credentials to cross origin requests false

Resource types

The following resource types are currently supported by resl :

Resource type Interpretation 'text' A UTF string loaded via XHR 'binary' Binary array buffer loaded via XHR 'image' An HTML image element 'video' An HTML video element 'audio' An HTML audio element

Parser interface

A manifest entry may take an optional parser object as input which transforms the base asset into some other data type. There are two ways to specify a parser in resl :

As a function parser(data) which takes as input the data and returns the encoded object. As an object which implements the following interface:

Callback Effect onData(data) (Required) A callback which is fired each time new data is available in the stream onDone() A callback which is fired once the stream is finished loading

License

(c) 2016 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License